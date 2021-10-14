React container that will auto scroll to bottom or top if new content is added and viewport is at the bottom, similar to tail -f . Otherwise, a "jump to bottom" button will be shown to allow user to quickly jump to bottom.

Demo

Try out the demo at https://compulim.github.io/react-scroll-to-bottom/.

Breaking changes

scrollToBottom / scrollToEnd / scrollToStart / scrollToTop now accept an option { behavior: 'auto' | 'smooth' } Without the option, it is by default to artificial smooth scrolling ( smooth ), to keep existing behavior This behavior may change in the future, by defaulting to discrete scrolling ( auto ), to better align with HTML DOMElement.scrollIntoView standard During the transition, please always pass { behavior: 'smooth' } to keep existing behavior

Starting from react-scroll-to-bottom@2 , we requires React 16.8.6 or above. This enable developers to use React Hooks to add features to the scroll view.

Sample code

import { css } from 'emotion' ; import ScrollToBottom from 'react-scroll-to-bottom' ; const ROOT_CSS = css({ height : 600 , width : 400 }); export default props => ( < ScrollToBottom className = {ROOT_CSS} > < p > Nostrud nisi duis veniam ex esse laboris consectetur officia et. Velit cillum est veniam culpa magna sit exercitation excepteur consectetur ea proident. Minim pariatur nisi dolore Lorem ipsum adipisicing do. Ea cupidatat Lorem sunt fugiat. Irure est sunt nostrud commodo sint. </ p > < p > Duis consectetur ad in fugiat et aliquip esse adipisicing occaecat et sunt ea occaecat ad. Tempor anim consequat commodo veniam nostrud sunt deserunt adipisicing Lorem Lorem magna irure. Eu ut ipsum magna nulla sunt duis Lorem officia pariatur. Nostrud nisi anim nostrud ea est do nostrud cupidatat occaecat dolor labore do anim. Laborum quis veniam ipsum ullamco voluptate sit ea qui adipisicing aliqua sunt dolor nulla. Nulla consequat sunt qui amet. Pariatur esse pariatur veniam non fugiat laboris eu nulla incididunt. </ p > < p > Laboris duis do consectetur aliquip non aliquip ad ad quis minim. Aute magna tempor occaecat magna fugiat culpa. Commodo id eiusmod ea pariatur consequat fugiat minim est anim. Ipsum amet ipsum eu nisi. Exercitation minim amet incididunt tempor do ut id in officia eu sit est. Dolor qui laboris laboris tempor sunt velit eiusmod non ipsum exercitation ut sint ipsum officia. </ p > </ ScrollToBottom > );

We use glamor for component styles. It is not required, but we don't support style props for performance reason.

Props

Name Type Default Description checkInterval number 150 Recurring interval of stickiness check, in milliseconds (minimum is 17 ms) className string Set the class name for the root element debounce number 17 Set the debounce for tracking the onScroll event debug bool NODE_ENV === 'development' Show debug information in console followButtonClassName string Set the class name for the follow button initialScrollBehavior string smooth Set the initial scroll behavior, either "auto" (discrete scrolling) or "smooth" mode string "bottom" Set it to "bottom" for scroll-to-bottom, "top" for scroll-to-top nonce string Set the nonce for Content Security Policy scroller function () => Infinity A function to determine how far should scroll when scroll is needed scrollViewClassName string Set the class name for the container element that house all props.children

Hooks

You can use React Hooks to perform various operations and signal state changes. The component which use the hook must stay under <ScrollToBottom> or <Composer> .

Category Name Type Description Function useScrollTo () => (scrollTop: number | '100%') => void Scroll panel to specified position Function useScrollToBottom () => () => void Scroll panel to bottom Function useScrollToEnd () => () => void Scroll panel to end (depends on mode ) Function useScrollToStart () => () => void Scroll panel to start (depends on mode ) Function useScrollToTop () => () => void Scroll panel to top Observer useObserveScrollPosition (observer: (({ scrollTop: number }) => void) | false) => void Observe scroll position change by passing a callback function State useAnimating () => [boolean] true if the panel is animating scroll effect State useAnimatingToEnd boolean true if the panel is animating scroll effect and towards the end (depends on mode ) State useAtBottom () => [boolean] true if the panel is currently near bottom State useAtEnd () => [boolean] true if the panel is currently near the end (depends on mode ) State useAtStart () => [boolean] true if the panel is currently near the start (depends on mode ) State useAtTop () => [boolean] true if the panel is currently near top State useMode () => [string] "bottom" for scroll-to-bottom, "top" for scroll-to-top State useSticky () => [boolean] true if the panel is sticking to the end

Callback function passed to useObserveScrollPosition will be called rapidly during scrolling. To unsubscribe, pass a falsy value.

