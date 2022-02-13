<ReactSearchAutocomplete>
A
<ReactSearchAutocomplete> is a fully customizable search box where the user can type text and filter the results. It relies on Fuse.js v6.5.3 for the fuzzy search. Check out their website to see the options (you can pass them to this component).
$ npm install react-search-autocomplete
or
$ yarn add react-search-autocomplete
The default export is
<ReactSearchAutocomplete>.
To use it:
import { ReactSearchAutocomplete } from 'react-search-autocomplete'
import React from 'react'
import './App.css'
import { ReactSearchAutocomplete } from 'react-search-autocomplete'
function App() {
const items = [
{
id: 0,
name: 'Cobol'
},
{
id: 1,
name: 'JavaScript'
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Basic'
},
{
id: 3,
name: 'PHP'
},
{
id: 4,
name: 'Java'
}
]
const handleOnSearch = (string, results) => {
// onSearch will have as the first callback parameter
// the string searched and for the second the results.
console.log(string, results)
}
const handleOnHover = (result) => {
// the item hovered
console.log(result)
}
const handleOnSelect = (item) => {
// the item selected
console.log(item)
}
const handleOnFocus = () => {
console.log('Focused')
}
const formatResult = (item) => {
return (
<>
<span style={{ display: 'block', textAlign: 'left' }}>id: {item.id}<span>
<span style={{ display: 'block', textAlign: 'left' }}>name: {item.name}<span>
</>
)
}
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<div style={{ width: 400 }}>
<ReactSearchAutocomplete
items={items}
onSearch={handleOnSearch}
onHover={handleOnHover}
onSelect={handleOnSelect}
onFocus={handleOnFocus}
autoFocus
formatResult={formatResult}
/>
</div>
</header>
</div>
)
}
export default App
type Item = {
id: number;
name: string;
}
<ReactSearchAutocomplete<Item> ... />
<ReactSearchAutocomplete> Props:
{
items,
// The list of items that can be filtered, it can be an array of
// any type of object. By default the search will be done on the
// property "name", to change this behaviour, change the `fuseOptions`
// prop. Remember that the component uses the key "name" in your
// items list to display the result. If your list of items does not
// have a "name" key, use `resultStringKeyName` to tell what key
// (string) to use to display in the results.
fuseOptions,
// To know more about fuse params, visit https://fusejs.io/
//
// By default set to:
// {
// shouldSort: true,
// threshold: 0.6,
// location: 0,
// distance: 100,
// maxPatternLength: 32,
// minMatchCharLength: 1,
// keys: [
// "name",
// ]
// }
//
// `keys` represent the keys in `items` where the search will be
// performed.
//
// Imagine for example that I want to search in `items` by `title`
// and `description` in the following items, and display the `title`;
// this is how to do it:
//
// const items = [
// {
// id: 0,
// title: 'Titanic',
// description: 'A movie about love'
// },
// {
// id: 1,
// title: 'Dead Poets Society',
// description: 'A movie about poetry and the meaning of life'
// }
// ]
//
// I can pass the fuseOptions prop as follows:
//
// <ReactSearchAutocomplete
// items={items}
// fuseOptions={{ keys: ["title", "description"] }}
// // necessary, otherwise the results will be blank
// resultStringKeyName="title"
// />
//
resultStringKeyName,
// The key in `items` that contains the string to display in the
// results
inputSearchString,
// By changing this prop, you can manually set the search string.
inputDebounce,
// Default value: 200. When the user is typing, before
// calling onSearch wait this amount of ms.
onSearch,
// The callback function called when the user is searching
onHover,
// THe callback function called when the user hovers a result
onSelect,
// The callback function called when the user selects an item
// from the filtered list.
onFocus,
// The callback function called when the user focuses the input.
onClear,
// The callback called when the user clears the input box by clicking
// on the clear icon.
showIcon,
// Default value: true. If set to false, the icon is hidden.
showClear,
// Default value: true. If set to false, the clear icon is hidden.
maxResults,
// Default value: 10. The max number of results to show at once.
placeholder,
// Default value: "". The placeholder of the search box.
autoFocus,
// Default value: false. If set to true, automatically
// set focus on the input.
styling,
// The styling prop allows you to customize the
// look of the searchbox
// Default values:
// {
// height: "44px",
// border: "1px solid #dfe1e5",
// borderRadius: "24px",
// backgroundColor: "white",
// boxShadow: "rgba(32, 33, 36, 0.28) 0px 1px 6px 0px",
// hoverBackgroundColor: "#eee",
// color: "#212121",
// fontSize: "16px",
// fontFamily: "Arial",
// iconColor: "grey",
// lineColor: "rgb(232, 234, 237)",
// placeholderColor: "grey",
// clearIconMargin: '3px 14px 0 0',
// searchIconMargin: '0 0 0 16px'
// };
//
// For example, if you want to change the background
// color you can pass it in the props:
// styling={
// {
// backgroundColor: "black"
// }
// }
formatResult,
// The callback function used to format how the results are displayed.
}
MIT