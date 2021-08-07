openbase logo
react-scrollspy

by Makoto Tateno
3.4.3 (see all)

🔯 react scrollspy component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.9K

GitHub Stars

415

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED - no longer actively maintained.

Please use GhostUI instead.

react-scrollspy

npm version travis dependencies DevDependencies License downloads

Scrollspy component

Demo

Install

$ npm i react-scrollspy

Usage

import Scrollspy from 'react-scrollspy'

...

<div>

  <div>
    <section id="section-1">section 1</section>
    <section id="section-2">section 2</section>
    <section id="section-3">section 3</section>
  </div>

  <Scrollspy items={ ['section-1', 'section-2', 'section-3'] } currentClassName="is-current">
    <li><a href="#section-1">section 1</a></li>
    <li><a href="#section-2">section 2</a></li>
    <li><a href="#section-3">section 3</a></li>
  </Scrollspy>

</div>

Props

items={ Array }

Id list of target contents.

currentClassName={ String }

Class name that apply to the navigation element paired with the content element in viewport.

scrolledPastClassName={ String }

Class name that apply to the navigation elements that have been scrolled past [optional].

componentTag={ String | React element type }

HTML tag or React Component type for Scrollspy component if you want to use something other than ul [optional].

style={ Object }

Style attribute to be passed to the generated <ul/> element [optional].

offset={ Number }

Offset value that adjusts to determine the elements are in the viewport [optional].

rootEl={ String }

Name of the element of scrollable container that can be used with querySelector [optional].

onUpdate={ Function }

Function to be executed when the active item has been updated [optional].

Methods

offEvent

Remove event listener of scrollspy.

onEvent

Add event listener of scrollspy.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/makotot/react-scrollspy.git
$ cd react-scrollspy
$ npm i
$ npm run start

Contributing

Pull requests and reporting an issue are always welcome :)

License

MIT

