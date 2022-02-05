The Select control for React. Initially built for use in KeystoneJS.
See react-select.com for live demos and comprehensive docs.
React Select is funded by Thinkmill and Atlassian. It represents a whole new approach to developing powerful React.js components that just work out of the box, while being extremely customisable.
For the story behind this component, watch Jed's talk at React Conf 2019 - building React Select
Features include:
The easiest way to use react-select is to install it from npm and build it into your app with Webpack.
yarn add react-select
Then use it in your app:
import React from 'react';
import Select from 'react-select';
const options = [
{ value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate' },
{ value: 'strawberry', label: 'Strawberry' },
{ value: 'vanilla', label: 'Vanilla' },
];
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
selectedOption: null,
};
handleChange = (selectedOption) => {
this.setState({ selectedOption }, () =>
console.log(`Option selected:`, this.state.selectedOption)
);
};
render() {
const { selectedOption } = this.state;
return (
<Select
value={selectedOption}
onChange={this.handleChange}
options={options}
/>
);
}
}
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Select from 'react-select';
const options = [
{ value: 'chocolate', label: 'Chocolate' },
{ value: 'strawberry', label: 'Strawberry' },
{ value: 'vanilla', label: 'Vanilla' },
];
export default function App() {
const [selectedOption, setSelectedOption] = useState(null);
return (
<div className="App">
<Select
defaultValue={selectedOption}
onChange={setSelectedOption}
options={options}
/>
</div>
);
}
Common props you may want to specify include:
autoFocus - focus the control when it mounts
className - apply a className to the control
classNamePrefix - apply classNames to inner elements with the given prefix
isDisabled - disable the control
isMulti - allow the user to select multiple values
isSearchable - allow the user to search for matching options
name - generate an HTML input with this name, containing the current value
onChange - subscribe to change events
options - specify the options the user can select from
placeholder - change the text displayed when no option is selected
noOptionsMessage - ({ inputValue: string }) => string | null - Text to display when there are no options
value - control the current value
See the props documentation for complete documentation on the props react-select supports.
You can control the following props by providing values for them. If you don't, react-select will manage them for you.
value /
onChange - specify the current value of the control
menuIsOpen /
onMenuOpen /
onMenuClose - control whether the menu is open
inputValue /
onInputChange - control the value of the search input (changing this will update the available options)
If you don't provide these props, you can set the initial value of the state they control:
defaultValue - set the initial value of the control
defaultMenuIsOpen - set the initial open value of the menu
defaultInputValue - set the initial value of the search input
React-select exposes two public methods:
focus() - focus the control programatically
blur() - blur the control programatically
Check the docs for more information on:
The v5 release represents a rewrite from JavaScript to Typescript. The types for v4 and earlier releases are available at @types. See the TypeScript guide for how to use the types starting with v5.
Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this project. It's been a wild ride.
If you like React Select, you should follow me on twitter!
Shout out to Joss Mackison, Charles Lee, Ben Conolly, Tom Walker, Nathan Bierema, Eric Bonow, Mitchell Hamilton, Dave Brotherstone, Brian Vaughn, and the Atlassian Design System team who along with many other contributors have made this possible ❤️
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Jed Watson 2021.