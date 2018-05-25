A fork of JedWatson/React-Select with support for option groups.

🚨 Project status 🚨

This fork is no longer actively maintained. The primary purpose of this project was to add option group support to react-select, a feature that will be supported in the upcoming react-select 2.0. Another alternative worth checking out is downshift, which provides low-level building blocks for building custom dropdown components.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: github.hubspot.com/react-select-plus/

Installation

The easiest way to use react-select is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.

yarn add react-select-plus

You can then import react-select-plus and its styles in your application as follows:

import Select from 'react-select-plus' ; import 'react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.css' ;

You can also use the standalone UMD build by including dist/react-select-plus.js and dist/react-select-plus.css in your page. If you do this you'll also need to include the dependencies. For example:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@15.6.1/dist/react.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@15.6.1/dist/react-dom.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.5.10/prop-types.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/classnames@2.2.5/index.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-input-autosize@2.0.0/dist/react-input-autosize.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/react-select-plus/dist/react-select-plus.css" >

Usage

React-Select generates a hidden text field containing the selected value, so you can submit it as part of a standard form. You can also listen for changes with the onChange event property.

Options should be provided as an Array of Object s, each with a value and label property for rendering and searching. You can use a disabled property to indicate whether the option is disabled or not.

The value property of each option should be either a string or a number.

When the value is changed, onChange(selectedValueOrValues) will fire. Note that (as of 1.0) you must handle the change and pass the updated value to the Select.

import React from 'react' ; import Select from 'react-select-plus' ; class App extends React . Component { state = { selectedOption : '' , } handleChange = ( selectedOption ) => { this .setState({ selectedOption }); console .log( `Selected: ${selectedOption.label} ` ); } render() { const { selectedOption } = this .state; const value = selectedOption && selectedOption.value; return ( < Select name = "form-field-name" value = {value} onChange = {this.handleChange} options = {[ { value: ' one ', label: ' One ' }, { value: ' two ', label: ' Two ' }, ]} /> ); } }

You can customise the valueKey and labelKey props to use a different option shape.

Option Groups

You can generate option groups by structuring your options in a nested way as follows:

const options = [ { label : 'Primary Colors' , options : [ { label : 'Yellow' , value : 'yellow' }, { label : 'Red' , value : 'red' }, { label : 'Blue' , value : 'blue' } ] }, { label : 'Secondary Colors' , options : [ { label : 'Orange' , value : 'orange' }, { label : 'Purple' , options : [ { label : 'Light Purple' , value : 'light_purple' }, { label : 'Medium Purple' , value : 'medium_purple' }, { label : 'Dark Purple' , value : 'dark_purple' } ] }, { label : 'Green' , value : 'green' } ] }, { label : 'White' , value : 'white' , } ];

Custom classNames

You can provide a custom className prop to the <Select> component, which will be added to the base .Select className for the outer container.

The built-in Options renderer also support custom classNames, just add a className property to objects in the options array.

Multiselect options

You can enable multi-value selection by setting multi={true} . In this mode:

Selected options will be removed from the dropdown menu by default. If you want them to remain in the list, set removeSelected={false}

The selected values are submitted in multiple <input type="hidden"> fields, use the joinValues prop to submit joined values in a single field instead

fields, use the prop to submit joined values in a single field instead The values of the selected items are joined using the delimiter prop to create the input value when joinValues is true

prop to create the input value when is true A simple value, if provided, will be split using the delimiter prop

prop The onChange event provides an array of selected options or a comma-separated string of values (eg "1,2,3" ) if simpleValue is true

event provides an array of selected options or a comma-separated string of values (eg ) if is true By default, only options in the options array can be selected. Use the Creatable Component (which wraps Select ) to allow new options to be created if they do not already exist. Hitting comma (','), ENTER or TAB will add a new option. Versions 0.9.x and below provided a boolean attribute on the Select Component ( allowCreate ) to achieve the same functionality. It is no longer available starting with version 1.0.0 .

array can be selected. Use the Component (which wraps ) to allow new options to be created if they do not already exist. Hitting comma (','), ENTER or TAB will add a new option. Versions and below provided a boolean attribute on the Component ( ) to achieve the same functionality. It is no longer available starting with version . By default, selected options can be cleared. To disable the possibility of clearing a particular option, add clearableValue: false to that option:

var options = [ { value : 'one' , label : 'One' }, { value : 'two' , label : 'Two' , clearableValue : false } ];

Note: the clearable prop of the Select component should also be set to false to prevent allowing clearing all fields at once

Accessibility Note

Selected values aren't focus targets, which means keyboard users can't tab to them, and are restricted to removing them using backspace in order. This isn't ideal and I'm looking at other options for the future; in the meantime if you want to use a custom valueComponent that implements tabIndex and keyboard event handling, see #2098 for an example.

