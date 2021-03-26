React components for ScrollMagic

Introduction

react-scrollmagic lets you use the ScrollMagic library in React in a fully declarative way. It abstracts away the direct use of the ScrollMagic classes ScrollMagic.Controller and ScrollMagic.Scene.

From version 2 on the GSAP library in no more included. But react-scrollmagic plays nicely together with react-gsap.

Install

npm install --save react-scrollmagic

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Controller, Scene } from 'react-scrollmagic' ; const App = () => ( < div > < Controller > < Scene duration = {600} pin > < div > Sticky Example </ div > </ Scene > </ Controller > </ div > );

Examples live demo:

https://bitworking.github.io/react-scrollmagic/

Examples source:

https://github.com/bitworking/react-scrollmagic/tree/master/example/src/components/ScrollMagicExamples

Documentation

These React components use http://scrollmagic.io/ internally. So for an in-depth documentation please visits following sites:

http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Controller.html

http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html

There are two components available:

Controller

Props:

name type optional default more info container string or object yes window vertical boolean yes true globalSceneOptions object yes {} link loglevel number yes 2 refreshInterval number yes 100

Scene

The Scene component only consumes a single child. If you want to animate multiple children then you have to wrap them in a HTML element.

Scene sets the ref for the child component automatically. This only works for HTML tags, Styled Components or React.forwardRef components. If you use stateless or stateful components then you need to set the triggerElement or pin prop or wrap them in a HTML tag. See Components.js for an example.

The Scene component also works with a function as child. The function takes an animation progress (0-1) as first parameter and the event object as second parameter. See ClassToggle.js for an example.

From version 2 on it also works with a react-gsap Tween or Timeline component as direct child. See SectionWipes2.js for an example.

Props:

name type optional default more info duration number or string yes 0 Can be changed on-the-fly offset number or string yes 0 Can be changed on-the-fly triggerElement string, object or null yes child element triggerHook number or string yes "onCenter" link (Can be changed on-the-fly) reverse boolean yes true Can be changed on-the-fly loglevel number yes 2 indicators boolean yes false only boolean in contrast to plugin options: link classToggle string or string[2] yes undefined link pin boolean or string yes undefined link pinSettings PinSettings yes undefined See Types and link enabled boolean yes true Can be changed on-the-fly progressEvents boolean yes true Ability to silence progress events reducing redraws

Types

PinSettings

name type optional default pushFollowers boolean yes true spacerClass string yes "scrollmagic-pin-spacer"

This project was bootstrapped with:

https://github.com/transitive-bullshit/create-react-library

License

MIT © bitworking