openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-scrollbar

by Jakub Kłobus
0.5.6 (see all)

Scrollbar component for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.3K

GitHub Stars

458

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll, React Scroll Bar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status npm package npm downloads

react-scrollbar

Simple ScrollArea component built for React.

Demo

npm install react-scrollbar --save

React Scrollbar requires React 0.13 or later

Features:

  • built with and for React
  • horizontal and vertical scrollbars
  • touch support
  • scrollbar dragging and clicking
  • smooth scrolling
  • universal app support
  • customizable styles
  • and more...

Usage examples

React 0.14

    var React = require('react');
    var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
    var ScrollArea = require('react-scrollbar');

    var App = React.createClass({
      render() {
        return (
          <ScrollArea
            speed={0.8}
            className="area"
            contentClassName="content"
            horizontal={false}
            >
            <div>Some long content.</div>
          </ScrollArea>
        );
      }
    });

    ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.body);

React 0.13

For React 0.13 you need to wrap <ScrollArea> child into a function.

<ScrollArea>
    { () => <div>Some long content. </div> }
</ScrollArea>

Version without boundled css styles

If you prefer including scrollbar without css styles boundled inline to js file it's possible to import package without them. It's useful when you want to make custom css changes in scrollbars without using !important in each line. 

    var ScrollArea = require('react-scrollbar/no-css');

Then include scrollArea.css file into your project.

Run the example app

git clone https://github.com/souhe/reactScrollbar.git
cd reactScrollbar
npm install
gulp build-examples
gulp less-examples
gulp watch

then open http://localhost:8003.

Using in universal app

ScrollArea component has now full universal app support. It's only one requirement: you have to use react-scrollbar in no-css version and then include css file into your project manually (see this). It's because of issue in webpack style-loader which is used to bundle css styles into main js file.

API

Props

    <ScrollArea
        speed={Number}
        className={String}
        style={Object}
        contentClassName={String}
        contentStyle={Object}
        horizontal={Boolean}
        horizontalContainerStyle={Object}
        horizontalScrollbarStyle={Object}
        vertical={Boolean}
        verticalContainerStyle={Object}
        verticalScrollbarStyle={Object}
        onScroll={(value) => {}}
        contentWindow={Object}
        ownerDocument={Object}
        smoothScrolling={Boolean}
        minScrollSize={Number}
        swapWheelAxes={Boolean}
        stopScrollPropagation={Boolean}
        focusableTabIndex={Number}
    >

speed

Scroll speed applied to mouse wheel event. Default: 1

onScroll

onScroll(value: Object) event which can notify the parent component when the container scrolls.

  • value: Object - informations about current position
  • value.leftPosition: Number - content left position (distance in pixels from the left side of container)
  • value.topPosition: Number - content top position (distance in pixels from the top of container)
  • value.containerHeight: Number - container height
  • value.containerWidth: Number - container width
  • value.realHeight: Number - real content height
  • value.realWidth: Number - real content width

className

CSS class names added to main scroll area component.

style

Inline styles applied to the main scroll area component.

contentClassName

CSS class names added to element with scroll area content.

contentStyle

Inline styles applied to element with scroll area content.

horizontal

When set to false, horizontal scrollbar will not be available. Default: true

horizontalContainerStyle

Inline styles applied to horizontal scrollbar's container.

horizontalScrollbarStyle

Inline styles applied to horizontal scrollbar.

vertical

When set to false, vertical scrollbar will not be available, regardless of the content height. Default: true

verticalContainerStyle

Inline styles applied to vertical scrollbar's container.

verticalScrollbarStyle

Inline styles applied to vertical scrollbar.

contentWindow

You can override window to make scrollarea works inside iframe. Default: window

ownerDocument

You can override document to make scrollarea works inside iframe. Default: document

smoothScrolling

When set to true, smooth scrolling for both scrollbars is enabled. Default: false

minScrollSize

Using this prop it's possible to set minimal size in px for both scrollbars.

swapWheelAxes

After set to true, mouse wheel event has swapped directions. So normal scrolling moves horizontal scrollbar and scrolling with SHIFT key moves vertical scrollbar. It could be useful for applications with horizontal layout. Default: false

stopScrollPropagation

After set to true, mouse wheel event will not propagate. This option is specifically useful in preventing nested scroll areas from propagating scroll actions to parent scroll areas. Default: false

focusableTabIndex

After set to a number, scrollarea-content is rendered with a tabindex value set to the passed in. This option is specifically useful in allowing the scroll area to be focusable. Default: undefined

Context

In context of each <ScrollArea> child could be injected an object scrollArea contains method:

refresh()

That method allows manual refreshing of the scrollbar.

React 0.14 example using ES6 syntax:

class App extends React.Component {
    render(){
        return (
            <ScrollArea>
                <Content />
            </ScrollArea>
        );
    }
}

class Content extends React.Component {
    render(){
        return (
            <div onClick={this.handleSomeAction.bind(this)}> Some long content </div>
        );
    }

    handleSomeAction(){
        this.context.scrollArea.refresh();
    }
}

Content.contextTypes = {
    scrollArea: React.PropTypes.object
};

scrollTop()

It allows to scroll to the top of ScrollArea component.

scrollBottom()

It allows to scroll to the bottom of ScrollArea component.

scrollYTo(topPosition)

It moves vertical scrollbar. topPosition is a distance between the top of scrollArea container and the top of scrollArea content.

scrollLeft()

It allows to scroll to the left of ScrollArea component.

scrollRight()

It allows to scroll to the right of ScrollArea component.

scrollXTo(leftPosition)

It moves horizontal scrollbar. leftPosition is a distance between left edge of scrollArea container and left edge of scrollArea content.

Change log

Every release is documented on the Github Releases page.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
react-scrollReact scroll component
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
409K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
400K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
140K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 58 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial