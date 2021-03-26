React components for ScrollMagic
react-scrollmagic lets you use the ScrollMagic library in React in a fully declarative way. It abstracts away the direct use of the ScrollMagic classes ScrollMagic.Controller and ScrollMagic.Scene.
From version 2 on the GSAP library in no more included. But react-scrollmagic plays nicely together with react-gsap.
npm install --save react-scrollmagic
import React from 'react';
import { Controller, Scene } from 'react-scrollmagic';
const App = () => (
<div>
<Controller>
<Scene duration={600} pin>
<div>Sticky Example</div>
</Scene>
</Controller>
</div>
);
Examples live demo:
https://bitworking.github.io/react-scrollmagic/
Examples source:
https://github.com/bitworking/react-scrollmagic/tree/master/example/src/components/ScrollMagicExamples
These React components use http://scrollmagic.io/ internally. So for an in-depth documentation please visits following sites:
http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Controller.html
http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html
There are two components available:
Props:
|name
|type
|optional
|default
|more info
|container
|string or object
|yes
|window
|vertical
|boolean
|yes
|true
|globalSceneOptions
|object
|yes
|{}
|link
|loglevel
|number
|yes
|2
|refreshInterval
|number
|yes
|100
The Scene component only consumes a single child. If you want to animate multiple children then you have to wrap them in a HTML element.
Scene sets the ref for the child component automatically. This only works for HTML tags, Styled Components or React.forwardRef components. If you use stateless or stateful components then you need to set the triggerElement or pin prop or wrap them in a HTML tag. See Components.js for an example.
The Scene component also works with a function as child. The function takes an animation progress (0-1) as first parameter and the event object as second parameter. See ClassToggle.js for an example.
From version 2 on it also works with a react-gsap Tween or Timeline component as direct child. See SectionWipes2.js for an example.
Props:
|name
|type
|optional
|default
|more info
|duration
|number or string
|yes
|0
|Can be changed on-the-fly
|offset
|number or string
|yes
|0
|Can be changed on-the-fly
|triggerElement
|string, object or null
|yes
|child element
|triggerHook
|number or string
|yes
|"onCenter"
|link (Can be changed on-the-fly)
|reverse
|boolean
|yes
|true
|Can be changed on-the-fly
|loglevel
|number
|yes
|2
|indicators
|boolean
|yes
|false
|only boolean in contrast to plugin options: link
|classToggle
|string or string[2]
|yes
|undefined
|link
|pin
|boolean or string
|yes
|undefined
|link
|pinSettings
|PinSettings
|yes
|undefined
|See Types and link
|enabled
|boolean
|yes
|true
|Can be changed on-the-fly
|progressEvents
|boolean
|yes
|true
|Ability to silence progress events reducing redraws
|name
|type
|optional
|default
|pushFollowers
|boolean
|yes
|true
|spacerClass
|string
|yes
|"scrollmagic-pin-spacer"
This project was bootstrapped with:
https://github.com/transitive-bullshit/create-react-library
MIT © bitworking