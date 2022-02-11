React-SearchKit is a React library that allows you to build in an easy way your search application.
Main features:
You can find a collection of examples in the
src/demos folder:
Install dependencies and run the React app to try them out (see steps below).
To run the Elasticsearch backend for the demo, you can use Docker. A
docker-compose file with
ES 7 and
nginx as reverse proxy is available and ready to use.
Run the services:
cd src/demos/elasticsearch/docker
docker-compose up
Then, init the demo data:
curl -XPUT 'http://localhost:9200/random?pretty' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d @es7-mappings.json
curl -XPOST 'http://localhost:9200/random/_bulk' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' --data-binary @es-random-data.json
curl -XGET 'http://localhost:9200/random/_count?pretty'
Demo data have been randomly generated using https://next.json-generator.com.
In case you want to clear your elastic search from data you can use
curl -X DELETE 'http://localhost:9200/_all'
React-SearchKit uses create-react-app as development toolkit.
Install the library:
npm install
Start the demo application:
npm start
The library uses Jest as test runner. To run the tests:
npm test
The library uses
rollup to build a final version inside the
/dist folder and it will build CommonJS and ES Modules versions:
npm run build