An elegant search field component for React.
The component takes the following props.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
classNames
|string
|Additional classnames for the component
searchText
|string
|Initial search value of the input
placeholder
|string
|placeholder for the search input
disabled
|boolean
|Disabling the search input
onChange
|function
|Callback function to invoke when the user press any key. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).
onEnter
|function
|Callback function to invoke when the user press enter after pressing few keys. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).
onSearchClick
|function
|Callback function to invoke when the user click the search button. The function should contain one parameter(value).
onBlur
|function
|Callback function to invoke when the user blurs the search box. The function should contain two parameters(value, event).
npm install react-search-field --save
import SearchField from "react-search-field";
<SearchField
placeholder="Search..."
onChange={onChange}
searchText="This is initial search text"
classNames="test-class"
/>
npm start
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Farhad Yasir 2021.