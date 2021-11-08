react-scrollspy-nav is a React component that provides smooth scrolling navigation to a web page. It also accounts for the factor that a React app may use different React router and therefore has different url patterns (for example the hash pathname in HashRouter ).

See the Demo.

Installation

npm i react-scrollspy- nav --save

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import ScrollspyNav from "react-scrollspy-nav" ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < ScrollspyNav scrollTargetIds = {[ " section_1 ", " section_2 ", " section_3 "]} offset = {100} activeNavClass = "is-active" scrollDuration = "1000" headerBackground = "true" > < ul > < li > < a href = "/" > Home </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#section_1" > Section 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#section_2" > Section 2 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#section_3" > Section 3 </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ ScrollspyNav > < div > < div style = {{ " height " : " 400px "}}> < span > Welcome! </ span > </ div > < div id = "section_1" style = {{ " height " : " 500px "}}> < span > Section 1 </ span > </ div > < div id = "section_2" style = {{ " height " : " 500px "}}> < span > Section 2 </ span > </ div > < div id = "section_3" style = {{ " height " : " 500px "}}> < span > Section 3 </ span > </ div > </ div > </ div > ); } } export default App;

Note:

The above code provides the skeleton for it to work. You need to style the nav and the target sections yourself to have better visual effect.

style={{"height": "500px"}} on the section div here is only an example to put more height for each section div to make the page scrollable. Adjust it according to your needs.

Props

Props that can be passed to Component ScrollspyNav for configuration.

Name Type Description Example Value scrollTargetIds Array List of scroll target ids ["section_1", "section_2", "section_3"] offset Number Offset pixels to the scrollTargetIds. Default is 0 100 activeNavClass String Class name for styling the nav link that's currently active "is-active" scrollDuration String Scroll duration for controlling how fast the nav click scrolls to its section. Default is "1000" "1000" headerBackground String If header has background color or not, for accurate scroll position, Default is "false" "true" router String The name of router used in react app if any "HashRouter"

Local Development

git clone git@github.com:StephenWeiXu/react-scrollspy-nav.git cd react-scrollspy-nav npm install npm run start

ScrollspyNav

The ScrollspyNav component is located at src/lib/ScrollspyNav.js . If you are thinking of contributing, that's likely the file you would want to udpate.

Example App

Open up http://localhost:3000 to see the example app. The example app is rendered from src/index.js . It's a quick way to visually test out react-scrollspy-nav if you make any changes.

Contributing

Feel free to open an issue, or create your pull request!

If this is your first time contributing to a github project, checkout a quick guide on making you first contributions.