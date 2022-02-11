React-SearchKit is a React library that allows you to build in an easy way your search application.

Main features:

ready-to-use collection of UI components

configurable REST API endpoint and serialization

configurable URL parameters handling for deep linking

Examples

You can find a collection of examples in the src/demos folder:

Elasticsearch, an example on how to query Elasticsearch (see below)

Zenodo.org, an example on how to query an Invenio 3 instance

CERN Videos, another Invenio 3 example

Install dependencies and run the React app to try them out (see steps below).

Elasticsearch

To run the Elasticsearch backend for the demo, you can use Docker. A docker-compose file with ES 7 and nginx as reverse proxy is available and ready to use. Run the services:

cd src/demos/elasticsearch/docker docker-compose up

Then, init the demo data:

curl -XPUT 'http://localhost:9200/random?pretty' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d @es7-mappings.json curl -XPOST 'http://localhost:9200/random/_bulk' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' --data-binary @es-random-data.json curl -XGET 'http://localhost:9200/random/_count?pretty'

Demo data have been randomly generated using https://next.json-generator.com.

In case you want to clear your elastic search from data you can use curl -X DELETE 'http://localhost:9200/_all'

Developer guide

React-SearchKit uses create-react-app as development toolkit.

Install the library:

npm install

Start the demo application:

npm start

The library uses Jest as test runner. To run the tests:

npm test

The library uses rollup to build a final version inside the /dist folder and it will build CommonJS and ES Modules versions: