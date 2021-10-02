openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsf

react-search-field

by Farhad Yasir
2.0.1 (see all)

An elegant search field component for React.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Search Field

dependencies Status Actions Status Follow @nutboltu

NPM

An elegant search field component for React.

See Demo and Documentation.

Screenshot

Props

The component takes the following props.

PropTypeDescription
classNamesstringAdditional classnames for the component
searchTextstringInitial search value of the input
placeholderstringplaceholder for the search input
disabledbooleanDisabling the search input
onChangefunctionCallback function to invoke when the user press any key. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).
onEnterfunctionCallback function to invoke when the user press enter after pressing few keys. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).
onSearchClickfunctionCallback function to invoke when the user click the search button. The function should contain one parameter(value).
onBlurfunctionCallback function to invoke when the user blurs the search box. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).

Installation

npm install react-search-field --save

Usage

import SearchField from "react-search-field";

<SearchField
  placeholder="Search..."
  onChange={onChange}
  searchText="This is initial search text"
  classNames="test-class"
/>

Run

npm start

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Farhad Yasir 2021.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial