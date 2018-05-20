Smooth srolls to react component via reference

（To support the server side rendering, please refer to : https://github.com/flyingant/react-scroll-to-component-ssr ）

offset : number

Add an offset to the final position. if > 0 then page is moved to the bottom otherwise the page is moved to the top.

align : string

Alignment of the element. Can be one of 'top' , 'middle' or 'bottom' . Defaulting to 'middle' .

ease : string

Easing function defaulting to "out-circ" (view ease for more)

duration : number