Async options

If you want to load options asynchronously, use the Async export and provide a loadOptions Function.

The function takes two arguments String input, Function callback and will be called when the input text is changed.

When your async process finishes getting the options, pass them to callback(err, data) in a Object { options: [] } .

The select control will intelligently cache options for input strings that have already been fetched. The cached result set will be filtered as more specific searches are input, so if your async process would only return a smaller set of results for a more specific query, also pass complete: true in the callback object. Caching can be disabled by setting cache to false (Note that complete: true will then have no effect).

Unless you specify the property autoload={false} the control will automatically load the default set of options (i.e. for input: '' ) when it is mounted.

import { Async } from 'react-select-plus' ; const getOptions = ( input, callback ) => { setTimeout( () => { callback( null , { options : [ { value : 'one' , label : 'One' }, { value : 'two' , label : 'Two' } ], complete : true }); }, 500 ); }; < Async name = "form-field-name" loadOptions = {getOptions} />

Note about filtering async options

The Async component doesn't change the default behaviour for filtering the options based on user input, but if you're already filtering the options server-side you may want to customise or disable this feature (see filtering options below)

Async options with Promises

loadOptions supports Promises, which can be used in very much the same way as callbacks.

Everything that applies to loadOptions with callbacks still applies to the Promises approach (e.g. caching, autoload, ...)

An example using the fetch API and ES6 syntax, with an API that returns an object like:

import { Async } from 'react-select-plus' ; const getOptions = ( input ) => { return fetch( `/users/ ${input} .json` ) .then( ( response ) => { return response.json(); }).then( ( json ) => { return { options : json }; }); } <Async name= "form-field-name" value= "one" loadOptions={getOptions} />

Async options loaded externally

If you want to load options asynchronously externally from the Select component, you can have the Select component show a loading spinner by passing in the isLoading prop set to true .

import Select from 'react-select-plus' ; let isLoadingExternally = true ; < Select name = "form-field-name" isLoading = {isLoadingExternally} ... />

The Creatable component enables users to create new tags within react-select. It decorates a Select and so it supports all of the default properties (eg single/multi mode, filtering, etc) in addition to a couple of custom ones (shown below). The easiest way to use it is like so:

import { Creatable } from 'react-select-plus' ; function render ( selectProps ) { return < Creatable { ...selectProps } /> ; };

Combining Async and Creatable

Use the AsyncCreatable HOC if you want both async and creatable functionality. It ties Async and Creatable components together and supports a union of their properties (listed above). Use it as follows:

import { AsyncCreatable } from 'react-select-plus' ; function render ( props ) { return ( < AsyncCreatable { ...props } /> ); }

Filtering options

You can control how options are filtered with the following props:

matchPos : "start" or "any" : whether to match the text entered at the start or any position in the option value

: or : whether to match the text entered at the start or any position in the option value matchProp : "label" , "value" or "any" : whether to match the value, label or both values of each option when filtering

: , or : whether to match the value, label or both values of each option when filtering ignoreCase : Boolean : whether to ignore case or match the text exactly when filtering

: : whether to ignore case or match the text exactly when filtering ignoreAccents : Boolean : whether to ignore accents on characters like ø or å

matchProp and matchPos both default to "any" . ignoreCase defaults to true . ignoreAccents defaults to true .

Advanced filters

You can also completely replace the method used to filter either a single option, or the entire options array (allowing custom sort mechanisms, etc.)

filterOption : function(Object option, String filter) returns Boolean . Will override matchPos , matchProp , ignoreCase and ignoreAccents options.

: returns . Will override , , and options. filterOptions : function(Array options, String filter, Array currentValues) returns Array filteredOptions . Will override filterOption , matchPos , matchProp , ignoreCase and ignoreAccents options.

For multi-select inputs, when providing a custom filterOptions method, remember to exclude current values from the returned array of options.

Filtering large lists

The default filterOptions method scans the options array for matches each time the filter text changes. This works well but can get slow as the options array grows to several hundred objects. For larger options lists a custom filter function like react-select-fast-filter-options will produce better results.

