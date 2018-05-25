A fork of JedWatson/React-Select with support for option groups.
This fork is no longer actively maintained. The primary purpose of this project was to add option group support to react-select, a feature that will be supported in the upcoming react-select 2.0. Another alternative worth checking out is downshift, which provides low-level building blocks for building custom dropdown components.
Live demo: github.hubspot.com/react-select-plus/
The easiest way to use react-select is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.
yarn add react-select-plus
You can then import react-select-plus and its styles in your application as follows:
import Select from 'react-select-plus';
import 'react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.css';
You can also use the standalone UMD build by including
dist/react-select-plus.js and
dist/react-select-plus.css in your page. If you do this you'll also need to include the dependencies. For example:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@15.6.1/dist/react.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@15.6.1/dist/react-dom.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.5.10/prop-types.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/classnames@2.2.5/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-input-autosize@2.0.0/dist/react-input-autosize.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.css">
React-Select generates a hidden text field containing the selected value, so you can submit it as part of a standard form. You can also listen for changes with the
onChange event property.
Options should be provided as an
Array of
Objects, each with a
value and
label property for rendering and searching. You can use a
disabled property to indicate whether the option is disabled or not.
The
value property of each option should be either a string or a number.
When the value is changed,
onChange(selectedValueOrValues) will fire. Note that (as of 1.0) you must handle the change and pass the updated
value to the Select.
import React from 'react';
import Select from 'react-select-plus';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
selectedOption: '',
}
handleChange = (selectedOption) => {
this.setState({ selectedOption });
console.log(`Selected: ${selectedOption.label}`);
}
render() {
const { selectedOption } = this.state;
const value = selectedOption && selectedOption.value;
return (
<Select
name="form-field-name"
value={value}
onChange={this.handleChange}
options={[
{ value: 'one', label: 'One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Two' },
]}
/>
);
}
}
You can customise the
valueKey and
labelKey props to use a different option shape.
You can generate option groups by structuring your options in a nested way as follows:
const options = [
{
label: 'Primary Colors', options: [
{ label: 'Yellow', value: 'yellow' },
{ label: 'Red', value: 'red' },
{ label: 'Blue', value: 'blue' }
]
},
{
label: 'Secondary Colors', options: [
{ label: 'Orange', value: 'orange' },
{
label: 'Purple', options: [
{ label: 'Light Purple', value: 'light_purple' },
{ label: 'Medium Purple', value: 'medium_purple' },
{ label: 'Dark Purple', value: 'dark_purple' }
]
},
{ label: 'Green', value: 'green' }
]
},
{
label: 'White',
value: 'white',
}
];
You can provide a custom
className prop to the
<Select> component, which will be added to the base
.Select className for the outer container.
The built-in Options renderer also support custom classNames, just add a
className property to objects in the
options array.
You can enable multi-value selection by setting
multi={true}. In this mode:
removeSelected={false}
<input type="hidden"> fields, use the
joinValues prop to submit joined values in a single field instead
delimiter prop to create the input value when
joinValues is true
delimiter prop
onChange event provides an array of selected options or a comma-separated string of values (eg
"1,2,3") if
simpleValue is true
options array can be selected. Use the
Creatable Component (which wraps
Select) to allow new options to be created if they do not already exist. Hitting comma (','), ENTER or TAB will add a new option. Versions
0.9.x and below provided a boolean attribute on the
Select Component (
allowCreate) to achieve the same functionality. It is no longer available starting with version
1.0.0.
clearableValue: false to that option:
var options = [
{ value: 'one', label: 'One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Two', clearableValue: false }
];
Note: the
clearable prop of the Select component should also be set to
false to prevent allowing clearing all fields at once
Selected values aren't focus targets, which means keyboard users can't tab to them, and are restricted to removing them using backspace in order. This isn't ideal and I'm looking at other options for the future; in the meantime if you want to use a custom
valueComponent that implements tabIndex and keyboard event handling, see #2098 for an example.
If you want to load options asynchronously, use the
Async export and provide a
loadOptions Function.
The function takes two arguments
String input, Function callbackand will be called when the input text is changed.
When your async process finishes getting the options, pass them to
callback(err, data) in a Object
{ options: [] }.
The select control will intelligently cache options for input strings that have already been fetched. The cached result set will be filtered as more specific searches are input, so if your async process would only return a smaller set of results for a more specific query, also pass
complete: true in the callback object. Caching can be disabled by setting
cache to
false (Note that
complete: true will then have no effect).
