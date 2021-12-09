A lightweight and customizable button component that scrolls to the top of a page when pressed

The button is only visible once a certain height has been reached on the page

Live demo

A live demo can be found here

Installation

Run npm i react-scroll-to-top

Usage

Import and then include <ScrollToTop /> anywhere in your render/return function:

import ScrollToTop from "react-scroll-to-top" ; function CoolPage ( ) { return ( < div > < ScrollToTop smooth /> < h1 > Hello, world! </ h1 > </ div > ); }

Props

Prop Type Description Default smooth boolean Whether to use smooth scrolling* false top number Height after page scroll to be visible 20 color string The SVG icon fill color "black" svgPath string The SVG icon path d attribute An arrow path width string The SVG icon width "28" height string The SVG icon height "28" viewBox string The SVG icon viewBox attribute "0 0 256 256" component any Component to override SVG icon. See examples style Object Object to add/override styling className string Classname to completely override styling

Smooth scrolling uses a newer window.scrollTo implementation.\ Check out its support in browsers at MDN web docs.

Examples

With custom SVG path

With custom SVG component

With custom DOM element

Types

Written in TypeScript, no need for @types installation