React Scroll Wheel Handler

Simple react component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.

Demo

Live Demo

#Update

2.0.0:

add prop disableSwipe.

removed customStyle from props.

Replace CustomContainerComponent with CustomComponent. It must have ref passed as a prop. Example:

const CustomComponent = forwardRef( ( { children, ...props }, ref ) => ( < div ref = {ref} { ...props } id = "custom" > {children} </ div > ));

1.0.0: change function to check when mouse/trackpad value increase (fix windows scroll)

Usage

Install the npm package:

npm install --save react-scroll-wheel-handler or yarn add react-scroll-wheel-handler

Import it:

import ReactScrollWheelHandler from "react-scroll-wheel-handler" ;

Config the component:

<ReactScrollWheelHandler upHandler={(e) => console .log( "scroll up" )} downHandler={(e) => console .log( "scroll down" )} > ... < /ReactScrollWheelHandler>

#Props

upHandler : Function that is triggered on scroll up

: Function that is triggered on scroll up downHandler : Function that is triggered on scroll down

: Function that is triggered on scroll down leftHandler : Function that is triggered on scroll left

: Function that is triggered on scroll left rightHandler : Function that is triggered on scroll right

: Function that is triggered on scroll right CustomComponent : Component with forwardRef. It will be rendered in place of the container div.

: Component with forwardRef. It will be rendered in place of the container div. pauseListeners : Boolean. isRequired. Default: false. With this props you can block all events from be fired

: Boolean. isRequired. Default: false. With this props you can block all events from be fired timeout : Integer. isRequired. Default: 600. Timeout between scroll.

: Integer. isRequired. Default: 600. Timeout between scroll. disableKeyboard : Boolean. Default: false.

: Boolean. Default: false. disableSwipe : Boolean. Default: false.

: Boolean. Default: false. preventScroll : Boolean. isRequired. Prevent scroll, if you want to implement your own scrolling. Default: false.

: Boolean. isRequired. Prevent scroll, if you want to implement your own scrolling. Default: false. wheelConfig: Array. Default: []. Set config for Lethargy lib. Example: [7, 100, 0.05]. stability, sensitivity, tolerance.

All the other props are passed to the div/component returned.

Example