rsb

react-search-box

by Nirmalya Ghosh
2.1.1 (see all)

🎨 An autocomplete search box built with and for React

Readme

![react search box](https://user-images.githubusercontent.com/6391763/50571850-21a4f080-0dda-11e9-9370-ac16c4e93746.png) ![npm bundle size](https://img.shields.io/bundlephobia/minzip/react-search-box?style=for-the-badge) ![NPM](https://img.shields.io/npm/l/react-search-box?style=for-the-badge) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-search-box?style=for-the-badge) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dw/react-search-box?style=for-the-badge) ![Edit on Codesandbox](https://img.shields.io/badge/demo-Edit%20on%20Codesandbox-2385f7?style=for-the-badge&logo=codesandbox)

Installation

# npm
npm i react-search-box --save

# yarn
yarn add react-search-box

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactSearchBox from "react-search-box";

export default class App extends Component {
  data = [
    {
      key: "john",
      value: "John Doe",
    },
    {
      key: "jane",
      value: "Jane Doe",
    },
    {
      key: "mary",
      value: "Mary Phillips",
    },
    {
      key: "robert",
      value: "Robert",
    },
    {
      key: "karius",
      value: "Karius",
    },
  ];

  render() {
    return (
      <ReactSearchBox
        placeholder="Placeholder"
        value="Doe"
        data={this.data}
        callback={(record) => console.log(record)}
      />
    );
  }
}

Props

PropDescription
placeholderThe placeholder text for the input box
dataAn array of objects which acts as the source of data for the dropdown. This prop is required
fuseConfigsConfigs to override default Fuse configs
autoFocusFocus on the input box once the component is mounted
onSelectA function which acts as a callback when any record is selected. It is triggered once a dropdown item is clicked
onFocusA function which acts as a callback when the input is focussed
onChangeA function which acts as a callback when the input value is changed
inputBoxFontColorColor of the text in the input box
inputBoxBorderColorColor of the border of the input box
inputBoxFontSizeSize of the font of the input box
inputBoxHeightHeight of the input box
inputBoxBackgroundColorBackground color of the input box
dropDownHoverColorBackground color on hover of the dropdown list items
dropDownBorderColorBorder color of the dropdown

Built With

  • React - A JavaScript library for building user interfaces
  • Fuse - Lightweight fuzzy-search library. Zero dependencies.
  • styled components - Visual primitives for the component age.

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Nirmalya Ghosh 2021.

100
Gustavo Henrique Ribeiro DiasItaquaquecetuba-SP19 Ratings0 Reviews
Learning and enjoying it
1 year ago