Efficiently rendering large lists with windowing

The menuRenderer property can be used to override the default drop-down list of options. This should be done when the list is large (hundreds or thousands of items) for faster rendering. Windowing libraries like react-virtualized can then be used to more efficiently render the drop-down menu like so. The easiest way to do this is with the react-virtualized-select HOC. This component decorates a Select and uses the react-virtualized VirtualScroll component to render options. Demo and documentation for this component are available here.

You can also specify your own custom renderer. The custom menuRenderer property accepts the following named parameters:

Parameter Type Description focusedOption Object The currently focused option; should be visible in the menu by default. focusOption Function Callback to focus a new option; receives the option as a parameter. labelKey String Option labels are accessible with this string key. optionClassName String The className that gets used for options optionComponent ReactClass The react component that gets used for rendering an option optionRenderer Function The function that gets used to render the content of an option options Array<Object> Ordered array of options to render. selectValue Function Callback to select a new option; receives the option as a parameter. valueArray Array<Object> Array of currently selected options.

Updating input values with onInputChange

You can manipulate the input by providing a onInputChange callback that returns a new value. Please note: When you want to use onInputChange only to listen to the input updates, you still have to return the unchanged value!

function cleanInput ( inputValue ) { return inputValue.replace( /[^0-9]/g , "" ); } <Select name= "form-field-name" onInputChange={cleanInput} />

Overriding default key-down behaviour with onInputKeyDown

Select listens to keyDown events to select items, navigate drop-down list via arrow keys, etc. You can extend or override this behaviour by providing a onInputKeyDown callback.

function onInputKeyDown ( event ) { switch (event.keyCode) { case 9 : break ; case 13 : event.preventDefault(); break ; } } <Select {...otherProps} onInputKeyDown={onInputKeyDown} />

Select Props

Property Type Default Description aria -describedby string undefined HTML ID(s) of element(s) that should be used to describe this input (for assistive tech) aria -label string undefined Aria label (for assistive tech) aria -labelledby string undefined HTML ID of an element that should be used as the label (for assistive tech) arrowRenderer function undefined Renders a custom drop-down arrow to be shown in the right-hand side of the select: arrowRenderer({ onMouseDown, isOpen }) . Won't render when set to null autoBlur boolean false Blurs the input element after a selection has been made. Handy for lowering the keyboard on mobile devices autofocus boolean undefined deprecated; use the autoFocus prop instead autoFocus boolean undefined autofocus the component on mount autoload boolean true whether to auto-load the default async options set autosize boolean true If enabled, the input will expand as the length of its value increases backspaceRemoves boolean true whether pressing backspace removes the last item when there is no input value backspaceToRemoveMessage string 'Press backspace to remove {last label}' prompt shown in input when at least one option in a multiselect is shown, set to '' to clear className string undefined className for the outer element clearable boolean true should it be possible to reset value clearAllText string 'Clear all' title for the "clear" control when multi is true clearRenderer function undefined Renders a custom clear to be shown in the right-hand side of the select when clearable true: clearRenderer() clearValueText string 'Clear value' title for the "clear" control closeOnSelect boolean true whether to close the menu when a value is selected deleteRemoves boolean true whether pressing delete key removes the last item when there is no input value delimiter string ',' delimiter to use to join multiple values disabled boolean false whether the Select is disabled or not escapeClearsValue boolean true whether escape clears the value when the menu is closed filterOption function undefined method to filter a single option (option, filterString) => boolean filterOptions boolean or function undefined boolean to enable default filtering or function to filter the options array ([options], filterString, [values]) => [options] id string undefined html id to set on the input element for accessibility or tests ignoreAccents boolean true whether to strip accents when filtering ignoreCase boolean true whether to perform case-insensitive filtering inputProps object undefined custom attributes for the Input (in the Select-control) e.g: {'data-foo': 'bar'} inputRenderer function undefined renders a custom input component instanceId string increment instance ID used internally to set html ids on elements for accessibility, specify for universal rendering isLoading boolean false whether the Select is loading externally or not (such as options being loaded) joinValues boolean false join multiple values into a single hidden input using the delimiter labelKey string 'label' the option property to use for the label matchPos string 'any' (any, start) match the start or entire string when filtering matchProp string 'any' (any, label, value) which option property to filter on menuBuffer number 0 buffer of px between the base of the dropdown and the viewport to shift if menu doesnt fit in viewport menuContainerStyle object undefined optional style to apply to the menu container menuRenderer function undefined Renders a custom menu with options; accepts the following named parameters: menuRenderer({ focusedOption, focusOption, options, selectValue, valueArray }) menuStyle object undefined optional style to apply to the menu multi boolean undefined multi-value input name string undefined field name, for hidden <input /> tag noResultsText string 'No results found' placeholder displayed when there are no matching search results or a falsy value to hide it (can also be a react component) onBlur function undefined onBlur handler: function(event) {} onBlurResetsInput boolean true Whether to clear input on blur or not. If set to false, it only works if onCloseResetsInput is false as well. onChange function undefined onChange handler: function(newOption) {} onClose function undefined handler for when the menu closes: function () {} onCloseResetsInput boolean true whether to clear input when closing the menu through the arrow onFocus function undefined onFocus handler: function(event) {} onInputChange function undefined onInputChange handler/interceptor: function(inputValue: string): string onInputKeyDown function undefined input keyDown handler; call event.preventDefault() to override default Select behaviour: function(event) {} onMenuScrollToBottom function undefined called when the menu is scrolled to the bottom onOpen function undefined handler for when the menu opens: function () {} onSelectResetsInput boolean true whether the input value should be reset when options are selected. Also input value will be set to empty if 'onSelectResetsInput=true' and Select will get new value that not equal previous value. onValueClick function undefined onClick handler for value labels: function (value, event) {} openOnClick boolean true open the options menu when the control is clicked (requires searchable = true) openOnFocus boolean false open the options menu when the control gets focus optionClassName : string undefined additional class(es) to apply to the elements optionComponent function undefined option component to render in dropdown optionRenderer function undefined custom function to render the options in the menu options array undefined array of options removeSelected boolean true whether the selected option is removed from the dropdown on multi selects pageSize number 5 number of options to jump when using page up/down keys placeholder string or node 'Select ...' field placeholder, displayed when there's no value required boolean false applies HTML5 required attribute when needed resetValue any null value to set when the control is cleared rtl boolean false use react-select in right-to-left direction scrollMenuIntoView boolean true whether the viewport will shift to display the entire menu when engaged searchable boolean true whether to enable searching feature or not searchPromptText string or node 'Type to search' label to prompt for search input simpleValue boolean false pass the value to onChange as a string style object undefined optional styles to apply to the control tabIndex string or number undefined tabIndex of the control tabSelectsValue boolean true whether to select the currently focused value when the [tab] key is pressed trimFilter boolean false whether to trim whitespace from the filter value value any undefined initial field value valueComponent function function which returns a custom way to render/manage the value selected <CustomValue /> valueKey string 'value' the option property to use for the value valueRenderer function undefined function which returns a custom way to render the value selected function (option) {} wrapperStyle object undefined optional styles to apply to the component wrapper

