A React component for scrolling to #hash links with smooth animations. Scrollchor is a mix of Scroll and Anchor , a joke name for a useful component.

See it in action:

demo video

hash is the id attribute of an HTML tag on the current page.

Installation

npm

npm install react-scrollchor --save

yarn

yarn add react-scrollchor

Dependencies

You must have React (≥16.8.0) installed in your project before trying to use this component. This minimum version constraint represents the React version which introduced hooks.

Usage

import { Scrollchor } from 'react-scrollchor' ; import { Navbar, NavItem, Page, Section } from './components' ; const LandingPage = ( props ) => ( <Page> <Navbar brand={brand} className="navbar-fixed-top"> <NavItem><Scrollchor to="" className="nav-link">Home</Scrollchor></NavItem> <NavItem><Scrollchor to="#sample-code" className="nav-link">Sample</Scrollchor></NavItem> <NavItem><Scrollchor to="#features" className="nav-link">Features</Scrollchor></NavItem> <NavItem><Scrollchor to="footer" className="nav-link">SignUp</Scrollchor></NavItem> </Navbar> <Section id="sample-code"> <div style={{ height: '100vh' }} /> </Section> <div id="features"> <div style={{ height: '100vh' }} /> </div> <footer id="footer"> <div style={{ height: '100vh' }} /> </footer> </Page> ); export default LandingPage;

Props

The package ships with TypeScript type definitions to help with IDE autocompletion, but the sections below should give you a quick rundown of each prop if you prefer this format. Any props not listed below are passed directly on to the underlying <a> tag, except for href and onClick .

The to prop controls the final href prop, and onClick is used internally to perform the scrolling. If you need to run some code when the link is clicked use the beforeAnimate prop instead.

to: string

The anchor (id) to which this link should scroll to. Any leading # will be stripped from this value.

target?: string

The element scrolling will be performed on when clicked. Leading # will be stripped here as well.

Scrollchor works within any scrollable parent container. If no target is provided (or the target element is not found on the page), the default is scrolling both the <html> and <body> elements simultaneously.

The smooth scrolling animation can be customized using this prop. Three pre-defined easing functions are exported by the package: easeOutQuad , swing , linear . When not provided, the default looks like this:

import { AnimateConfig, easeOutQuad } from 'react-scrollchor' ; const defaultAnimate: AnimateConfig = { offset: 0 , duration: 400 , easing: easeOutQuad, };

offset?: number — Additional pixels to scroll relative to the target element (supports negative values, e.g. for fixed position headers)

duration?: number — Length of the animation in milliseconds

easing?: ScrollchorEasingFunction — Easing function to calculate the animation steps. Pass a function that matches the exported interface for a custom easing. # Parameter Meaning 0 percent Percent completed of the animation (decimal, 0.0 to 1.0 ) 1 elapsedTime Time elapsed since the animation began, in ms 2 startValue Static value set to 0 3 valueChange Static value set to 1 4 duration Duration of the animation, in ms Returns a decimal indicating how close the animation is to the end value ( 0 = start, 1 = finished, 1.2 = 20% over the end value, think "bounce" effects)

The default values can be customized all at once or individually by providing only the properties you want to override. For example:

import { Scrollchor, linear } from 'react-scrollchor' ; const HomeLink = () => ( < Scrollchor to = "home" animate = {{ duration: 1000 , easing: linear }}> Home </ Scrollchor > );

You can find additional easing functions at these links:

beforeAnimate: MouseEventHandler / afterAnimate: MouseEventHandler

You can use these callbacks to trigger behaviors like: update state, load async stuff, etc. when either stage happens. The functions receive the originating MouseEvent as their only argument, the return value is not used.

beforeAnimate is triggered before the animation starts, i.e. immediately when the link is clicked, while afterAnimate is called once the animation has finished.

<Scrollchor to= "#aboutus" afterAnimate={() => setActive( 'home' )}>Home< /Scrollchor>

Credits

author

bySabi Files <> @bySabi

maintainers

contributors

Jean Chung <> @jeanchung

Chua Kang Ming <> @kambing86

Benjamin MICHEL <> @SBRK

Contributing

Documentation improvement

Feel free to send any PR

License

ISC