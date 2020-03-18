Prevent scroll on the
<body /> when a component is mounted.
yarn add react-scrolllock
import ScrollLock, { TouchScrollable } from 'react-scrolllock';
class Modal extends Component {
state = { lockScroll: false }
render() {
return (
<div>
...
// the lock accepts a single child element, which supports touch-scrolling.
<ScrollLock>
<ElementWithScrollableContent>...</ElementWithScrollableContent>
</ScrollLock>
// if your app structure doesn't allow wrapping like above, the `TouchScrollable`
// component is exposed as a named export.
<ScrollLock />
<TouchScrollable>
<ElementWithScrollableContent>...</ElementWithScrollableContent>
</TouchScrollable>
// you can also toggle the lock based on some state.
<ScrollLock isActive={this.state.lockScroll} />
</div>
);
}
}
|Property
|Description
|accountForScrollbars
boolean
|Default:
true -- Whether or not to replace the scrollbar width when active.
|isActive
boolean
|Default:
true -- Whether or not the lock is active.
|children
element
|Default:
null -- This element is wrapped internally by the TouchScrollable component.
Wrap an element in the
TouchScrollable component if you need an area that supports scroll on mobile.
This is necessary because the
touchmove event is explicitly cancelled — iOS doesn't observe
overflow: hidden; when applied to the
<body /> element 😢
|Property
|Description
|children
element
ref => element