Unless you specify the property
autoload={false} the control will automatically load the default set of options (i.e. for
input: '') when it is mounted.
import { Async } from 'react-select-plus';
const getOptions = (input, callback) => {
setTimeout(() => {
callback(null, {
options: [
{ value: 'one', label: 'One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Two' }
],
// CAREFUL! Only set this to true when there are no more options,
// or more specific queries will not be sent to the server.
complete: true
});
}, 500);
};
<Async
name="form-field-name"
loadOptions={getOptions}
/>
The
Async component doesn't change the default behaviour for filtering the options based on user input, but if you're already filtering the options server-side you may want to customise or disable this feature (see filtering options below)
loadOptions supports Promises, which can be used in very much the same way as callbacks.
Everything that applies to
loadOptions with callbacks still applies to the Promises approach (e.g. caching, autoload, ...)
An example using the
fetch API and ES6 syntax, with an API that returns an object like:
import { Async } from 'react-select-plus';
/*
* assuming the API returns something like this:
* const json = [
* { value: 'one', label: 'One' },
* { value: 'two', label: 'Two' }
* ]
*/
const getOptions = (input) => {
return fetch(`/users/${input}.json`)
.then((response) => {
return response.json();
}).then((json) => {
return { options: json };
});
}
<Async
name="form-field-name"
value="one"
loadOptions={getOptions}
/>
If you want to load options asynchronously externally from the
Select component, you can have the
Select component show a loading spinner by passing in the
isLoading prop set to
true.
import Select from 'react-select-plus';
let isLoadingExternally = true;
<Select
name="form-field-name"
isLoading={isLoadingExternally}
...
/>
The
Creatable component enables users to create new tags within react-select.
It decorates a
Select and so it supports all of the default properties (eg single/multi mode, filtering, etc) in addition to a couple of custom ones (shown below).
The easiest way to use it is like so:
import { Creatable } from 'react-select-plus';
function render (selectProps) {
return <Creatable {...selectProps} />;
};
Use the
AsyncCreatable HOC if you want both async and creatable functionality.
It ties
Async and
Creatable components together and supports a union of their properties (listed above).
Use it as follows:
import { AsyncCreatable } from 'react-select-plus';
function render (props) {
// props can be a mix of Async, Creatable, and Select properties
return (
<AsyncCreatable {...props} />
);
}
You can control how options are filtered with the following props:
matchPos:
"start" or
"any": whether to match the text entered at the start or any position in the option value
matchProp:
"label",
"value" or
"any": whether to match the value, label or both values of each option when filtering
ignoreCase:
Boolean: whether to ignore case or match the text exactly when filtering
ignoreAccents:
Boolean: whether to ignore accents on characters like ø or å
matchProp and
matchPos both default to
"any".
ignoreCase defaults to
true.
ignoreAccents defaults to
true.
You can also completely replace the method used to filter either a single option, or the entire options array (allowing custom sort mechanisms, etc.)
filterOption:
function(Object option, String filter) returns
Boolean. Will override
matchPos,
matchProp,
ignoreCase and
ignoreAccents options.
filterOptions:
function(Array options, String filter, Array currentValues) returns
Array filteredOptions. Will override
filterOption,
matchPos,
matchProp,
ignoreCase and
ignoreAccents options.
For multi-select inputs, when providing a custom
filterOptions method, remember to exclude current values from the returned array of options.
The default
filterOptions method scans the options array for matches each time the filter text changes.
This works well but can get slow as the options array grows to several hundred objects.
For larger options lists a custom filter function like
react-select-fast-filter-options will produce better results.
The
menuRenderer property can be used to override the default drop-down list of options.
This should be done when the list is large (hundreds or thousands of items) for faster rendering.
Windowing libraries like
react-virtualized can then be used to more efficiently render the drop-down menu like so.
The easiest way to do this is with the
react-virtualized-select HOC.
This component decorates a
Select and uses the react-virtualized
VirtualScroll component to render options.
Demo and documentation for this component are available here.
You can also specify your own custom renderer.
The custom
menuRenderer property accepts the following named parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|focusedOption
Object
|The currently focused option; should be visible in the menu by default.
|focusOption
Function
|Callback to focus a new option; receives the option as a parameter.
|labelKey
String
|Option labels are accessible with this string key.
|optionClassName
String
|The className that gets used for options
|optionComponent
ReactClass
|The react component that gets used for rendering an option
|optionRenderer
Function
|The function that gets used to render the content of an option
|options
Array<Object>
|Ordered array of options to render.
|selectValue
Function
|Callback to select a new option; receives the option as a parameter.
|valueArray
Array<Object>
|Array of currently selected options.
You can manipulate the input by providing a
onInputChange callback that returns a new value.
