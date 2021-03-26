openbase logo
rs

react-scrollmagic

by Jan Fischer
2.3.0 (see all)

React components for ScrollMagic

Documentation
Readme

react-scrollmagic

React components for ScrollMagic

NPM

Introduction

react-scrollmagic lets you use the ScrollMagic library in React in a fully declarative way. It abstracts away the direct use of the ScrollMagic classes ScrollMagic.Controller and ScrollMagic.Scene.

From version 2 on the GSAP library in no more included. But react-scrollmagic plays nicely together with react-gsap.

Install

npm install --save react-scrollmagic

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Controller, Scene } from 'react-scrollmagic';

const App = () => (
  <div>
    <Controller>
      <Scene duration={600} pin>
        <div>Sticky Example</div>
      </Scene>
    </Controller>
  </div>
);

Examples live demo:

https://bitworking.github.io/react-scrollmagic/

Examples source:

https://github.com/bitworking/react-scrollmagic/tree/master/example/src/components/ScrollMagicExamples

Documentation

These React components use http://scrollmagic.io/ internally. So for an in-depth documentation please visits following sites:

http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Controller.html
http://scrollmagic.io/docs/ScrollMagic.Scene.html

There are two components available:

Controller

Props:

nametypeoptionaldefaultmore info
containerstring or objectyeswindow
verticalbooleanyestrue
globalSceneOptionsobjectyes{}link
loglevelnumberyes2
refreshIntervalnumberyes100

Scene

The Scene component only consumes a single child. If you want to animate multiple children then you have to wrap them in a HTML element.

Scene sets the ref for the child component automatically. This only works for HTML tags, Styled Components or React.forwardRef components. If you use stateless or stateful components then you need to set the triggerElement or pin prop or wrap them in a HTML tag. See Components.js for an example.

The Scene component also works with a function as child. The function takes an animation progress (0-1) as first parameter and the event object as second parameter. See ClassToggle.js for an example.

From version 2 on it also works with a react-gsap Tween or Timeline component as direct child. See SectionWipes2.js for an example.

Props:

nametypeoptionaldefaultmore info
durationnumber or stringyes0Can be changed on-the-fly
offsetnumber or stringyes0Can be changed on-the-fly
triggerElementstring, object or nullyeschild element
triggerHooknumber or stringyes"onCenter"link (Can be changed on-the-fly)
reversebooleanyestrueCan be changed on-the-fly
loglevelnumberyes2
indicatorsbooleanyesfalseonly boolean in contrast to plugin options: link
classTogglestring or string[2]yesundefinedlink
pinboolean or stringyesundefinedlink
pinSettingsPinSettingsyesundefinedSee Types and link
enabledbooleanyestrueCan be changed on-the-fly
progressEventsbooleanyestrueAbility to silence progress events reducing redraws

Types

PinSettings

nametypeoptionaldefault
pushFollowersbooleanyestrue
spacerClassstringyes"scrollmagic-pin-spacer"

This project was bootstrapped with:

https://github.com/transitive-bullshit/create-react-library

License

MIT © bitworking

