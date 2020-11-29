React component to add custom button (it can be something what you want) for scroll to top of page.
Library uses requestAnimationFrame, if you want better browser compatibility (IE9 and older), you can use something like [https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671].
npm install react-scroll-up
You have to define children element, for example
<span>UP</span>
<ScrollToTop showUnder={160}>
<span>UP</span>
</ScrollToTop>
What position (and below) the button will be displayed.
default: 0
The position to which the scrollbar be moved after clicked.
default: easeOutCubic
Type of scrolling easing. You can specify some of this type of easing: https://github.com/chenglou/tween-functions
In graphical representation: http://sole.github.io/tween.js/examples/03_graphs.html
default: 250
Time to reach the
topPosition
Callback function to be called when the button is being displayed.
Callback function to be called when the button is being hidden.
default:
{
position: 'fixed',
bottom: 50,
right: 30,
cursor: 'pointer',
transitionDuration: '0.2s',
transitionTimingFunction: 'linear',
transitionDelay: '0s'
}
You can specify you own style and position of the button.
Hide/show button is based on opacity, so this styles
opacity and
transitionProperty will be all time overwrite.
If you can positioned button to left site, you have to reset css property
right: 'auto', and similar.