Please note: When you want to use
onInputChange only to listen to the input updates, you still have to return the unchanged value!
function cleanInput(inputValue) {
// Strip all non-number characters from the input
return inputValue.replace(/[^0-9]/g, "");
}
<Select
name="form-field-name"
onInputChange={cleanInput}
/>
Select listens to
keyDown events to select items, navigate drop-down list via arrow keys, etc.
You can extend or override this behaviour by providing a
onInputKeyDown callback.
function onInputKeyDown(event) {
switch (event.keyCode) {
case 9: // TAB
// Extend default TAB behaviour by doing something here
break;
case 13: // ENTER
// Override default ENTER behaviour by doing stuff here and then preventing default
event.preventDefault();
break;
}
}
<Select
{...otherProps}
onInputKeyDown={onInputKeyDown}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
aria-describedby
|string
|undefined
|HTML ID(s) of element(s) that should be used to describe this input (for assistive tech)
aria-label
|string
|undefined
|Aria label (for assistive tech)
aria-labelledby
|string
|undefined
|HTML ID of an element that should be used as the label (for assistive tech)
arrowRenderer
|function
|undefined
|Renders a custom drop-down arrow to be shown in the right-hand side of the select:
arrowRenderer({ onMouseDown, isOpen }). Won't render when set to
null
autoBlur
|boolean
|false
|Blurs the input element after a selection has been made. Handy for lowering the keyboard on mobile devices
autofocus
|boolean
|undefined
|deprecated; use the autoFocus prop instead
autoFocus
|boolean
|undefined
|autofocus the component on mount
autoload
|boolean
|true
|whether to auto-load the default async options set
autosize
|boolean
|true
|If enabled, the input will expand as the length of its value increases
backspaceRemoves
|boolean
|true
|whether pressing backspace removes the last item when there is no input value
backspaceToRemoveMessage
|string
|'Press backspace to remove {last label}'
|prompt shown in input when at least one option in a multiselect is shown, set to '' to clear
className
|string
|undefined
|className for the outer element
clearable
|boolean
|true
|should it be possible to reset value
clearAllText
|string
|'Clear all'
|title for the "clear" control when
multi is true
clearRenderer
|function
|undefined
|Renders a custom clear to be shown in the right-hand side of the select when clearable true:
clearRenderer()
clearValueText
|string
|'Clear value'
|title for the "clear" control
closeOnSelect
|boolean
|true
|whether to close the menu when a value is selected
deleteRemoves
|boolean
|true
|whether pressing delete key removes the last item when there is no input value
delimiter
|string
|','
|delimiter to use to join multiple values
disabled
|boolean
|false
|whether the Select is disabled or not
escapeClearsValue
|boolean
|true
|whether escape clears the value when the menu is closed
filterOption
|function
|undefined
|method to filter a single option
(option, filterString) => boolean
filterOptions
|boolean or function
|undefined
|boolean to enable default filtering or function to filter the options array
([options], filterString, [values]) => [options]
id
|string
|undefined
|html id to set on the input element for accessibility or tests
ignoreAccents
|boolean
|true
|whether to strip accents when filtering
ignoreCase
|boolean
|true
|whether to perform case-insensitive filtering
inputProps
|object
|undefined
|custom attributes for the Input (in the Select-control) e.g:
{'data-foo': 'bar'}
inputRenderer
|function
|undefined
|renders a custom input component
instanceId
|string
|increment
|instance ID used internally to set html ids on elements for accessibility, specify for universal rendering
isLoading
|boolean
|false
|whether the Select is loading externally or not (such as options being loaded)
joinValues
|boolean
|false
|join multiple values into a single hidden input using the
delimiter
labelKey
|string
|'label'
|the option property to use for the label
matchPos
|string
|'any'
|(any, start) match the start or entire string when filtering
matchProp
|string
|'any'
|(any, label, value) which option property to filter on
menuBuffer
|number
|0
|buffer of px between the base of the dropdown and the viewport to shift if menu doesnt fit in viewport
menuContainerStyle
|object
|undefined
|optional style to apply to the menu container
menuRenderer
|function
|undefined
|Renders a custom menu with options; accepts the following named parameters:
menuRenderer({ focusedOption, focusOption, options, selectValue, valueArray })
menuStyle
|object
|undefined
|optional style to apply to the menu
multi
|boolean
|undefined
|multi-value input
name
|string
|undefined
|field name, for hidden
<input /> tag
noResultsText
|string
|'No results found'
|placeholder displayed when there are no matching search results or a falsy value to hide it (can also be a react component)
onBlur
|function
|undefined
|onBlur handler:
function(event) {}
onBlurResetsInput
|boolean
|true
|Whether to clear input on blur or not. If set to false, it only works if onCloseResetsInput is false as well.
