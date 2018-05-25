openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-select-plus

by HubSpot
1.0.0-rc.3.patch12 (see all)

Fork of https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select with option group support

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27K

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

327

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Abandoned

Readme

React-Select-Plus

A fork of JedWatson/React-Select with support for option groups.

🚨 Project status 🚨

This fork is no longer actively maintained. The primary purpose of this project was to add option group support to react-select, a feature that will be supported in the upcoming react-select 2.0. Another alternative worth checking out is downshift, which provides low-level building blocks for building custom dropdown components.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: github.hubspot.com/react-select-plus/

Installation

The easiest way to use react-select is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.

yarn add react-select-plus

You can then import react-select-plus and its styles in your application as follows:

import Select from 'react-select-plus';
import 'react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.css';

You can also use the standalone UMD build by including dist/react-select-plus.js and dist/react-select-plus.css in your page. If you do this you'll also need to include the dependencies. For example:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@15.6.1/dist/react.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@15.6.1/dist/react-dom.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.5.10/prop-types.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/classnames@2.2.5/index.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-input-autosize@2.0.0/dist/react-input-autosize.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.css">

Usage

React-Select generates a hidden text field containing the selected value, so you can submit it as part of a standard form. You can also listen for changes with the onChange event property.

Options should be provided as an Array of Objects, each with a value and label property for rendering and searching. You can use a disabled property to indicate whether the option is disabled or not.

The value property of each option should be either a string or a number.

When the value is changed, onChange(selectedValueOrValues) will fire. Note that (as of 1.0) you must handle the change and pass the updated value to the Select.

import React from 'react';
import Select from 'react-select-plus';

class App extends React.Component {
  state = {
    selectedOption: '',
  }
  handleChange = (selectedOption) => {
    this.setState({ selectedOption });
    console.log(`Selected: ${selectedOption.label}`);
  }
  render() {
    const { selectedOption } = this.state;
    const value = selectedOption && selectedOption.value;
    
    return (
      <Select
        name="form-field-name"
        value={value}
        onChange={this.handleChange}
        options={[
          { value: 'one', label: 'One' },
          { value: 'two', label: 'Two' },
        ]}
      />
    );
  }
}

You can customise the valueKey and labelKey props to use a different option shape.

Option Groups

You can generate option groups by structuring your options in a nested way as follows:

const options = [
    {
        label: 'Primary Colors', options: [
            { label: 'Yellow', value: 'yellow' },
            { label: 'Red', value: 'red' },
            { label: 'Blue', value: 'blue' }
        ]
    },
    {
        label: 'Secondary Colors', options: [
            { label: 'Orange', value: 'orange' },
            {
                label: 'Purple', options: [
                    { label: 'Light Purple', value: 'light_purple' },
                    { label: 'Medium Purple', value: 'medium_purple' },
                    { label: 'Dark Purple', value: 'dark_purple' }
                ]
            },
            { label: 'Green', value: 'green' }
        ]
    },
    {
        label: 'White',
        value: 'white',
    }
];

Custom classNames

You can provide a custom className prop to the <Select> component, which will be added to the base .Select className for the outer container.

The built-in Options renderer also support custom classNames, just add a className property to objects in the options array.

Multiselect options

You can enable multi-value selection by setting multi={true}. In this mode:

  • Selected options will be removed from the dropdown menu by default. If you want them to remain in the list, set removeSelected={false}
  • The selected values are submitted in multiple <input type="hidden"> fields, use the joinValues prop to submit joined values in a single field instead
  • The values of the selected items are joined using the delimiter prop to create the input value when joinValues is true
  • A simple value, if provided, will be split using the delimiter prop
  • The onChange event provides an array of selected options or a comma-separated string of values (eg "1,2,3") if simpleValue is true
  • By default, only options in the options array can be selected. Use the Creatable Component (which wraps Select) to allow new options to be created if they do not already exist. Hitting comma (','), ENTER or TAB will add a new option. Versions 0.9.x and below provided a boolean attribute on the Select Component (allowCreate) to achieve the same functionality. It is no longer available starting with version 1.0.0.
  • By default, selected options can be cleared. To disable the possibility of clearing a particular option, add clearableValue: false to that option:
var options = [
  { value: 'one', label: 'One' },
  { value: 'two', label: 'Two', clearableValue: false }
];

Note: the clearable prop of the Select component should also be set to false to prevent allowing clearing all fields at once

Accessibility Note

Selected values aren't focus targets, which means keyboard users can't tab to them, and are restricted to removing them using backspace in order. This isn't ideal and I'm looking at other options for the future; in the meantime if you want to use a custom valueComponent that implements tabIndex and keyboard event handling, see #2098 for an example.

Async options

If you want to load options asynchronously, use the Async export and provide a loadOptions Function.

