React-Scrollbar-Size is a React hook designed to calculate the size of the user agent's horizontal and vertical scrollbars. It will also detect when the size of the scrollbars change, such as when the user agent's zoom factor changes.
React-Scrollbar-Size is available as an npm package:
$ npm install react-scrollbar-size
The
useScrollbarSize custom hook returns an object with two properties:
|Name
|Description
width
|The current width of the vertical scrollbar
height
|The current height of the horizontal scrollbar
To see a live example, follow these instructions.
import React, { CSSProperties, FunctionComponent } from 'react';
import useScrollbarSize from 'react-scrollbar-size';
const styles: CSSProperties = {
margin: '1rem',
textAlign: 'center',
};
const ScrollbarSizeDemo: FunctionComponent = () => {
const { height, width } = useScrollbarSize();
return (
<div style={styles}>
<h2>React Scrollbar Size Demo</h2>
<h4>Tip: Change browser zoom level to see scrollbar sizes change.</h4>
<p>
The current height of the scrollbar is {height}px.
<br />
The current width of the scrollbar is {width}px.
</p>
</div>
);
};
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.