onChange
|function
|undefined
|onChange handler:
function(newOption) {}
onClose
|function
|undefined
|handler for when the menu closes:
function () {}
onCloseResetsInput
|boolean
|true
|whether to clear input when closing the menu through the arrow
onFocus
|function
|undefined
|onFocus handler:
function(event) {}
onInputChange
|function
|undefined
|onInputChange handler/interceptor:
function(inputValue: string): string
onInputKeyDown
|function
|undefined
|input keyDown handler; call
event.preventDefault() to override default
Select behaviour:
function(event) {}
onMenuScrollToBottom
|function
|undefined
|called when the menu is scrolled to the bottom
onOpen
|function
|undefined
|handler for when the menu opens:
function () {}
onSelectResetsInput
|boolean
|true
|whether the input value should be reset when options are selected. Also input value will be set to empty if 'onSelectResetsInput=true' and Select will get new value that not equal previous value.
onValueClick
|function
|undefined
|onClick handler for value labels:
function (value, event) {}
openOnClick
|boolean
|true
|open the options menu when the control is clicked (requires searchable = true)
openOnFocus
|boolean
|false
|open the options menu when the control gets focus
optionClassName: string
|undefined
|additional class(es) to apply to the elements
optionComponent
|function
|undefined
|option component to render in dropdown
optionRenderer
|function
|undefined
|custom function to render the options in the menu
options
|array
|undefined
|array of options
removeSelected
|boolean
|true
|whether the selected option is removed from the dropdown on multi selects
pageSize
|number
|5
|number of options to jump when using page up/down keys
placeholder
|string or node
|'Select ...'
|field placeholder, displayed when there's no value
required
|boolean
|false
|applies HTML5 required attribute when needed
resetValue
|any
|null
|value to set when the control is cleared
rtl
|boolean
|false
|use react-select in right-to-left direction
scrollMenuIntoView
|boolean
|true
|whether the viewport will shift to display the entire menu when engaged
searchable
|boolean
|true
|whether to enable searching feature or not
searchPromptText
|string or node
|'Type to search'
|label to prompt for search input
simpleValue
|boolean
|false
|pass the value to onChange as a string
style
|object
|undefined
|optional styles to apply to the control
tabIndex
|string or number
|undefined
|tabIndex of the control
tabSelectsValue
|boolean
|true
|whether to select the currently focused value when the
[tab] key is pressed
trimFilter
|boolean
|false
|whether to trim whitespace from the filter value
value
|any
|undefined
|initial field value
valueComponent
|function
|function which returns a custom way to render/manage the value selected
<CustomValue />
valueKey
|string
|'value'
|the option property to use for the value
valueRenderer
|function
|undefined
|function which returns a custom way to render the value selected
function (option) {}
wrapperStyle
|object
|undefined
|optional styles to apply to the component wrapper
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
autoload
|boolean
|true
|automatically call the
loadOptions prop on-mount
cache
|object
|undefined
|Sets the cache object used for options. Set to
false if you would like to disable caching.
loadingPlaceholder
|string or node
|'Loading...'
|label to prompt for loading search result
loadOptions
|function
|undefined
|function that returns a promise or calls a callback with the options:
function(input, [callback])
|Property
|Type
|Description
children
|function
|Child function responsible for creating the inner Select component. This component can be used to compose HOCs (eg Creatable and Async). Expected signature:
(props: Object): PropTypes.element
isOptionUnique
|function
|Searches for any matching option within the set of options. This function prevents duplicate options from being created. By default this is a basic, case-sensitive comparison of label and value. Expected signature:
({ option: Object, options: Array, labelKey: string, valueKey: string }): boolean
isValidNewOption
|function
|Determines if the current input text represents a valid option. By default any non-empty string will be considered valid. Expected signature:
({ label: string }): boolean
newOptionCreator
|function
|Factory to create new option. Expected signature:
({ label: string, labelKey: string, valueKey: string }): Object
onNewOptionClick
|function
|new option click handler, it calls when new option has been selected.
function(option) {}
shouldKeyDownEventCreateNewOption
|function
|Decides if a keyDown event (eg its
keyCode) should result in the creation of a new option. ENTER, TAB and comma keys create new options by default. Expected signature:
({ keyCode: number }): boolean
promptTextCreator
|function
|Factory for overriding default option creator prompt label. By default it will read 'Create option "{label}"'. Expected signature:
(label: String): String
Use the
focus() method to give the control focus. All other methods on
<Select> elements should be considered private.
// focuses the input element
<instance>.focus();
See our CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute.
Thanks to the projects this was inspired by: Selectize (in terms of behaviour and user experience), React-Autocomplete (as a quality React Combobox implementation), as well as other select controls including Chosen and Select2.
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) HubSpot 2017.