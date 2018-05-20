Smooth srolls to react component via reference
（To support the server side rendering, please refer to : https://github.com/flyingant/react-scroll-to-component-ssr ）
npm install react-scroll-to-component --save
yarn add react-scroll-to-component
scrollToComponent(ref, <options>)
offset : number
Add an offset to the final position. if > 0 then page is moved to the bottom otherwise the page is moved to the top.
align : string
Alignment of the element. Can be one of
'top',
'middle'or
'bottom'. Defaulting to
'middle'.
ease : string
Easing function defaulting to "out-circ" (view ease for more)
duration : number
Animation duration defaulting to
1000
import scrollToComponent from 'react-scroll-to-component';
// without options
scrollToComponent(this.refs.name);
//with options
scrollToComponent(this.refs.name, {
offset: 1000,
align: 'top',
duration: 1500
});
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import './App.css';
import scrollToComponent from 'react-scroll-to-component';
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.scrollToTopWithCallback = this.scrollToTopWithCallback.bind(this)
}
componentDidMount() {
scrollToComponent(this.Blue, { offset: 0, align: 'middle', duration: 500, ease:'inCirc'});
}
scrollToTopWithCallback() {
let scroller = scrollToComponent(this.Violet, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 1500});
scroller.on('end', () => console.log('Scrolling end!') );
}
render() {
return (
<div className='main'>
<div className='button_group'>
<button onClick={this.scrollToTopWithCallback}>Go To Violet</button>
<button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Indigo, { offset: 0, align: 'bottom', duration: 500, ease:'inExpo'})}>Go To Indigo</button>
<button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Blue, { offset: -200, align: 'middle', duration: 1500, ease:'inCirc'})}>Go To Blue</button>
<button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Green, { offset: 0, align: 'middle', duration: 500, ease:'inExpo'})}>Go To Green</button>
<button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Yellow, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 1500, ease:'inCirc'})}>Go To Yellow</button>
<button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Orange, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 500, ease:'inCirc'})}>Go To Orange</button>
<button onClick={() => scrollToComponent(this.Red, { offset: 0, align: 'top', duration: 500})}>Go To Red</button>
</div>
<section className='violet' ref={(section) => { this.Violet = section; }}>Violet</section>
<section className='indigo' ref={(section) => { this.Indigo = section; }}>Indigo</section>
<section className='blue' ref={(section) => { this.Blue = section; }}>Blue</section>
<section className='green' ref={(section) => { this.Green = section; }}>Green</section>
<section className='yellow' ref={(section) => { this.Yellow = section; }}>Yellow</section>
<section className='orange' ref={(section) => { this.Orange = section; }}>Orange</section>
<section className='red' ref={(section) => { this.Red = section; }}>Red</section>
<b>Inspired By <a href="https://hopechen1028.github.io/hopechen.me/" target="_blank">Hope</a> with Love and Peace</b>
</div>
)
}
}
export default App;
MIT