React-Scrollbar-Size is a React hook designed to calculate the size of the user agent's horizontal and vertical scrollbars. It will also detect when the size of the scrollbars change, such as when the user agent's zoom factor changes.

Installation

React-Scrollbar-Size is available as an npm package:

$ npm install react-scrollbar-size

Usage

The useScrollbarSize custom hook returns an object with two properties:

Name Description width The current width of the vertical scrollbar height The current height of the horizontal scrollbar

Examples

To see a live example, follow these instructions.

TypeScript

import React, { CSSProperties, FunctionComponent } from 'react'; import useScrollbarSize from 'react-scrollbar-size'; const styles: CSSProperties = { margin: '1rem', textAlign: 'center', }; const ScrollbarSizeDemo: FunctionComponent = () => { const { height, width } = useScrollbarSize(); return ( <div style={styles}> <h2>React Scrollbar Size Demo</h2> <h4>Tip: Change browser zoom level to see scrollbar sizes change.</h4> <p> The current height of the scrollbar is {height}px. <br /> The current width of the scrollbar is {width}px. </p> </div> ); };

JavaScript

import React from 'react' ; import useScrollbarSize from 'react-scrollbar-size' ; const styles = { margin : '1rem' , textAlign : 'center' , }; const ScrollbarSizeDemo = () => { const { height, width } = useScrollbarSize(); return ( < div style = {styles} > < h2 > React Scrollbar Size Demo </ h2 > < h4 > Tip: Change browser zoom level to see scrollbar sizes change. </ h4 > < p > The current height of the scrollbar is {height}px. < br /> The current width of the scrollbar is {width}px. </ p > </ div > ); };

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.