Async Props

Property Type Default Description autoload boolean true automatically call the loadOptions prop on-mount cache object undefined Sets the cache object used for options. Set to false if you would like to disable caching. loadingPlaceholder string or node 'Loading...' label to prompt for loading search result loadOptions function undefined function that returns a promise or calls a callback with the options: function(input, [callback])

Creatable properties

Property Type Description children function Child function responsible for creating the inner Select component. This component can be used to compose HOCs (eg Creatable and Async). Expected signature: (props: Object): PropTypes.element isOptionUnique function Searches for any matching option within the set of options. This function prevents duplicate options from being created. By default this is a basic, case-sensitive comparison of label and value. Expected signature: ({ option: Object, options: Array, labelKey: string, valueKey: string }): boolean isValidNewOption function Determines if the current input text represents a valid option. By default any non-empty string will be considered valid. Expected signature: ({ label: string }): boolean newOptionCreator function Factory to create new option. Expected signature: ({ label: string, labelKey: string, valueKey: string }): Object onNewOptionClick function new option click handler, it calls when new option has been selected. function(option) {} shouldKeyDownEventCreateNewOption function Decides if a keyDown event (eg its keyCode ) should result in the creation of a new option. ENTER, TAB and comma keys create new options by default. Expected signature: ({ keyCode: number }): boolean promptTextCreator function Factory for overriding default option creator prompt label. By default it will read 'Create option "{label}"'. Expected signature: (label: String): String

Methods

Use the focus() method to give the control focus. All other methods on <Select> elements should be considered private.

<instance>.focus();

Contributing

See our CONTRIBUTING.md for information on how to contribute.

Thanks to the projects this was inspired by: Selectize (in terms of behaviour and user experience), React-Autocomplete (as a quality React Combobox implementation), as well as other select controls including Chosen and Select2.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) HubSpot 2017.