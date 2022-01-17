A set of components that make working with asynchronous selects based on
react-select easier.
react-select-async-paginate - wrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll.
react-select-fetch - wrapper above react-select-async-paginate that loads options from specified url.
Repository is using yarn 2.
yarn build - build all packages;
yarn clean - clean all prebuilded files;
yarn test - run code validators and unit tests;
yarn start - start storybook with examples.
I used this package for user search and it worked well for me. Good options to make use of we can customize its appearance by overriding styles. I used it for both single and multi-select.