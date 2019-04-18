Simple ScrollArea component built for React.
npm install react-scrollbar --save
React Scrollbar requires React 0.13 or later
Features:
React
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var ScrollArea = require('react-scrollbar');
var App = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<ScrollArea
speed={0.8}
className="area"
contentClassName="content"
horizontal={false}
>
<div>Some long content.</div>
</ScrollArea>
);
}
});
ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.body);
For React 0.13 you need to wrap
<ScrollArea> child into a function.
<ScrollArea>
{ () => <div>Some long content. </div> }
</ScrollArea>
If you prefer including scrollbar without css styles boundled inline to js file it's possible to import package without them. It's useful when you want to make custom css changes in scrollbars without using
!important in each line.
var ScrollArea = require('react-scrollbar/no-css');
Then include scrollArea.css file into your project.
git clone https://github.com/souhe/reactScrollbar.git
cd reactScrollbar
npm install
gulp build-examples
gulp less-examples
gulp watch
then open http://localhost:8003.
ScrollArea component has now full universal app support. It's only one requirement: you have to use
react-scrollbar in no-css version and then include css file into your project manually (see this). It's because of issue in webpack style-loader which is used to bundle css styles into main js file.
<ScrollArea
speed={Number}
className={String}
style={Object}
contentClassName={String}
contentStyle={Object}
horizontal={Boolean}
horizontalContainerStyle={Object}
horizontalScrollbarStyle={Object}
vertical={Boolean}
verticalContainerStyle={Object}
verticalScrollbarStyle={Object}
onScroll={(value) => {}}
contentWindow={Object}
ownerDocument={Object}
smoothScrolling={Boolean}
minScrollSize={Number}
swapWheelAxes={Boolean}
stopScrollPropagation={Boolean}
focusableTabIndex={Number}
>
Scroll speed applied to mouse wheel event. Default: 1
onScroll(value: Object) event which can notify the parent component when the container scrolls.
value: Object - informations about current position
value.leftPosition: Number - content left position (distance in pixels from the left side of container)
value.topPosition: Number - content top position (distance in pixels from the top of container)
value.containerHeight: Number - container height
value.containerWidth: Number - container width
value.realHeight: Number - real content height
value.realWidth: Number - real content width
CSS class names added to main scroll area component.
Inline styles applied to the main scroll area component.
CSS class names added to element with scroll area content.
Inline styles applied to element with scroll area content.
When set to false, horizontal scrollbar will not be available. Default: true
Inline styles applied to horizontal scrollbar's container.
Inline styles applied to horizontal scrollbar.
When set to false, vertical scrollbar will not be available, regardless of the content height. Default: true
Inline styles applied to vertical scrollbar's container.
Inline styles applied to vertical scrollbar.
You can override window to make scrollarea works inside iframe. Default: window
You can override document to make scrollarea works inside iframe. Default: document
When set to true, smooth scrolling for both scrollbars is enabled. Default: false
Using this prop it's possible to set minimal size in px for both scrollbars.
After set to true, mouse wheel event has swapped directions. So normal scrolling moves horizontal scrollbar and scrolling with SHIFT key moves vertical scrollbar. It could be useful for applications with horizontal layout. Default: false
After set to true, mouse wheel event will not propagate. This option is specifically useful in preventing nested scroll areas from propagating scroll actions to parent scroll areas. Default: false
After set to a number, scrollarea-content is rendered with a tabindex value set to the passed in. This option is specifically useful in allowing the scroll area to be focusable. Default: undefined
In context of each
<ScrollArea> child could be injected an object
scrollArea contains method:
refresh()
That method allows manual refreshing of the scrollbar.
React 0.14 example using ES6 syntax:
class App extends React.Component {
render(){
return (
<ScrollArea>
<Content />
</ScrollArea>
);
}
}
class Content extends React.Component {
render(){
return (
<div onClick={this.handleSomeAction.bind(this)}> Some long content </div>
);
}
handleSomeAction(){
this.context.scrollArea.refresh();
}
}
Content.contextTypes = {
scrollArea: React.PropTypes.object
};
scrollTop()
It allows to scroll to the top of
ScrollArea component.
scrollBottom()
It allows to scroll to the bottom of
ScrollArea component.
scrollYTo(topPosition)
It moves vertical scrollbar.
topPosition is a distance between the top of
scrollArea container and the top of
scrollArea content.
scrollLeft()
It allows to scroll to the left of
ScrollArea component.
scrollRight()
It allows to scroll to the right of
ScrollArea component.
scrollXTo(leftPosition)
It moves horizontal scrollbar.
leftPosition is a distance between left edge of
scrollArea container and left edge of
scrollArea content.
Every release is documented on the Github Releases page.
MIT