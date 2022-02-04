React Scrollama

React Scrollama is a lightweight interface for scrollytelling in React. It is adapted from Russel Goldenbeg's Scrollama, and it uses the IntersectionObserver instead of scroll events.

Demo

Take a look at the live demo, presented at ReactNYC.

Basic step triggers Sticky graphic on the side

Install

React Scrollama can be installed as an npm package:

npm install react-scrollama

Note: As of version 2.2.0, the IntersectionObserver polyfill has been removed from the build. You must include it yourself for cross-browser support. Check here to see if you need to include the polyfill.

Usage

A Scrollama component wraps a set of steps. Each Step component must wrap a DOM element.

<Scrollama onStepEnter={callback}> < Step data = {1} > < div > ... </ div > </ Step > < Step data = {2} > < div > ... </ div > </ Step > </ Scrollama >

<Scrollama> provides an interface for listening in on scroll triggers like entering or exiting a step. (Here's a full list of available props.)

A no-frills example:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { Scrollama, Step } from 'react-scrollama' ; const ScrollamaDemo = () => { const [currentStepIndex, setCurrentStepIndex] = useState( null ); const onStepEnter = ( { data } ) => { setCurrentStepIndex(data); }; return ( < div style = {{ margin: ' 50vh 0 ', border: ' 2px dashed skyblue ' }}> < div style = {{ position: ' sticky ', top: 0 , border: ' 1px solid orchid ' }}> I'm sticky. The current triggered step index is: {currentStepIndex} </ div > < Scrollama onStepEnter = {onStepEnter} debug > {[1, 2, 3, 4].map((_, stepIndex) => ( < Step data = {stepIndex} key = {stepIndex} > < div style = {{ margin: ' 50vh 0 ', border: ' 1px solid gray ', opacity: currentStepIndex === stepIndex ? 1 : 0.2 , }} > I'm a Scrollama Step of index {stepIndex} </ div > </ Step > ))} </ Scrollama > </ div > ); }; export default ScrollamaDemo;

API

React Scrollama components do not render into the DOM. They are meant to set up Intersection Observers on the elements inside the <Step> components. In the code above, only the <div> elements would show up in the DOM.

Scrollama

These are the props you can set on the Scrollama component itself:

Prop Type Default Description offset number (from 0 to 1) or pixel value (e.g. "300px") 0.3 How far from the top of the viewport to trigger a step (as a proportion of view height) threshold number (greater than 1) 4 Granularity of the progress interval in pixels (smaller = more granular) onStepEnter function Callback that fires when the top or bottom edge of a step enters the offset threshold. onStepExit function Callback that fires when the top or bottom edge of a step exits the offset threshold. onStepProgress function Callback that fires the progress a step has made through the threshold. debug boolean false Whether to show visual debugging tools.

The onStepEnter and onStepExit callbacks receive one argument, an object, with the following properties:

{ element, data, direction, entry, }

The onStepProgress callback receives one argument, an object, with the following properties:

{ element, data, progress, direction, entry, }

To create a fixed graphic with text scrolling beside/over it, use position: sticky; . How to use position sticky.

Step

A Step element can contain one child, which must be a DOM element. To use a React component as the child node, it must be wrapped with a DOM element like <div> .

These are the props you can set on the Step component:

Prop Type Default Description data any Data to be given to <Scrollama> callbacks when step triggered.

You will also probably want to set a key prop on each Step if you're transforming an array of data into a list of Step elements (see Lists and Keys).

