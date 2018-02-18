Lightweight library for smooth scrolling anchors in React, tied to URL hash.
<a href='#sectionId'>.
npm install --save react-scrollable-anchor
To run examples locally,
npm run example, then open your
browser to localhost:3210.
Use the
ScrollableAnchor tag to wrap any React element, making it a scrollable anchor.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import ScrollableAnchor from 'react-scrollable-anchor'
export default class Page extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<a href='#section1'> Go to section 1 </a>
<a href='#section2'> Go to section 2 </a>
<ScrollableAnchor id={'section1'}>
<div> Hello World </div>
</ScrollableAnchor>
<ScrollableAnchor id={'section2'}>
<div> How are you world? </div>
</ScrollableAnchor>
</div>
)
}
}
Access configureAnchors to customize scrolling and anchors.
import { configureAnchors } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'
// Offset all anchors by -60 to account for a fixed header
// and scroll more quickly than the default 400ms
configureAnchors({offset: -60, scrollDuration: 200})
|option
|default
offset
0
scrollDuration
400
keepLastAnchorHash
false
A small toolkit of scrolling utilies for use with anchors
import { goToTop } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'
// scroll to top of the page
goToTop()
import { goToAnchor } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'
// scroll to #section1 without saving that hash update in history
goToAnchor('section1')
goToAnchor('section1', false)
// scroll to #section1, saving that hash update in history
goToAnchor('section1', true)
import { removeHash } from 'react-scrollable-anchor'
// clear URL hash
removeHash()
Please open issues on Github. Issues are easier to address if you include context and code samples.
Please contribute!
Feel free to contact me at gabergg@gmail.com.