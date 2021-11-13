Features

Lightweight, with zero dependencies*

Accessible

Headless mode

Basic HTML select functionality, including multiple

Search/filter options

Async options

Apply renderers to change markup and behavior

Keyboard support

Group options with group names, you can search group names

Fully stylable

*One optional dependency required for built-in fuzzy search

Demo

Live demo can be found here: https://react-select-search.com

Install

Install it with npm ( npm install react-select-search --save ) and import it like you normally would.

Quick example

import SelectSearch from 'react-select-search' ; const options = [ { name : 'Swedish' , value : 'sv' }, { name : 'English' , value : 'en' }, { type : 'group' , name : 'Group name' , items : [ { name : 'Spanish' , value : 'es' }, ] }, ]; < SelectSearch options = {options} value = "sv" name = "language" placeholder = "Choose your language" />

For example, you can take a look in the stories directory.

You will also need some CSS to make it look right. Example theme can be found in style.css.

Use with SSR

For use with SSR you might need to use the commonjs bundle (react-select-search/dist/cjs). If you want to utilise the example theme (style.css) you need to check if you're build script manipulates class names, for example minifies them. If that's the case, you can use CSS modules to get the class names from the style.css file and apply them using the className function. Example can be seen here as well as here https://react-select-search.com/?path=/story/custom--css-modules.

Headless mode with hooks

If you want complete control (more than styling and custom renderers) you can use hooks to pass data to your own components and build it yourself.

import React from 'react' ; import { useSelect } from 'react-select-search' ; const CustomSelect = ( { options, value, multiple, disabled } ) => { const [snapshot, valueProps, optionProps] = useSelect({ options, value, multiple, disabled, }); return ( < div > < button { ...valueProps }> {snapshot.displayValue} </ button > {snapshot.focus && ( < ul > {snapshot.options.map((option) => ( < li key = {option.value} > < button { ...optionProps } value = {option.value} > {option.name} </ button > </ li > ))} </ ul > )} </ div > ); };

Configuration

Below is all the available options you can pass to the component. Options without defaults are required.

Name Type Default Description options array Se the options documentation below getOptions function null Get options through a function call, can return a promise for async usage. See get options for more. filterOptions function null Takes the current options list and should return a function that handles the filtering. Runs after getOptions. See fuzzySearch.js for example. value string, array null The value should be an array if multiple mode. multiple boolean false Set to true if you want to allow multiple selected options. search boolean false Set to true to enable search functionality disabled boolean false Disables all functionality printOptions string auto Can be: auto, always, never, on-focus. This property controls when the options list should be rendered. closeOnSelect boolean true The selectbox will blur by default when selecting an option. Set this to false to prevent this behavior. debounce number 0 Number of ms to wait until calling get options when searching. placeholder string empty string Displayed if no option is selected and/or when search field is focused with empty value. id string null HTML ID on the top level element. autoComplete string, on/off off Disables/Enables autoComplete functionality in search field. autoFocus boolean false Autofocus on select className string, function select-search-box Set a base class string or pass a function for complete control. Se custom classNames for more. renderOption function null Function that renders the options. See custom renderers for more. renderGroupHeader function null Function that renders the group header. See custom renderers for more. renderValue function null Function that renders the value/search field. See custom renderers for more. emptyMessage string, function null Set empty message for empty options list, you can provide render function without arguments instead plain string message onChange function null Function to receive and handle value changes. onFocus function null Focus callback. onBlur function null Blur callback.

The options object

The options object can contain any properties and values you like. The only required one is name .

Property Type Description Required name string The name of the option Yes value string The value of the option Yes, if the type is not "group" type string If you set the type to "group" you can add an array of options that will be grouped No items array Array of option objects that will be used if the type is set to "group" Yes, if type is set to "group" disabled boolean Set to true to disable this option No

Custom class names

If you set a string as the className attribute value, the component will use that as a base and BEM-ify the class names for all elements. If you want to fully control the class names you can pass a function that takes a key and returns a class name. The following keys exists:

container

value

input

select

options

option

group

group-header

is-selected

is-highlighted

is-loading

has-focus

Custom renderers

If CSS isn't enough, you can also control the HTML for the different parts of the component.

Callback Args Description renderOption optionsProps: object, optionData: object, optionSnapshot: object Controls the rendering of the options. renderGroupHeader name: string Controls the rendering of the group header name renderValue valueProps: object, ref: React.ref, selectedValue: object Controls the rendering of the value/input element

The optionProps and the valueProps are needed for the component you render to work. For example:

<SelectSearch renderValue={(valueProps) => < input { ...valueProps } /> } />

Monkeypatch it if you need to but make sure to not remove important props.

The optionSnapshot is an object that contains the object state: { selected: bool, highlighted: bool } .

Get options

You can fetch options asynchronously with the getOptions property. You can either return options directly or through a Promise .

function getOptions ( query ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { fetch( `https://www.thecocktaildb.com/api/json/v1/1/search.php?s= ${query} ` ) .then( response => response.json()) .then( ( { drinks } ) => { resolve(drinks.map( ( { idDrink, strDrink } ) => ({ value : idDrink, name : strDrink }))) }) .catch(reject); }); }

The function runs on each search query update, so you might want to throttle the fetches. If you return a promise, the class is-searching will be applied to the main element, giving you a chance to change the appearance, like adding a spinner. The property searching is also available in the snapshot that is sent to your render callbacks.

IE11 support

The main build is an ES module and targets modern browsers. In particular, it specifically excludes IE11 in the build process. If you need to support IE11, you should require the CommonJS build instead like so