The function takes two arguments String input, Function callbackand will be called when the input text is changed.

When your async process finishes getting the options, pass them to callback(err, data) in a Object { options: [] }.

The select control will intelligently cache options for input strings that have already been fetched. The cached result set will be filtered as more specific searches are input, so if your async process would only return a smaller set of results for a more specific query, also pass complete: true in the callback object. Caching can be disabled by setting cache to false (Note that complete: true will then have no effect).

Unless you specify the property autoload={false} the control will automatically load the default set of options (i.e. for input: '') when it is mounted.

import { Async } from 'react-select-plus';

const getOptions = (input, callback) => {
  setTimeout(() => {
    callback(null, {
      options: [
        { value: 'one', label: 'One' },
        { value: 'two', label: 'Two' }
      ],
      // CAREFUL! Only set this to true when there are no more options,
      // or more specific queries will not be sent to the server.
      complete: true
    });
  }, 500);
};

<Async
    name="form-field-name"
    loadOptions={getOptions}
/>

Note about filtering async options

The Async component doesn't change the default behaviour for filtering the options based on user input, but if you're already filtering the options server-side you may want to customise or disable this feature (see filtering options below)

Async options with Promises

loadOptions supports Promises, which can be used in very much the same way as callbacks.

Everything that applies to loadOptions with callbacks still applies to the Promises approach (e.g. caching, autoload, ...)

An example using the fetch API and ES6 syntax, with an API that returns an object like:

import { Async } from 'react-select-plus';

/*
 * assuming the API returns something like this:
 *   const json = [
 *      { value: 'one', label: 'One' },
 *      { value: 'two', label: 'Two' }
 *   ]
 */

const getOptions = (input) => {
  return fetch(`/users/${input}.json`)
    .then((response) => {
      return response.json();
    }).then((json) => {
      return { options: json };
    });
}

<Async
  name="form-field-name"
  value="one"
  loadOptions={getOptions}
/>

Async options loaded externally

If you want to load options asynchronously externally from the Select component, you can have the Select component show a loading spinner by passing in the isLoading prop set to true.

import Select from 'react-select-plus';

let isLoadingExternally = true;

<Select
  name="form-field-name"
  isLoading={isLoadingExternally}
  ...
/>

User-created tags

The Creatable component enables users to create new tags within react-select. It decorates a Select and so it supports all of the default properties (eg single/multi mode, filtering, etc) in addition to a couple of custom ones (shown below). The easiest way to use it is like so:

import { Creatable } from 'react-select-plus';

function render (selectProps) {
  return <Creatable {...selectProps} />;
};

Combining Async and Creatable

Use the AsyncCreatable HOC if you want both async and creatable functionality. It ties Async and Creatable components together and supports a union of their properties (listed above). Use it as follows:

import { AsyncCreatable } from 'react-select-plus';

function render (props) {
  // props can be a mix of Async, Creatable, and Select properties
  return (
    <AsyncCreatable {...props} />
  );
}

Filtering options

You can control how options are filtered with the following props:

  • matchPos: "start" or "any": whether to match the text entered at the start or any position in the option value
  • matchProp: "label", "value" or "any": whether to match the value, label or both values of each option when filtering
  • ignoreCase: Boolean: whether to ignore case or match the text exactly when filtering
  • ignoreAccents: Boolean: whether to ignore accents on characters like ø or å

matchProp and matchPos both default to "any". ignoreCase defaults to true. ignoreAccents defaults to true.

Advanced filters

You can also completely replace the method used to filter either a single option, or the entire options array (allowing custom sort mechanisms, etc.)

  • filterOption: function(Object option, String filter) returns Boolean. Will override matchPos, matchProp, ignoreCase and ignoreAccents options.
  • filterOptions: function(Array options, String filter, Array currentValues) returns Array filteredOptions. Will override filterOption, matchPos, matchProp, ignoreCase and ignoreAccents options.

For multi-select inputs, when providing a custom filterOptions method, remember to exclude current values from the returned array of options.

Filtering large lists

The default filterOptions method scans the options array for matches each time the filter text changes. This works well but can get slow as the options array grows to several hundred objects. For larger options lists a custom filter function like react-select-fast-filter-options will produce better results.

Efficiently rendering large lists with windowing

The menuRenderer property can be used to override the default drop-down list of options. This should be done when the list is large (hundreds or thousands of items) for faster rendering. Windowing libraries like react-virtualized can then be used to more efficiently render the drop-down menu like so. The easiest way to do this is with the react-virtualized-select HOC. This component decorates a Select and uses the react-virtualized VirtualScroll component to render options. Demo and documentation for this component are available here.

