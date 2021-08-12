openbase logo
rsw

react-scroll-wheel-handler

by Ettore Panini
2.1.0 (see all)

Simple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Mouse Events, React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Scroll Wheel Handler

npm version

NPM

Simple react component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.

Demo

Live Demo

#Update

  • 2.0.0:

add prop disableSwipe.

removed customStyle from props.

Replace CustomContainerComponent with CustomComponent. It must have ref passed as a prop. Example:

const CustomComponent = forwardRef(({ children, ...props }, ref) => (
  <div ref={ref} {...props} id="custom">
    {children}
  </div>
));
  • 1.0.0: change function to check when mouse/trackpad value increase (fix windows scroll)

Usage

  1. Install the npm package:
    npm install --save react-scroll-wheel-handler
    or
    yarn add react-scroll-wheel-handler
  1. Import it:
import ReactScrollWheelHandler from "react-scroll-wheel-handler";
  1. Config the component:
<ReactScrollWheelHandler
  upHandler={(e) => console.log("scroll up")}
  downHandler={(e) => console.log("scroll down")}
>
  ...
</ReactScrollWheelHandler>

#Props

  • upHandler: Function that is triggered on scroll up
  • downHandler: Function that is triggered on scroll down
  • leftHandler: Function that is triggered on scroll left
  • rightHandler: Function that is triggered on scroll right
  • CustomComponent: Component with forwardRef. It will be rendered in place of the container div.
  • pauseListeners: Boolean. isRequired. Default: false. With this props you can block all events from be fired
  • timeout: Integer. isRequired. Default: 600. Timeout between scroll.
  • disableKeyboard: Boolean. Default: false.
  • disableSwipe: Boolean. Default: false.
  • preventScroll: Boolean. isRequired. Prevent scroll, if you want to implement your own scrolling. Default: false.
  • wheelConfig: Array. Default: []. Set config for Lethargy lib. Example: [7, 100, 0.05]. stability, sensitivity, tolerance.

All the other props are passed to the div/component returned.

Example

import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactScrollWheelHandler from " react-scroll-wheel-handler";

class App extends React.Component {
  state = {
    currentIndex: 0,
    colors: ["red", "black", "grey", "blue", "green"],
  };
  nextIndex = () => {
    const { colors, currentIndex } = this.state;
    if (currentIndex == colors.length - 1) {
      return this.setState({ currentIndex: 0 });
    }

    return this.setState({
      currentIndex: currentIndex + 1,
    });
  };

  prevIndex = () => {
    const { colors, currentIndex } = this.state;
    if (currentIndex == 0) {
      return this.setState({
        currentIndex: colors.length - 1,
      });
    }

    return this.setState({
      currentIndex: currentIndex - 1,
    });
  };

  render() {
    const { colors, currentIndex } = this.state;
    return (
      <div>
        <ReactScrollWheelHandler
          upHandler={this.prevIndex}
          downHandler={this.nextIndex}
          style={{
            width: "100%",
            height: "100vh",
            backgroundColor: colors[currentIndex],
            transition: "background-color .4s ease-out",
          }}
        >
          <h1>SCROLL FOR CHANGE BACKGROUND COLOR</h1>
        </ReactScrollWheelHandler>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

