DEPRECATED - no longer actively maintained.

Please use GhostUI instead.

Scrollspy component

Demo

Install

$ npm i react-scrollspy

Usage

import Scrollspy from 'react-scrollspy' ... <div> < div > < section id = "section-1" > section 1 </ section > < section id = "section-2" > section 2 </ section > < section id = "section-3" > section 3 </ section > </ div > < Scrollspy items = { [' section-1 ', ' section-2 ', ' section-3 '] } currentClassName = "is-current" > < li > < a href = "#section-1" > section 1 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#section-2" > section 2 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#section-3" > section 3 </ a > </ li > </ Scrollspy > </ div >

Props

items={ Array }

Id list of target contents.

currentClassName={ String }

Class name that apply to the navigation element paired with the content element in viewport.

scrolledPastClassName={ String }

Class name that apply to the navigation elements that have been scrolled past [optional].

componentTag={ String | React element type }

HTML tag or React Component type for Scrollspy component if you want to use something other than ul [optional].

style={ Object }

Style attribute to be passed to the generated <ul/> element [optional].

offset={ Number }

Offset value that adjusts to determine the elements are in the viewport [optional].

rootEl={ String }

Name of the element of scrollable container that can be used with querySelector [optional].

Function to be executed when the active item has been updated [optional].

Methods

offEvent

Remove event listener of scrollspy.

onEvent

Add event listener of scrollspy.

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/makotot/react-scrollspy.git $ cd react-scrollspy $ npm i $ npm run start

Contributing

Pull requests and reporting an issue are always welcome :)

License

MIT