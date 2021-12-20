openbase logo
react-scrollbar-size

by Shawn McKnight
4.0.0 (see all)

React hook to calculate the size of browser scrollbars.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.6K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Readme

React-Scrollbar-Size

React-Scrollbar-Size is a React hook designed to calculate the size of the user agent's horizontal and vertical scrollbars. It will also detect when the size of the scrollbars change, such as when the user agent's zoom factor changes.

Installation

React-Scrollbar-Size is available as an npm package:

$ npm install react-scrollbar-size

Usage

The useScrollbarSize custom hook returns an object with two properties:

NameDescription
widthThe current width of the vertical scrollbar
heightThe current height of the horizontal scrollbar

Examples

To see a live example, follow these instructions.

TypeScript

import React, { CSSProperties, FunctionComponent } from 'react';
import useScrollbarSize from 'react-scrollbar-size';

const styles: CSSProperties = {
  margin: '1rem',
  textAlign: 'center',
};

const ScrollbarSizeDemo: FunctionComponent = () => {
  const { height, width } = useScrollbarSize();

  return (
    <div style={styles}>
      <h2>React Scrollbar Size Demo</h2>
      <h4>Tip: Change browser zoom level to see scrollbar sizes change.</h4>
      <p>
        The current height of the scrollbar is {height}px.
        <br />
        The current width of the scrollbar is {width}px.
      </p>
    </div>
  );
};

JavaScript

import React from 'react';
import useScrollbarSize from 'react-scrollbar-size';

const styles = {
  margin: '1rem',
  textAlign: 'center',
};

const ScrollbarSizeDemo = () => {
  const { height, width } = useScrollbarSize();

  return (
    <div style={styles}>
      <h2>React Scrollbar Size Demo</h2>
      <h4>Tip: Change browser zoom level to see scrollbar sizes change.</h4>
      <p>
        The current height of the scrollbar is {height}px.
        <br />
        The current width of the scrollbar is {width}px.
      </p>
    </div>
  );
};

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