You can also specify your own custom renderer. The custom menuRenderer property accepts the following named parameters:

ParameterTypeDescription
focusedOptionObjectThe currently focused option; should be visible in the menu by default.
focusOptionFunctionCallback to focus a new option; receives the option as a parameter.
labelKeyStringOption labels are accessible with this string key.
optionClassNameStringThe className that gets used for options
optionComponentReactClassThe react component that gets used for rendering an option
optionRendererFunctionThe function that gets used to render the content of an option
optionsArray<Object>Ordered array of options to render.
selectValueFunctionCallback to select a new option; receives the option as a parameter.
valueArrayArray<Object>Array of currently selected options.

Updating input values with onInputChange

You can manipulate the input by providing a onInputChange callback that returns a new value. Please note: When you want to use onInputChange only to listen to the input updates, you still have to return the unchanged value!

function cleanInput(inputValue) {
    // Strip all non-number characters from the input
    return inputValue.replace(/[^0-9]/g, "");
}

<Select
    name="form-field-name"
    onInputChange={cleanInput}
/>

Overriding default key-down behaviour with onInputKeyDown

Select listens to keyDown events to select items, navigate drop-down list via arrow keys, etc. You can extend or override this behaviour by providing a onInputKeyDown callback.

function onInputKeyDown(event) {
    switch (event.keyCode) {
        case 9:   // TAB
            // Extend default TAB behaviour by doing something here
            break;
        case 13: // ENTER
            // Override default ENTER behaviour by doing stuff here and then preventing default
            event.preventDefault();
            break;
    }
}

<Select
    {...otherProps}
    onInputKeyDown={onInputKeyDown}
/>

Select Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
aria-describedbystringundefinedHTML ID(s) of element(s) that should be used to describe this input (for assistive tech)
aria-labelstringundefinedAria label (for assistive tech)
aria-labelledbystringundefinedHTML ID of an element that should be used as the label (for assistive tech)
arrowRendererfunctionundefinedRenders a custom drop-down arrow to be shown in the right-hand side of the select: arrowRenderer({ onMouseDown, isOpen }). Won't render when set to null
autoBlurbooleanfalseBlurs the input element after a selection has been made. Handy for lowering the keyboard on mobile devices
autofocusbooleanundefineddeprecated; use the autoFocus prop instead
autoFocusbooleanundefinedautofocus the component on mount
autoloadbooleantruewhether to auto-load the default async options set
autosizebooleantrueIf enabled, the input will expand as the length of its value increases
backspaceRemovesbooleantruewhether pressing backspace removes the last item when there is no input value
backspaceToRemoveMessagestring'Press backspace to remove {last label}'prompt shown in input when at least one option in a multiselect is shown, set to '' to clear
classNamestringundefinedclassName for the outer element
clearablebooleantrueshould it be possible to reset value
clearAllTextstring'Clear all'title for the "clear" control when multi is true
clearRendererfunctionundefinedRenders a custom clear to be shown in the right-hand side of the select when clearable true: clearRenderer()
clearValueTextstring'Clear value'title for the "clear" control
closeOnSelectbooleantruewhether to close the menu when a value is selected
deleteRemovesbooleantruewhether pressing delete key removes the last item when there is no input value
delimiterstring','delimiter to use to join multiple values
disabledbooleanfalsewhether the Select is disabled or not
escapeClearsValuebooleantruewhether escape clears the value when the menu is closed
filterOptionfunctionundefinedmethod to filter a single option (option, filterString) => boolean
filterOptionsboolean or functionundefinedboolean to enable default filtering or function to filter the options array ([options], filterString, [values]) => [options]
idstringundefinedhtml id to set on the input element for accessibility or tests
ignoreAccentsbooleantruewhether to strip accents when filtering
ignoreCasebooleantruewhether to perform case-insensitive filtering
inputPropsobjectundefinedcustom attributes for the Input (in the Select-control) e.g: {'data-foo': 'bar'}
inputRendererfunctionundefinedrenders a custom input component
instanceIdstringincrementinstance ID used internally to set html ids on elements for accessibility, specify for universal rendering
isLoadingbooleanfalsewhether the Select is loading externally or not (such as options being loaded)
joinValuesbooleanfalsejoin multiple values into a single hidden input using the delimiter
labelKeystring'label'the option property to use for the label
matchPosstring'any'(any, start) match the start or entire string when filtering
matchPropstring'any'(any, label, value) which option property to filter on
menuBuffernumber0buffer of px between the base of the dropdown and the viewport to shift if menu doesnt fit in viewport
menuContainerStyleobjectundefinedoptional style to apply to the menu container
menuRendererfunctionundefinedRenders a custom menu with options; accepts the following named parameters: menuRenderer({ focusedOption, focusOption, options, selectValue, valueArray })
menuStyleobjectundefinedoptional style to apply to the menu
multibooleanundefinedmulti-value input
namestringundefinedfield name, for hidden <input /> tag
noResultsTextstring'No results found'placeholder displayed when there are no matching search results or a falsy value to hide it (can also be a react component)
onBlurfunctionundefinedonBlur handler: function(event) {}
onBlurResetsInputbooleantrueWhether to clear input on blur or not. If set to false, it only works if onCloseResetsInput is false as well.
onChangefunctionundefinedonChange handler: function(newOption) {}
onClosefunctionundefinedhandler for when the menu closes: function () {}
onCloseResetsInputbooleantruewhether to clear input when closing the menu through the arrow
onFocusfunctionundefinedonFocus handler: function(event) {}
onInputChangefunctionundefinedonInputChange handler/interceptor: function(inputValue: string): string
onInputKeyDownfunctionundefinedinput keyDown handler; call event.preventDefault() to override default Select behaviour: function(event) {}
onMenuScrollToBottomfunctionundefinedcalled when the menu is scrolled to the bottom
onOpenfunctionundefinedhandler for when the menu opens: function () {}
onSelectResetsInputbooleantruewhether the input value should be reset when options are selected. Also input value will be set to empty if 'onSelectResetsInput=true' and Select will get new value that not equal previous value.
onValueClickfunctionundefinedonClick handler for value labels: function (value, event) {}
openOnClickbooleantrueopen the options menu when the control is clicked (requires searchable = true)
openOnFocusbooleanfalseopen the options menu when the control gets focus
optionClassName: stringundefinedadditional class(es) to apply to the elements
optionComponentfunctionundefinedoption component to render in dropdown
optionRendererfunctionundefinedcustom function to render the options in the menu
optionsarrayundefinedarray of options
removeSelectedbooleantruewhether the selected option is removed from the dropdown on multi selects
pageSizenumber5number of options to jump when using page up/down keys
placeholderstring or node'Select ...'field placeholder, displayed when there's no value
requiredbooleanfalseapplies HTML5 required attribute when needed
resetValueanynullvalue to set when the control is cleared
rtlbooleanfalseuse react-select in right-to-left direction
scrollMenuIntoViewbooleantruewhether the viewport will shift to display the entire menu when engaged
searchablebooleantruewhether to enable searching feature or not
searchPromptTextstring or node'Type to search'label to prompt for search input
simpleValuebooleanfalsepass the value to onChange as a string
styleobjectundefinedoptional styles to apply to the control
tabIndexstring or numberundefinedtabIndex of the control
tabSelectsValuebooleantruewhether to select the currently focused value when the [tab] key is pressed
trimFilterbooleanfalsewhether to trim whitespace from the filter value
valueanyundefinedinitial field value
valueComponentfunctionfunction which returns a custom way to render/manage the value selected <CustomValue />
valueKeystring'value'the option property to use for the value
valueRendererfunctionundefinedfunction which returns a custom way to render the value selected function (option) {}
wrapperStyleobjectundefinedoptional styles to apply to the component wrapper

