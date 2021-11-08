react-scrollspy-nav is a React component that provides smooth scrolling navigation to a web page. It also accounts for the factor that a React app may use different React router and therefore has different url patterns (for example the hash pathname in
HashRouter).
See the Demo.
npm i react-scrollspy-nav --save
import React, { Component } from "react";
import ScrollspyNav from "react-scrollspy-nav";
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<ScrollspyNav
scrollTargetIds={["section_1", "section_2", "section_3"]}
offset={100}
activeNavClass="is-active"
scrollDuration="1000"
headerBackground="true"
>
<ul>
<li><a href="/">Home</a></li>
<li><a href="#section_1">Section 1</a></li>
<li><a href="#section_2">Section 2</a></li>
<li><a href="#section_3">Section 3</a></li>
</ul>
</ScrollspyNav>
<div>
<div style={{"height": "400px"}}><span>Welcome!</span></div>
<div id="section_1" style={{"height": "500px"}}><span>Section 1</span></div>
<div id="section_2" style={{"height": "500px"}}><span>Section 2</span></div>
<div id="section_3" style={{"height": "500px"}}><span>Section 3</span></div>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;
Note:
style={{"height": "500px"}} on the section
div here is only an example to put more height for each section
div to make the page scrollable. Adjust it according to your needs.
Props that can be passed to Component
ScrollspyNav for configuration.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Example Value
|scrollTargetIds
|Array
|List of scroll target ids
|["section_1", "section_2", "section_3"]
|offset
|Number
|Offset pixels to the scrollTargetIds. Default is 0
|100
|activeNavClass
|String
|Class name for styling the nav link that's currently active
|"is-active"
|scrollDuration
|String
|Scroll duration for controlling how fast the nav click scrolls to its section. Default is "1000"
|"1000"
|headerBackground
|String
|If header has background color or not, for accurate scroll position, Default is "false"
|"true"
|router
|String
|The name of router used in react app if any
|"HashRouter"
$ git clone git@github.com:StephenWeiXu/react-scrollspy-nav.git
$ cd react-scrollspy-nav
$ npm install
$ npm run start
The
ScrollspyNav component is located at
src/lib/ScrollspyNav.js. If you are thinking of contributing, that's likely the file you would want to udpate.
Open up
http://localhost:3000 to see the example app. The example app is rendered from
src/index.js. It's a quick way to visually test out
react-scrollspy-nav if you make any changes.
Feel free to open an issue, or create your pull request!
If this is your first time contributing to a github project, checkout a quick guide on making you first contributions.
In my experience the smooth-scolling seems to work amazingly but the scroll-spy isn't always consistent. The documentation is a bit light, but then again, the package is very easy to set up and use so I'm not sure that much more would be required. Maybe this package would be improved by adding an onupdate function like some of the other scrollspy packages have.