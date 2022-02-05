# npm
npm i react-search-box --save
# yarn
yarn add react-search-box
import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactSearchBox from "react-search-box";
export default class App extends Component {
data = [
{
key: "john",
value: "John Doe",
},
{
key: "jane",
value: "Jane Doe",
},
{
key: "mary",
value: "Mary Phillips",
},
{
key: "robert",
value: "Robert",
},
{
key: "karius",
value: "Karius",
},
];
render() {
return (
<ReactSearchBox
placeholder="Placeholder"
value="Doe"
data={this.data}
callback={(record) => console.log(record)}
/>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Description
|placeholder
|The placeholder text for the input box
|data
|An array of objects which acts as the source of data for the dropdown. This prop is required
|fuseConfigs
|Configs to override default Fuse configs
|autoFocus
|Focus on the input box once the component is mounted
|onSelect
|A function which acts as a callback when any record is selected. It is triggered once a dropdown item is clicked
|onFocus
|A function which acts as a callback when the input is focussed
|onChange
|A function which acts as a callback when the input value is changed
|inputBoxFontColor
|Color of the text in the input box
|inputBoxBorderColor
|Color of the border of the input box
|inputBoxFontSize
|Size of the font of the input box
|inputBoxHeight
|Height of the input box
|inputBoxBackgroundColor
|Background color of the input box
|dropDownHoverColor
|Background color on hover of the dropdown list items
|dropDownBorderColor
|Border color of the dropdown
MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Nirmalya Ghosh 2021.