Async Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
autoloadbooleantrueautomatically call the loadOptions prop on-mount
cacheobjectundefinedSets the cache object used for options. Set to false if you would like to disable caching.
loadingPlaceholderstring or node'Loading...'label to prompt for loading search result
loadOptionsfunctionundefinedfunction that returns a promise or calls a callback with the options: function(input, [callback])

Creatable properties

PropertyTypeDescription
childrenfunctionChild function responsible for creating the inner Select component. This component can be used to compose HOCs (eg Creatable and Async). Expected signature: (props: Object): PropTypes.element
isOptionUniquefunctionSearches for any matching option within the set of options. This function prevents duplicate options from being created. By default this is a basic, case-sensitive comparison of label and value. Expected signature: ({ option: Object, options: Array, labelKey: string, valueKey: string }): boolean
isValidNewOptionfunctionDetermines if the current input text represents a valid option. By default any non-empty string will be considered valid. Expected signature: ({ label: string }): boolean
newOptionCreatorfunctionFactory to create new option. Expected signature: ({ label: string, labelKey: string, valueKey: string }): Object
onNewOptionClickfunctionnew option click handler, it calls when new option has been selected. function(option) {}
shouldKeyDownEventCreateNewOptionfunctionDecides if a keyDown event (eg its keyCode) should result in the creation of a new option. ENTER, TAB and comma keys create new options by default. Expected signature: ({ keyCode: number }): boolean
promptTextCreatorfunctionFactory for overriding default option creator prompt label. By default it will read 'Create option "{label}"'. Expected signature: (label: String): String

Methods

Use the focus() method to give the control focus. All other methods on <Select> elements should be considered private.

// focuses the input element
<instance>.focus();

Contributing

See our CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute.

Thanks to the projects this was inspired by: Selectize (in terms of behaviour and user experience), React-Autocomplete (as a quality React Combobox implementation), as well as other select controls including Chosen and Select2.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) HubSpot 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
664K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
60K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial