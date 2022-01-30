React component that monitors
scroll events to trigger callbacks when it enters,
exits and progresses through the viewport. All callback include the
progress and
velocity of the scrolling, in the event you want to manipulate stuff based on
those values.
Via npm
npm install react-scroll-trigger
Via Yarn
yarn add react-scroll-trigger
import ScrollTrigger from 'react-scroll-trigger';
...
onEnterViewport() {
this.setState({
visible: true,
});
}
onExitViewport() {
this.setState({
visible: false,
});
}
render() {
const {
visible,
} = this.state;
return (
<ScrollTrigger onEnter={this.onEnterViewport} onExit={this.onExitViewport}>
<div className={`container ${visible ? 'container-animate' : ''}`} />
</ScrollTrigger>
);
}
The
ScrollTrigger is intended to be used as a composable element, allowing you
to either use it standalone within a page (ie. no children).
<ScrollTrigger onEnter={this.onEnterViewport} onExit={this.onExitViewport} />
Or, pass in children to receive events and
progress based on the dimensions of
those elements within the DOM.
<ScrollTrigger onEnter={this.onEnterViewport} onExit={this.onExitViewport}>
<List>
[...list items...]
</List>
</ScrollTrigger>
The beauty of this component is its flexibility. I’ve used it to trigger
AJAX requests based on either the
onEnter or
progress of the component within
the viewport. Or, as a way to control animations or other transitions that you
would like to either trigger when visible in the viewport or based on the exact
progress of that element as it transitions through the viewport.
Below are the properties that can be defined on a
<ScrollTrigger /> instance.
In addition to these properties, all other standard React properites like
className,
key, etc. can be passed in as well and will be applied to the
<div> that will
be rendered by the
ScrollTrigger.
component:Element | String - React component or HTMLElement to render as the wrapper for the
ScrollTrigger (Default:
div)
containerRef:Object | String - DOM element instance or string to use for query selecting DOM element. (Default:
document.documentElement)
throttleResize:Number - Delay to throttle
resize calls in milliseconds (Default:
100)
throttleScroll:Number - Delay to throttle
scroll calls in milliseconds (Default:
100)
triggerOnLoad:Boolean - Whether or not to trigger the
onEnter callback on mount (Default:
true)
onEnter:Function - Called when the component enters the viewport
({progress, velocity}, ref) => {}
onExit:Function - Called when the component exits the viewport
({progress, velocity}, ref) => {}
onProgress:Function - Called while the component progresses through the viewport
({progress, velocity}, ref) => {}