Simple React component for a search input, providing a filter function.
npm install react-search-input --save
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import SearchInput, {createFilter} from 'react-search-input'
import emails from './mails'
const KEYS_TO_FILTERS = ['user.name', 'subject', 'dest.name']
class App extends Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
searchTerm: ''
}
this.searchUpdated = this.searchUpdated.bind(this)
}
render () {
const filteredEmails = emails.filter(createFilter(this.state.searchTerm, KEYS_TO_FILTERS))
return (
<div>
<SearchInput className="search-input" onChange={this.searchUpdated} />
{filteredEmails.map(email => {
return (
<div className="mail" key={email.id}>
<div className="from">{email.user.name}</div>
<div className="subject">{email.subject}</div>
</div>
)
})}
</div>
)
}
searchUpdated (term) {
this.setState({searchTerm: term})
}
}
All props are optional. All other props will be passed to the DOM input.
Class of the Component (in addition of
search-input).
Function called when the search term is changed (will be passed as an argument).
Either an
[String] or a
String. Will be use by the
filter method if no argument is passed there.
Reduce call frequency to the
onChange function (in ms). Default is
200.
Define if the search should be case sensitive. Default is
false
Define if the search should be fuzzy. Default is
false
Define if search results should be sorted by relevance (only works with fuzzy search). Default is
false
Define the value of the input.
Return a function which can be used to filter an array.
keys can be
String,
[String] or
null.
If an array
keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.
Return a function which can be used to filter an array.
searchTerm can be a
regex or a
String.
keys can be
String,
[String] or
null.
If an array
keys is an array, the function will return true if at least one of the keys of the item matches the search term.
Look at react-search-input.css for an idea on how to style this component.
MIT Licensed