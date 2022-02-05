placeholder The placeholder text for the input box

data An array of objects which acts as the source of data for the dropdown. This prop is required

fuseConfigs Configs to override default Fuse configs

autoFocus Focus on the input box once the component is mounted

onSelect A function which acts as a callback when any record is selected. It is triggered once a dropdown item is clicked

onFocus A function which acts as a callback when the input is focussed

onChange A function which acts as a callback when the input value is changed

inputBoxFontColor Color of the text in the input box

inputBoxBorderColor Color of the border of the input box

inputBoxFontSize Size of the font of the input box

inputBoxHeight Height of the input box

inputBoxBackgroundColor Background color of the input box

dropDownHoverColor Background color on hover of the dropdown list items