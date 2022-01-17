openbase logo
rsa

react-select-async-paginate

by Vadim Taits
0.6.0 (see all)

Wrapper above react-select that supports pagination on menu scroll

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.9K

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Pagination

Average Rating

5.0/51
jsgiant

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

devDependencies status

A set of components that make working with asynchronous selects based on react-select easier.

Packages

Local development

Repository is using yarn 2.

Commands

  • yarn build - build all packages;

  • yarn clean - clean all prebuilded files;

  • yarn test - run code validators and unit tests;

  • yarn start - start storybook with examples.

100
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

I used this package for user search and it worked well for me. Good options to make use of we can customize its appearance by overriding styles. I used it for both single and multi-select.

Edward Fernandez3 Ratings0 Reviews
A young Software Engineer from the Philippines
December 20, 2020
Great Documentation

gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rc-paginationReact Pagination
GitHub Stars
564
Weekly Downloads
687K
User Rating
3.7/ 5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
rp
react-paginateA ReactJS component that creates a pagination
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
267K
User Rating
3.2/ 5
Top Feedback
5Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rjp
react-js-paginationSimple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
136K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
@clayui/paginationA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
634
