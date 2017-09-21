Simple React component for a search input, providing a filter function.

Install

npm install react-search-input --save

Example

import React, {Component} from 'react' import SearchInput, {createFilter} from 'react-search-input' import emails from './mails' const KEYS_TO_FILTERS = [ 'user.name' , 'subject' , 'dest.name' ] class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { searchTerm : '' } this .searchUpdated = this .searchUpdated.bind( this ) } render () { const filteredEmails = emails.filter(createFilter( this .state.searchTerm, KEYS_TO_FILTERS)) return ( < div > < SearchInput className = "search-input" onChange = {this.searchUpdated} /> {filteredEmails.map(email => { return ( < div className = "mail" key = {email.id} > < div className = "from" > {email.user.name} </ div > < div className = "subject" > {email.subject} </ div > </ div > ) })} </ div > ) } searchUpdated (term) { this.setState({searchTerm: term}) } }

API

Props

All props are optional. All other props will be passed to the DOM input.

className

Class of the Component (in addition of search-input ).

onChange

Function called when the search term is changed (will be passed as an argument).

filterKeys

Either an [String] or a String . Will be use by the filter method if no argument is passed there.

throttle

Reduce call frequency to the onChange function (in ms). Default is 200 .

caseSensitive

Define if the search should be case sensitive. Default is false

fuzzy

Define if the search should be fuzzy. Default is false

sortResults

Define if search results should be sorted by relevance (only works with fuzzy search). Default is false

value

Define the value of the input.

Methods

Return a function which can be used to filter an array. keys can be String , [String] or null .

If an array keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.

Static Methods

Return a function which can be used to filter an array. searchTerm can be a regex or a String . keys can be String , [String] or null .

If an array keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.

Styles

Look at react-search-input.css for an idea on how to style this component.

MIT Licensed