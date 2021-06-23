A React component for scrolling to
#hashlinks with smooth animations. Scrollchor is a mix of
Scrolland
Anchor, a joke name for a useful component.
See it in action:
hash is the
id attribute of an HTML tag on the current page.
npm install react-scrollchor --save
yarn add react-scrollchor
You must have React (≥16.8.0) installed in your project before trying to use this component. This minimum version constraint represents the React version which introduced hooks.
import { Scrollchor } from 'react-scrollchor';
import { Navbar, NavItem, Page, Section } from './components';
const LandingPage = (props) => (
<Page>
<Navbar brand={brand} className="navbar-fixed-top">
<NavItem><Scrollchor to="" className="nav-link">Home</Scrollchor></NavItem>
<NavItem><Scrollchor to="#sample-code" className="nav-link">Sample</Scrollchor></NavItem>
<NavItem><Scrollchor to="#features" className="nav-link">Features</Scrollchor></NavItem>
<NavItem><Scrollchor to="footer" className="nav-link">SignUp</Scrollchor></NavItem>
</Navbar>
<Section id="sample-code">
<div style={{ height: '100vh' }} />
</Section>
<div id="features">
<div style={{ height: '100vh' }} />
</div>
<footer id="footer">
<div style={{ height: '100vh' }} />
</footer>
</Page>
);
export default LandingPage;
The package ships with TypeScript type definitions to help with IDE autocompletion, but the sections below should give you a quick rundown of each prop if you prefer this format. Any props not listed below are passed directly on to the underlying
<a> tag, except for
href and
onClick.
The
to prop controls the final
href prop, and
onClick is used internally to perform the scrolling. If you need to run some code when the link is clicked use the
beforeAnimate prop instead.
to: string
The anchor (id) to which this link should scroll to. Any leading
# will be stripped from this value.
target?: string
The element scrolling will be performed on when clicked. Leading
# will be stripped here as well.
Scrollchor works within any scrollable parent container. If no target is provided (or the target element is not found on the page), the default is scrolling both the
<html> and
<body> elements simultaneously.
animate?: Partial<AnimateConfig>
The smooth scrolling animation can be customized using this prop. Three pre-defined easing functions are exported by the package:
easeOutQuad,
swing,
linear. When not provided, the default looks like this:
import { AnimateConfig, easeOutQuad } from 'react-scrollchor';
const defaultAnimate: AnimateConfig = {
offset: 0,
duration: 400,
easing: easeOutQuad,
};
offset?: number — Additional pixels to scroll relative to the target element (supports negative values, e.g. for fixed position headers)
duration?: number — Length of the animation in milliseconds
easing?: ScrollchorEasingFunction — Easing function to calculate the animation steps. Pass a function that matches the exported interface for a custom easing.
|#
|Parameter
|Meaning
|0
|percent
|Percent completed of the animation (decimal,
0.0 to
1.0)
|1
|elapsedTime
|Time elapsed since the animation began, in ms
|2
|startValue
|Static value set to
0
|3
|valueChange
|Static value set to
1
|4
|duration
|Duration of the animation, in ms
Returns a decimal indicating how close the animation is to the end value (
0 = start,
1 = finished,
1.2 = 20% over the end value, think "bounce" effects)
The default values can be customized all at once or individually by providing only the properties you want to override. For example:
import { Scrollchor, linear } from 'react-scrollchor';
const HomeLink = () => (
<Scrollchor to="home" animate={{ duration: 1000, easing: linear }}>
Home
</Scrollchor>
);
You can find additional easing functions at these links:
beforeAnimate: MouseEventHandler /
afterAnimate: MouseEventHandler
You can use these callbacks to trigger behaviors like: update state, load async stuff, etc. when either stage happens. The functions receive the originating
MouseEvent as their only argument, the return value is not used.
beforeAnimate is triggered before the animation starts, i.e. immediately when the link is clicked, while
afterAnimate is called once the animation has finished.
<Scrollchor to="#aboutus" afterAnimate={() => setActive('home')}>Home</Scrollchor>