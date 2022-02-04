React Scrollama is a lightweight interface for scrollytelling in React. It is adapted from Russel Goldenbeg's Scrollama, and it uses the IntersectionObserver instead of scroll events.
Take a look at the live demo, presented at ReactNYC.
React Scrollama can be installed as an npm package:
$ npm install react-scrollama
Note: As of version 2.2.0, the IntersectionObserver polyfill has been removed from the build. You must include it yourself for cross-browser support. Check here to see if you need to include the polyfill.
A
Scrollama component wraps a set of steps. Each
Step component must wrap a DOM element.
<Scrollama onStepEnter={callback}>
<Step data={1}>
<div>...</div>
</Step>
<Step data={2}>
<div>...</div>
</Step>
</Scrollama>
<Scrollama> provides an interface for listening in on scroll triggers like entering or exiting a step. (Here's a full list of available props.)
A no-frills example:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { Scrollama, Step } from 'react-scrollama';
const ScrollamaDemo = () => {
const [currentStepIndex, setCurrentStepIndex] = useState(null);
// This callback fires when a Step hits the offset threshold. It receives the
// data prop of the step, which in this demo stores the index of the step.
const onStepEnter = ({ data }) => {
setCurrentStepIndex(data);
};
return (
<div style={{ margin: '50vh 0', border: '2px dashed skyblue' }}>
<div style={{ position: 'sticky', top: 0, border: '1px solid orchid' }}>
I'm sticky. The current triggered step index is: {currentStepIndex}
</div>
<Scrollama onStepEnter={onStepEnter} debug>
{[1, 2, 3, 4].map((_, stepIndex) => (
<Step data={stepIndex} key={stepIndex}>
<div
style={{
margin: '50vh 0',
border: '1px solid gray',
opacity: currentStepIndex === stepIndex ? 1 : 0.2,
}}
>
I'm a Scrollama Step of index {stepIndex}
</div>
</Step>
))}
</Scrollama>
</div>
);
};
export default ScrollamaDemo;
React Scrollama components do not render into the DOM. They are meant to set up Intersection Observers on the elements inside the
<Step> components. In the code above, only the
<div> elements would show up in the DOM.
Scrollama
These are the props you can set on the
Scrollama component itself:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|offset
number (from 0 to 1) or pixel value (e.g. "300px")
|0.3
|How far from the top of the viewport to trigger a step (as a proportion of view height)
|threshold
number (greater than 1)
|4
|Granularity of the progress interval in pixels (smaller = more granular)
|onStepEnter
function
|Callback that fires when the top or bottom edge of a step enters the offset threshold.
|onStepExit
function
|Callback that fires when the top or bottom edge of a step exits the offset threshold.
|onStepProgress
function
|Callback that fires the progress a step has made through the threshold.
|debug
boolean
|false
|Whether to show visual debugging tools.
The
onStepEnter and
onStepExit callbacks receive one argument, an object, with the following properties:
{
element, // The DOM node of the step that was triggered
data, // The data supplied to the step
direction, // 'up' or 'down'
entry, // the original `IntersectionObserver` entry
}
The
onStepProgress callback receives one argument, an object, with the following properties:
{
element, // The DOM node of the step that was triggered
data, // The data supplied to the step
progress, // The percent of completion of the step (0 to 1)
direction, // 'up' or 'down'
entry, // the original `IntersectionObserver` entry
}
To create a fixed graphic with text scrolling beside/over it, use
position: sticky;. How to use position sticky.
Step
A
Step element can contain one child, which must be a DOM element. To use a React component as the child node, it must be wrapped with a DOM element like
<div>.
These are the props you can set on the
Step component:
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data
|any
|Data to be given to
<Scrollama> callbacks when step triggered.
You will also probably want to set a
key prop on each
Step if you're transforming an array of data into a list of
Step elements (see Lists and Keys).
