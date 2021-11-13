openbase logo
react-select-search

by tbleckert
3.0.9

⚡️ Lightweight select component for React

Readme

React Select Search

Features

  • Lightweight, with zero dependencies*
  • Accessible
  • Headless mode
  • Basic HTML select functionality, including multiple
  • Search/filter options
  • Async options
  • Apply renderers to change markup and behavior
  • Keyboard support
  • Group options with group names, you can search group names
  • Fully stylable

*One optional dependency required for built-in fuzzy search

Demo

Live demo can be found here: https://react-select-search.com

Demo

Install

Install it with npm (npm install react-select-search --save) and import it like you normally would.

Quick example

import SelectSearch from 'react-select-search';

/**
 * The options array should contain objects.
 * Required keys are "name" and "value" but you can have and use any number of key/value pairs.
 */
const options = [
    {name: 'Swedish', value: 'sv'},
    {name: 'English', value: 'en'},
    {
        type: 'group',
        name: 'Group name',
        items: [
            {name: 'Spanish', value: 'es'},
        ]
    },
];

/* Simple example */
<SelectSearch options={options} value="sv" name="language" placeholder="Choose your language" />

For example, you can take a look in the stories directory.

You will also need some CSS to make it look right. Example theme can be found in style.css.

Use with SSR

For use with SSR you might need to use the commonjs bundle (react-select-search/dist/cjs). If you want to utilise the example theme (style.css) you need to check if you're build script manipulates class names, for example minifies them. If that's the case, you can use CSS modules to get the class names from the style.css file and apply them using the className function. Example can be seen here as well as here https://react-select-search.com/?path=/story/custom--css-modules.

Headless mode with hooks

If you want complete control (more than styling and custom renderers) you can use hooks to pass data to your own components and build it yourself.

import React from 'react';
import { useSelect } from 'react-select-search';

const CustomSelect = ({ options, value, multiple, disabled }) => {
    const [snapshot, valueProps, optionProps] = useSelect({
        options,
        value,
        multiple,
        disabled,
    });

    return (
        <div>
            <button {...valueProps}>{snapshot.displayValue}</button>
            {snapshot.focus && (
                <ul>
                    {snapshot.options.map((option) => (
                        <li key={option.value}>
                            <button {...optionProps} value={option.value}>{option.name}</button>
                        </li>
                    ))}
                </ul>
            )}
        </div>
    );
};

Configuration

Below is all the available options you can pass to the component. Options without defaults are required.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
optionsarraySe the options documentation below
getOptionsfunctionnullGet options through a function call, can return a promise for async usage. See get options for more.
filterOptionsfunctionnullTakes the current options list and should return a function that handles the filtering. Runs after getOptions. See fuzzySearch.js for example.
valuestring, arraynullThe value should be an array if multiple mode.
multiplebooleanfalseSet to true if you want to allow multiple selected options.
searchbooleanfalseSet to true to enable search functionality
disabledbooleanfalseDisables all functionality
printOptionsstringautoCan be: auto, always, never, on-focus. This property controls when the options list should be rendered.
closeOnSelectbooleantrueThe selectbox will blur by default when selecting an option. Set this to false to prevent this behavior.
debouncenumber0Number of ms to wait until calling get options when searching.
placeholderstringempty stringDisplayed if no option is selected and/or when search field is focused with empty value.
idstringnullHTML ID on the top level element.
autoCompletestring, on/offoffDisables/Enables autoComplete functionality in search field.
autoFocusbooleanfalseAutofocus on select
classNamestring, functionselect-search-boxSet a base class string or pass a function for complete control. Se custom classNames for more.
renderOptionfunctionnullFunction that renders the options. See custom renderers for more.
renderGroupHeaderfunctionnullFunction that renders the group header. See custom renderers for more.
renderValuefunctionnullFunction that renders the value/search field. See custom renderers for more.
emptyMessagestring, functionnullSet empty message for empty options list, you can provide render function without arguments instead plain string message
onChangefunctionnullFunction to receive and handle value changes.
onFocusfunctionnullFocus callback.
onBlurfunctionnullBlur callback.

The options object

The options object can contain any properties and values you like. The only required one is name.

PropertyTypeDescriptionRequired
namestringThe name of the optionYes
valuestringThe value of the optionYes, if the type is not "group"
typestringIf you set the type to "group" you can add an array of options that will be groupedNo
itemsarrayArray of option objects that will be used if the type is set to "group"Yes, if type is set to "group"
disabledbooleanSet to true to disable this optionNo

Custom class names

If you set a string as the className attribute value, the component will use that as a base and BEM-ify the class names for all elements. If you want to fully control the class names you can pass a function that takes a key and returns a class name. The following keys exists:

  • container
  • value
  • input
  • select
  • options
  • option
  • group
  • group-header
  • is-selected
  • is-highlighted
  • is-loading
  • has-focus

Custom renderers

If CSS isn't enough, you can also control the HTML for the different parts of the component.

CallbackArgsDescription
renderOptionoptionsProps: object, optionData: object, optionSnapshot: objectControls the rendering of the options.
renderGroupHeadername: stringControls the rendering of the group header name
renderValuevalueProps: object, ref: React.ref, selectedValue: objectControls the rendering of the value/input element

The optionProps and the valueProps are needed for the component you render to work. For example:

<SelectSearch renderValue={(valueProps) => <input {...valueProps} />} />

Monkeypatch it if you need to but make sure to not remove important props.

The optionSnapshot is an object that contains the object state: { selected: bool, highlighted: bool }.

Get options

You can fetch options asynchronously with the getOptions property. You can either return options directly or through a Promise.

function getOptions(query) {
    return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
        fetch(`https://www.thecocktaildb.com/api/json/v1/1/search.php?s=${query}`)
            .then(response => response.json())
            .then(({ drinks }) => {
                resolve(drinks.map(({ idDrink, strDrink }) => ({ value: idDrink, name: strDrink })))
            })
            .catch(reject);
    });
}

The function runs on each search query update, so you might want to throttle the fetches. If you return a promise, the class is-searching will be applied to the main element, giving you a chance to change the appearance, like adding a spinner. The property searching is also available in the snapshot that is sent to your render callbacks.

IE11 support

The main build is an ES module and targets modern browsers. In particular, it specifically excludes IE11 in the build process. If you need to support IE11, you should require the CommonJS build instead like so

import SelectSearch from 'react-select-search/dist/cjs/index.js';

