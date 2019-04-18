Simple ScrollArea component built for React.

Demo

npm install react-scrollbar --save

React Scrollbar requires React 0.13 or later

Features:

built with and for React

horizontal and vertical scrollbars

touch support

scrollbar dragging and clicking

smooth scrolling

universal app support

customizable styles

and more...

Usage examples

React 0.14

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var ScrollArea = require ( 'react-scrollbar' ); var App = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < ScrollArea speed = {0.8} className = "area" contentClassName = "content" horizontal = {false} > < div > Some long content. </ div > </ ScrollArea > ); } }); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document .body);

React 0.13

For React 0.13 you need to wrap <ScrollArea> child into a function.

<ScrollArea> { () => < div > Some long content. </ div > } < /ScrollArea>

Version without boundled css styles

If you prefer including scrollbar without css styles boundled inline to js file it's possible to import package without them. It's useful when you want to make custom css changes in scrollbars without using !important in each line.

var ScrollArea = require ( 'react-scrollbar/no-css' );

Then include scrollArea.css file into your project.

Run the example app

git clone https://github.com/souhe/reactScrollbar.git cd reactScrollbar npm install gulp build-examples gulp less-examples gulp watch

then open http://localhost:8003.

Using in universal app

ScrollArea component has now full universal app support. It's only one requirement: you have to use react-scrollbar in no-css version and then include css file into your project manually (see this). It's because of issue in webpack style-loader which is used to bundle css styles into main js file.

API

Props

<ScrollArea speed={ Number } className={ String } style={ Object } contentClassName={ String } contentStyle={ Object } horizontal={ Boolean } horizontalContainerStyle={ Object } horizontalScrollbarStyle={ Object } vertical={ Boolean } verticalContainerStyle={ Object } verticalScrollbarStyle={ Object } onScroll={(value) => {}} contentWindow={ Object } ownerDocument={ Object } smoothScrolling={ Boolean } minScrollSize={ Number } swapWheelAxes={ Boolean } stopScrollPropagation={ Boolean } focusableTabIndex={ Number } >

speed

Scroll speed applied to mouse wheel event. Default: 1

onScroll

onScroll(value: Object) event which can notify the parent component when the container scrolls.

value: Object - informations about current position

- informations about current position value.leftPosition: Number - content left position (distance in pixels from the left side of container)

- content left position (distance in pixels from the left side of container) value.topPosition: Number - content top position (distance in pixels from the top of container)

- content top position (distance in pixels from the top of container) value.containerHeight: Number - container height

- container height value.containerWidth: Number - container width

- container width value.realHeight: Number - real content height

- real content height value.realWidth: Number - real content width

className

CSS class names added to main scroll area component.

style

Inline styles applied to the main scroll area component.

contentClassName

CSS class names added to element with scroll area content.

contentStyle

Inline styles applied to element with scroll area content.

horizontal

When set to false, horizontal scrollbar will not be available. Default: true

horizontalContainerStyle

Inline styles applied to horizontal scrollbar's container.

horizontalScrollbarStyle

Inline styles applied to horizontal scrollbar.

vertical

When set to false, vertical scrollbar will not be available, regardless of the content height. Default: true

verticalContainerStyle

Inline styles applied to vertical scrollbar's container.

verticalScrollbarStyle

Inline styles applied to vertical scrollbar.

contentWindow

You can override window to make scrollarea works inside iframe. Default: window

ownerDocument

You can override document to make scrollarea works inside iframe. Default: document

smoothScrolling

When set to true, smooth scrolling for both scrollbars is enabled. Default: false

minScrollSize

Using this prop it's possible to set minimal size in px for both scrollbars.

swapWheelAxes

After set to true, mouse wheel event has swapped directions. So normal scrolling moves horizontal scrollbar and scrolling with SHIFT key moves vertical scrollbar. It could be useful for applications with horizontal layout. Default: false

stopScrollPropagation

After set to true, mouse wheel event will not propagate. This option is specifically useful in preventing nested scroll areas from propagating scroll actions to parent scroll areas. Default: false

focusableTabIndex

After set to a number, scrollarea-content is rendered with a tabindex value set to the passed in. This option is specifically useful in allowing the scroll area to be focusable. Default: undefined

Context

In context of each <ScrollArea> child could be injected an object scrollArea contains method:

That method allows manual refreshing of the scrollbar.

React 0.14 example using ES6 syntax:

class App extends React . Component { render(){ return ( < ScrollArea > < Content /> </ ScrollArea > ); } } class Content extends React . Component { render(){ return ( < div onClick = {this.handleSomeAction.bind(this)} > Some long content </ div > ); } handleSomeAction(){ this .context.scrollArea.refresh(); } } Content.contextTypes = { scrollArea : React.PropTypes.object };

It allows to scroll to the top of ScrollArea component.

It allows to scroll to the bottom of ScrollArea component.

It moves vertical scrollbar. topPosition is a distance between the top of scrollArea container and the top of scrollArea content.

It allows to scroll to the left of ScrollArea component.

It allows to scroll to the right of ScrollArea component.

It moves horizontal scrollbar. leftPosition is a distance between left edge of scrollArea container and left edge of scrollArea content.

Change log

Every release is documented on the Github Releases page.

License

MIT