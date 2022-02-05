The Select control for React. Initially built for use in KeystoneJS.

See react-select.com for live demos and comprehensive docs.

React Select is funded by Thinkmill and Atlassian. It represents a whole new approach to developing powerful React.js components that just work out of the box, while being extremely customisable.

For the story behind this component, watch Jed's talk at React Conf 2019 - building React Select

Features include:

Flexible approach to data, with customisable functions

Extensible styling API with emotion

Component Injection API for complete control over the UI behaviour

Controllable state props and modular architecture

Long-requested features like option groups, portal support, animation, and more

Using an older version?

Installation and usage

The easiest way to use react-select is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.

yarn add react- select

Then use it in your app:

With React Component

import React from 'react' ; import Select from 'react-select' ; const options = [ { value : 'chocolate' , label : 'Chocolate' }, { value : 'strawberry' , label : 'Strawberry' }, { value : 'vanilla' , label : 'Vanilla' }, ]; class App extends React . Component { state = { selectedOption : null , }; handleChange = ( selectedOption ) => { this .setState({ selectedOption }, () => console .log( `Option selected:` , this .state.selectedOption) ); }; render() { const { selectedOption } = this .state; return ( < Select value = {selectedOption} onChange = {this.handleChange} options = {options} /> ); } }

With React Hooks

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import Select from 'react-select' ; const options = [ { value : 'chocolate' , label : 'Chocolate' }, { value : 'strawberry' , label : 'Strawberry' }, { value : 'vanilla' , label : 'Vanilla' }, ]; export default function App ( ) { const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState( null ); return ( < div className = "App" > < Select defaultValue = {selectedOption} onChange = {setSelectedOption} options = {options} /> </ div > ); }

Props

Common props you may want to specify include:

autoFocus - focus the control when it mounts

- focus the control when it mounts className - apply a className to the control

- apply a className to the control classNamePrefix - apply classNames to inner elements with the given prefix

- apply classNames to inner elements with the given prefix isDisabled - disable the control

- disable the control isMulti - allow the user to select multiple values

- allow the user to select multiple values isSearchable - allow the user to search for matching options

- allow the user to search for matching options name - generate an HTML input with this name, containing the current value

- generate an HTML input with this name, containing the current value onChange - subscribe to change events

- subscribe to change events options - specify the options the user can select from

- specify the options the user can select from placeholder - change the text displayed when no option is selected

- change the text displayed when no option is selected noOptionsMessage - ({ inputValue: string }) => string | null - Text to display when there are no options

- ({ inputValue: string }) => string | null - Text to display when there are no options value - control the current value

See the props documentation for complete documentation on the props react-select supports.

Controllable Props

You can control the following props by providing values for them. If you don't, react-select will manage them for you.

value / onChange - specify the current value of the control

/ - specify the current value of the control menuIsOpen / onMenuOpen / onMenuClose - control whether the menu is open

/ / - control whether the menu is open inputValue / onInputChange - control the value of the search input (changing this will update the available options)

If you don't provide these props, you can set the initial value of the state they control:

defaultValue - set the initial value of the control

- set the initial value of the control defaultMenuIsOpen - set the initial open value of the menu

- set the initial open value of the menu defaultInputValue - set the initial value of the search input

Methods

React-select exposes two public methods:

focus() - focus the control programatically

- focus the control programatically blur() - blur the control programatically

Customisation

Check the docs for more information on:

Typescript

The v5 release represents a rewrite from JavaScript to Typescript. The types for v4 and earlier releases are available at @types. See the TypeScript guide for how to use the types starting with v5.

Thanks

Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this project. It's been a wild ride.

Shout out to Joss Mackison, Charles Lee, Ben Conolly, Tom Walker, Nathan Bierema, Eric Bonow, Mitchell Hamilton, Dave Brotherstone, Brian Vaughn, and the Atlassian Design System team who along with many other contributors have made this possible ❤️

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Jed Watson 2021.