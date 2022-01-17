Anil Chowdary ● Hyderabad ● 78 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS

October 13, 2020

Highly Customizable Easy to Use

I used this package for user search and it worked well for me. Good options to make use of we can customize its appearance by overriding styles. I used it for both single and multi-select.