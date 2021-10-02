classNames string Additional classnames for the component

searchText string Initial search value of the input

placeholder string placeholder for the search input

disabled boolean Disabling the search input

onChange function Callback function to invoke when the user press any key. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).

onEnter function Callback function to invoke when the user press enter after pressing few keys. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).

onSearchClick function Callback function to invoke when the user click the search button. The function should contain one parameter(value).