openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-searchkit

by inveniosoftware
1.0.0-alpha.17 (see all)

React component library for interacting with a REST API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

391

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-SearchKit

Build status Release License Downloads

React-SearchKit is a React library that allows you to build in an easy way your search application.

Main features:

  • ready-to-use collection of UI components
  • configurable REST API endpoint and serialization
  • configurable URL parameters handling for deep linking

React-SearchKit screenshot

Examples

You can find a collection of examples in the src/demos folder:

  • Elasticsearch, an example on how to query Elasticsearch (see below)
  • Zenodo.org, an example on how to query an Invenio 3 instance
  • CERN Videos, another Invenio 3 example

Install dependencies and run the React app to try them out (see steps below).

Elasticsearch

To run the Elasticsearch backend for the demo, you can use Docker. A docker-compose file with ES 7 and nginx as reverse proxy is available and ready to use. Run the services:

cd src/demos/elasticsearch/docker
docker-compose up

Then, init the demo data:

curl -XPUT 'http://localhost:9200/random?pretty' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d @es7-mappings.json
curl -XPOST 'http://localhost:9200/random/_bulk' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' --data-binary @es-random-data.json
curl -XGET 'http://localhost:9200/random/_count?pretty'

Demo data have been randomly generated using https://next.json-generator.com.

In case you want to clear your elastic search from data you can use curl -X DELETE 'http://localhost:9200/_all'

Developer guide

React-SearchKit uses create-react-app as development toolkit.

Install the library:

npm install

Start the demo application:

npm start

The library uses Jest as test runner. To run the tests:

npm test

The library uses rollup to build a final version inside the /dist folder and it will build CommonJS and ES Modules versions:

npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial