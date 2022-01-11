openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsv

react-select-virtualized

by guiyep
4.2.0 (see all)

react-select v5 + react-virtualized + react hooks!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-select-virtualized

react-select v5 + react-virtualized + react hooks!

This project came up after hours of trying to find an autocomplete component that supports large sets of data to be displayed and searched for while maintain performance. The only libraries out there that allow this functionality are either not maintained anymore, use outdated libraries or are poorly performant. I created a component that uses the Airbnb library called react-virtualized for the virtual data loading of elements and plugged it to the react-select (the most used autocomplete library for react) menu list.

Alt Text

Install

npm install --save react-select-virtualized

Peer Dependencies

{
    "react",
    "react-dom",
    "react-virtualized",
    "react-select"
}

Note

The select component will be the same from react-select v5 so you will be able to use it with any select you already have.

Try It

Edit react-select-virtualized

Check Storybook for more examples

What we do support and don't from react-select

Components: Select, Async, Creatable

  • We support all the UI related props for the input. Extension also.

  • We do not support any related prop to the popup list. We extend it. *Sorry no extension of any component inside the list.*

  • Sorry no multi selection yet. (no isMulti)

Examples

Options Shape

const options = [
  {
    value: 1,
    label: `guiyep`,
  },
  ...
];

const opsGroup = [
  { label: `Group Name Header`, options },
  ...
]

Basic

import React from 'react';

import Select from 'react-select-virtualized';

const Example1 = () => <Select options={options} />;

Edit react-select-virtualized

With group

import React from 'react';

import Select from 'react-select-virtualized';

const Example1 = () => <Select options={opsGroup} grouped />;

Edit react-select-virtualized

Usage Async


import React from 'react';

import { Async } from 'react-select-virtualized';

const loadOptions = (input, callback) => {...};

const Example1 = () => <Async loadOptions={loadOptions}/>

const Example2 = () => <Async defaultOptions={options} loadOptions={loadOptions}/>

const Example3 = () => <Async defaultOptions={opsGroup} loadOptions={loadOptions} grouped/>
Async - No Group

Edit react-select-virtualized

Async - Grouped

Edit react-select-virtualized

Usage with creatable

import React from 'react';

import { Creatable } from 'react-select-virtualized';

const Example1 = () => <Creatable options={options} />;

Edit react-select-virtualized

Usage with creatable and group

NOT YET DONE.

Custom Styles

For custom styling of the Input component read the react-select documentation.

The styling in the menu list is by css.

How to leave the menu open so I can style my menu?

Set the menuIsOpen prop to true, create an options list with less than 100 elements and use css for adjusting your css.

Use this example as a guidance

Edit react-select-virtualized

Possible classes

react-select-virtualized grouped-virtualized-list-item flat-virtualized-item fast-option fast-option fast-option-focused fast-option-selected fast-option-create

Documentation - this are special to this library and none is required

Toggle
PropsTypeDefaultDescription
groupedbooleanfalseSpecify if options are grouped
formatGroupHeaderLabelfunction({ label, options}) => componentWill render a custom component in the popup grouped header (only for grouped)
formatOptionLabel (coming from react-select)function(option, { context }) => componentWill render a custom component in the label
optionHeightnumber31Height of each option
groupHeaderHeightnumberHeader row height in the popover list
maxHeight (coming from react-select)numberautoMax height popover list
defaultValueoptionWill set default value and set the component as an uncontrolled component
valueoptionWill set the value and the component will be a controlled component
onCreateOption (Only for Creatable)function(option) => nothingWill be executed when a new option is created , it is only for controlled components

Roadmap

Toggle - [x] useCallback everywhere. - [x] Move fast options to group. - [x] Fix minimum input search on grouped component. - [x] Upgrade alpha version. - [x] Review all the TODOs. - [x] Improve filtering function in `fast-react-select`. - [x] Improved performance by 50% - [x] Add gzip. - [x] Review support to all the react-select props. Should all work but multi-val.

-- v 1.0.0 --

  • Add support to AsyncSelect.

-- v 1.1.0 --

  • Add support to AsyncSelect with group.

-- v 1.2.0 --

  • Upgrading packages and hooks.

-- v 2.0.0 --

  • Adding react-select v3.
  • Fixing addon-info.
  • Remove classnames.
  • Improve packaging.
  • Remove react-hover-observer.
  • Added controlled components support.

-- v 2.1.0 --

  • Better debouncing

-- v 2.2.0 --

  • Add support to create element props.
  • Add better error handling.

-- v 2.3.0 --

  • Move modules to lib.
  • Improve debounce.

-- v3.0.0 --

  • Move internal state of select and async select to reducer like creatable.

-- v 3.1.0 --

  • Add support to create element props with group.
  • Add testing so we do not only relay on storybook.

More from me :)

my-react-form-state NPM

This is a React form state management library that works with React/Redux/React-Native.

License

MIT © guiyep

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial