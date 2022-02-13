A <ReactSearchAutocomplete> is a fully customizable search box where the user can type text and filter the results. It relies on Fuse.js v6.5.3 for the fuzzy search. Check out their website to see the options (you can pass them to this component).

Installing

$ npm install react-search-autocomplete or $ yarn add react-search-autocomplete

Exports

The default export is <ReactSearchAutocomplete> . To use it:

import { ReactSearchAutocomplete } from 'react-search-autocomplete'

React Search Autocomplete Usage

import React from 'react' import './App.css' import { ReactSearchAutocomplete } from 'react-search-autocomplete' function App ( ) { const items = [ { id : 0 , name : 'Cobol' }, { id : 1 , name : 'JavaScript' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Basic' }, { id : 3 , name : 'PHP' }, { id : 4 , name : 'Java' } ] const handleOnSearch = ( string, results ) => { console .log(string, results) } const handleOnHover = ( result ) => { console .log(result) } const handleOnSelect = ( item ) => { console .log(item) } const handleOnFocus = () => { console .log( 'Focused' ) } const formatResult = ( item ) => { return ( <> <span style={{ display: 'block', textAlign: 'left' }}>id: {item.id}<span> <span style={{ display: 'block', textAlign: 'left' }}>name: {item.name}<span> </> ) } return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> <div style={{ width: 400 }}> <ReactSearchAutocomplete items={items} onSearch={handleOnSearch} onHover={handleOnHover} onSelect={handleOnSelect} onFocus={handleOnFocus} autoFocus formatResult={formatResult} /> </div> </header> </div> ) } export default App

With TypeScript

type Item = { id: number ; name: string ; } <ReactSearchAutocomplete<Item> ... />

{ items, fuseOptions, resultStringKeyName, inputSearchString, inputDebounce, onSearch, onHover, onSelect, onFocus, onClear, showIcon, showClear, maxResults, placeholder, autoFocus, styling, formatResult, }

License

MIT