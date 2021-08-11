Advantages

🐜 Lightweight

🐙 Highly scalable and extendable

You can literally customize any piece of the component using listRenderer , optionRenderer , selectedBlockRenderer , iconRenderer and others.

🦄 Immutable? Virtualized? No problem!

We have various HOC's that may help you to integrate with your existing application.

💃 CSS modules

All of our classes are extendable with CSS modules. Take a look at list of them.

🕵️‍♂️ Debuggable

Yes, yes! You can inspect dropdown list with help of DevTools. You know what I'm talking about, right?

Still not sure? We have a lot of other cool features. Take a look at our examples.

Installation

npm i react-select-me --save

Usage

import Select from 'react-select-me' ; import 'react-select-me/lib/ReactSelectMe.css' ; const options = [ { value : 1 , label : 'Label 1' }, { value : 2 , label : 'Label 2' }, ]; export default class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : null }; this .onChange = this .onChange.bind( this ); } onChange(value) { this .setState({ value }); } render() { return < Select options = {options} value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ; } }

Examples

Live

http://maslianok.github.io/react-select-me/

Local

Clone the repo git clone git@github.com:maslianok/react-select-me.git Go to the directory cd react-select-me Install dependencies npm i Run demo app npm start Open localhost:3000 in your browser

HOC

We've extracted some key features into separate HOCs to keep the main library as small as possible

makeVirtualized

Uses virtualized list to render dropdown options. It allows you to render huge lists without affecting the page performance.

import Select from 'react-select-me' ; import makeVirtualized from 'react-select-me/lib/hoc/makeVirtualized' ; const VirtualizedSelect = makeVirtualized(Select); < VirtualizedSelect options = {options} value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ; // ...

makeImmutable

Integrates with immutable-js which allows you to pass immutable structures as component's props.

import Select from 'react-select-me' ; import makeImmutable from 'react-select-me/lib/hoc/makeImmutable' ; const ImmutableSelect = makeImmutable(Select); < ImmutableSelect options = {options} value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ; // ...

options: Array

Description: list of dropdown options

Default: undefined

Examples:

List of primitives: [1, 2]

List of objects: [{value: 1, label: 'Label 1'}, {value: 2, label: 'Label 2'}]

value: Any

Description: selected value / values

Default: undefined

Examples:

Primitive: 1

Object: {value: 1, label: 'Label 1'}

Array of primitives for multiselect: [1, 2]

Array of objects for multiselect: [{value: 1, label: 'Label 1'}, {value: 2, label: 'Label 2'}]

multiple: Bool

Description: multi-value dropdown

Default: false

searchable: Bool

Description: ability to search / filter options. onSearch function will be called

Default: false

virtualized: Bool

Description: partly render list options using react-virtualized. Huge time to render boost on large datasets. You have to set optionHeight property if your option height differs from default.

Default: false

immutable: Bool

Description: parse data as immutable lists. When this property set to true you have to provide options and value as immutable objects.

Default: false

onChange: Function

Description: onChange callback. Return false to leave dropdown opened.

Default: undefined

Arguments:

value: Array|Object|String|Number : selected option (or array of options for multi select)

Example:

onChange(value) { }

onSearch: Function

Description: onSearch callback. Calls on every search input change. You have to process search string inside this function and filter your options based on your needs.

Default: undefined

Arguments:

search: String : search string

Example:

const options = [ { value : 1 , label : 'Label 1' }, { value : 2 , label : 'Label 2' }, ]; export default class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { options }; this .onSearch = this .onSearch.bind( this ); } onSearch(searchString) { this .setState({ options : options.filter( o => o.label.indexOf(searchString) > -1 ) }); } render() { return ( < Select searchable options = {this.state.options} onSearch = {this.onSearch} ... /> ); } }

onAddNewItem: Bool

Description: callback to handle click on the 'Add new item' option

Default: undefined

Arguments:

search: String : search string

selectedValueRenderer: Function

Description: function to render selected value

Default: undefined

Arguments:

option: Object|String|Number : option to render

: option to render onRemove: Function : default function to remove value

Example:

selectedValueRenderer(option, onRemove) { return < div style = {{color: ' red '}}> {option.label} </ div > ; }

selectedBlockRenderer: Function

Description: the function to render the whole block with selected options

Default: undefined

Arguments:

selectedOptions: Array : the options to be rendered. These are the selected options. You must render them inside the selectedBlockRenderer function

: the options to be rendered. These are the selected options. You must render them inside the function onRemove: Function : is the function that must be triggered on a certain option when you want to remove it. For example, you receive [1,2,3,4] as the selectedOptions , so you have to call onRemove(1) in order to deselect option 1

: is the function that must be triggered on a certain option when you want to remove it. For example, you receive [1,2,3,4] as the , so you have to call in order to deselect option 1 selectedValueRenderer: Function : is the default value renderer. The library uses this function in order to render every single selected option. Something like selectedOptions.map(option => selectedValueRenderer(option)) . You can use it or skip and implement your own value renderer.

: is the default value renderer. The library uses this function in order to render every single selected option. Something like . You can use it or skip and implement your own value renderer. searchInputRenderer: Function : is the default function to render search input. The same as above: use it or implement you own logic

Example:

selectedBlockRenderer(selectedOptions, onRemove) { return < div > {selectedOptions.map(option => option.label).join(', ')} </ div > ; }

optionRenderer: Function

Description: function to render custom options

Default: undefined

Arguments:

option: Object|String|Number : option to render

: option to render selectedOptions: Array : currently selected options

Example:

optionRenderer(option, selectedOptions) { return < div style = {{color: ' red '}}> {option.label} </ div > ; }

listRenderer: Function

Description: function to render the list

Arguments:

options: Array : list of options

: list of options selectedOptions: Array : currently selected options

: currently selected options optionRenderer: Function : default option renderer

: default option renderer onChange: Function : default onChange callback

: default onChange callback onToggleList: Function : toggle list visibility

Example:

Simple

listRenderer(options, selectedOptions, optionRenderer) { return < ul > {options.map(option => optionRenderer(option, selectedOptions))} </ ul > ; }

Advanced

listRenderer(options, selectedOptions, optionRenderer, onChange, onToggle) { return ( < div className = {s.listWrapper} > < div className = {s.options} > {options.map(option => ( < div className = {s.option} onClick = {onChange(option)} key = {option.value} > < div style = {{backgroundColor: option.color }} className = {s.circle} > </ div > < div > {option.label} </ div > </ div > ))} </ div > < div className = {s.actions > < button className = {s.btn} onClick = {onToggle} > Save </ button > </ div > </ div > ); }

iconRenderer: Function

Description: function to render custom icon.

Default: undefined

Arguments:

isOpened: Bool : whether the list opened

Example:

iconRenderer(isOpened) { return < i className = {isOpened ? ' icon-open ' : ' icon-close '} /> ; }

noItemsFound: Bool | String | Function

Description: Bool: whether to display 'No items found' option or not. String: 'No items found' label. Function: 'No items found' renderer

Default: true

Example:

noItemsFound() { return < div className = "my-awesome-class" > No items found </ div > ; }

addNewItem: Bool | String | Function

Description: Bool: whether to display 'Add new item' option or not. String: 'Add new item' label. Function: 'Add new item' renderer. You must handle onClick event via onAddNewItem callback or your own callback in case of custom renderer. Note: for the 'Add new item' option to display, searchable must be true and options must be empty.

Default: false

Example:

addNewItem(search) { return < div className = "my-awesome-class" onClick = {this.addNewItemToDropdownOptions} > {`Add '${search}'`} </ div > ; }

isOpened: Bool

Description: setting this property makes open / close functionality uncontrollable. It always opened when isOpened === true and always closed when isOpened === false . Setting this property to undefined returns component to the usual behaviour.

Default: undefined

beforeOpen: Function

Description: before open handler. Return false to leave dropdown closed.

Default: undefined

Arguments:

event: Object : event

beforeClose: Function

Description: before close event. Return false to leave dropdown opened.

Default: undefined

onOpen: Function

Description: handler for when the menu opens

Default: undefined

onClose: Function

Description: handler for when the menu closes

Default: undefined

searchClearOnClose: Bool

Description: whether to clear the input on close or not

Default: true

listMaxHeight: Number

Description: Dropdown list max height in pixels.

Default: 400

listHeight: Number

Description: when you set this property the list will always have the constant height despite options length and available space. You have to set this property only when you are creating something like horizontally scrolling lists or some other weird lists :) Otherwise, you probably need to listMaxHeight .

optionHeight: Number | Function

Description: option height. This property has to be set for virtualized lists, because react-virtualized has to know total options height to correctly display scroll. It also used to calculate direction to open the list (in case of direction="auto" ).

Default: 40

listPosition: String

Description: Dropdown list position.

Default: auto

Available values:

top : expand to top

: expand to top bottom : expand to bottom

: expand to bottom auto : auto detection based on wrapper element

getWrapper: Function

Description: Function to get wrapper element. Commonly you have to set this parameter if any of component's parents has overflow: hidden property. This parameter affects to listMaxHeight and listPosition properties.

boundaryMargin: Number

Description: the minimal distance between screen / wrapper boundaries and dropdown list.

Default: 6

forbidPhantomSelection: Bool

Description: doesn't select a value option if it doesn't exist in options array

Default: false

s: Object

Description: component classNames.

List of supported classes:

{ dd__wrapper, dd__multi, dd__single, dd__opened, dd__error, dd_disabled : classType, dd__selectControl, dd__selected, dd__placeholder, dd__selectedItem, dd__crossIcon, dd__list, dd__listVirtualized, dd__openTobottom, dd__openTotop, dd__option, dd__optionVirtualized, dd__selectedOption, }

Examples:

If you are using css modules you can import default styles directly to the component:

import Select from 'react-select-me' ; import s from 'react-select-me/src/ReactSelectMe.css' ; ... <Select s={s} {...otherProps} />

If you want to customize any element with help of your own classes