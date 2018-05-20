openbase logo
rst

react-scroll-to-component

by Liu Cheng a.k.a MaYi
1.0.2

smooth scrolling to react component via reference.

Readme

react-scroll-to-component

Smooth srolls to react component via reference

（To support the server side rendering, please refer to : https://github.com/flyingant/react-scroll-to-component-ssr

Install

With npm

  npm install react-scroll-to-component --save

With Yarn

  yarn add react-scroll-to-component

scrollToComponent(ref, <options>)

Valid options:
offset : number

Add an offset to the final position. if > 0 then page is moved to the bottom otherwise the page is moved to the top.

align : string

Alignment of the element. Can be one of 'top', 'middle' or 'bottom'. Defaulting to 'middle'.

ease : string

Easing function defaulting to "out-circ" (view ease for more)

duration : number

Animation duration defaulting to 1000

Example

import scrollToComponent from 'react-scroll-to-component';

// without options
scrollToComponent(this.refs.name);

//with options
scrollToComponent(this.refs.name, {
    offset: 1000,
    align: 'top',
    duration: 1500
});

Demo

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import './App.css';
import scrollToComponent from 'react-scroll-to-component';

class App extends React.Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.scrollToTopWithCallback = this.scrollToTopWithCallback.bind(this)
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    scrollToComponent(this.Blue, { offset: 0, align: 'middle', duration: 500, ease:'inCirc'});
  }

  scrollToTopWithCallback() {
    let scroller = scrollToComponent(this.Violet, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 1500});
    scroller.on('end', () => console.log('Scrolling end!') );
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div className='main'>
        <div className='button_group'>
          <button onClick={this.scrollToTopWithCallback}>Go To Violet</button>
          <button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Indigo, { offset: 0, align: 'bottom', duration: 500, ease:'inExpo'})}>Go To Indigo</button>
          <button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Blue, { offset: -200, align: 'middle', duration: 1500, ease:'inCirc'})}>Go To Blue</button>
          <button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Green, { offset: 0, align: 'middle', duration: 500, ease:'inExpo'})}>Go To Green</button>
          <button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Yellow, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 1500, ease:'inCirc'})}>Go To Yellow</button>
          <button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Orange, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 500, ease:'inCirc'})}>Go To Orange</button>
          <button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Red, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 500})}>Go To Red</button>
        </div>
        <section className='violet' ref={(section) => { this.Violet = section; }}>Violet</section>
        <section className='indigo' ref={(section) => { this.Indigo = section; }}>Indigo</section>
        <section className='blue' ref={(section) => { this.Blue = section; }}>Blue</section>
        <section className='green' ref={(section) => { this.Green = section; }}>Green</section>
        <section className='yellow' ref={(section) => { this.Yellow = section; }}>Yellow</section>
        <section className='orange' ref={(section) => { this.Orange = section; }}>Orange</section>
        <section className='red' ref={(section) => { this.Red = section; }}>Red</section>
        <b>Inspired By <a href="https://hopechen1028.github.io/hopechen.me/" target="_blank">Hope</a> with Love and Peace</b>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

export default App;

License

MIT