Sample code

The following sample code will put a button inside the content view only if the view is not at the bottom. When the button is clicked, it will scroll the view to the bottom.

Note: useScrollToBottom can only be called inside components hosted under <ScrollToBottom> .

import ScrollToBottom, { useScrollToBottom, useSticky } from 'react-scroll-to-bottom' ; const Content = () => { const scrollToBottom = useScrollToBottom(); const [sticky] = useSticky(); return ( < React.Fragment > < p > Labore commodo consectetur commodo et Lorem mollit voluptate velit adipisicing proident sit. Dolor consequat nostrud aliquip ea anim enim. Culpa quis tempor et quis esse proident cupidatat reprehenderit laborum ullamco. </ p > < p > Incididunt labore nulla cupidatat occaecat elit esse occaecat culpa irure et nisi excepteur. Duis Lorem labore consectetur nostrud et voluptate culpa consequat enim reprehenderit. Id voluptate occaecat anim consequat id ea eiusmod laborum proident irure veniam esse. Aliquip nostrud culpa nostrud laborum cillum adipisicing dolore. Est tempor labore Lorem ad cupidatat reprehenderit exercitation pariatur officia ex adipisicing cupidatat exercitation. </ p > < p > Est labore cupidatat exercitation est laboris et tempor Lorem irure velit ea commodo sint officia. Ullamco exercitation cillum est fugiat do. Enim qui eu veniam nostrud tempor elit. Duis elit mollit ut reprehenderit sit adipisicing proident culpa veniam sint veniam consectetur fugiat Lorem. Sint dolor proident commodo proident non cupidatat labore. </ p > {!sticky && < button onClick = {scrollToBottom} > Click me to scroll to bottom </ button > } </ React.Fragment > ); }; export default () => ( < ScrollToBottom > < Content /> </ ScrollToBottom > );

Context

Starting with React Hooks, we are deprecating the React Context. New functions may not be added to context.

We use 2 different contexts with different performance characteristics to provide better overall performance. Function context contains immutable functions. State context may change when the user scroll the panel.

Function context

This context contains functions used to manipulate the container. And will not update throughout the lifetime of the composer.

Name Type Description scrollTo (scrollTop: number | '100%') => void Scroll panel to specified position scrollToBottom () => void Scroll panel to bottom scrollToEnd () => void Scroll panel to end (depends on mode ) scrollToStart () => void Scroll panel to start (depends on mode ) scrollToTop () => void Scroll panel to top

State context

This context contains state of the container.

Name Type Description animating boolean true if the panel is animating scroll effect animatingToEnd boolean true if the panel is animating scroll effect and towards the end (depends on mode ) atBottom boolean true if the panel is currently near bottom atEnd boolean true if the panel is currently near the end (depends on mode ) atStart boolean true if the panel is currently near the start (depends on mode ) atTop boolean true if the panel is currently near top mode string "bottom" for scroll-to-bottom, "top" for scroll-to-top sticky boolean true if the panel is sticking to the end

atEnd and sticky are slightly different. During scroll animation, the panel is not at the end yet, but it is still sticky.

Sample code

The following sample code will put a button inside the content view only if the view is not at the bottom. When the button is clicked, it will scroll the view to the bottom.

import ScrollToBottom from 'react-scroll-to-bottom' ; const Content = ( { scrollToBottom, sticky } ) => { return ( < React.Fragment > < p > Labore commodo consectetur commodo et Lorem mollit voluptate velit adipisicing proident sit. Dolor consequat nostrud aliquip ea anim enim. Culpa quis tempor et quis esse proident cupidatat reprehenderit laborum ullamco. </ p > < p > Incididunt labore nulla cupidatat occaecat elit esse occaecat culpa irure et nisi excepteur. Duis Lorem labore consectetur nostrud et voluptate culpa consequat enim reprehenderit. Id voluptate occaecat anim consequat id ea eiusmod laborum proident irure veniam esse. Aliquip nostrud culpa nostrud laborum cillum adipisicing dolore. Est tempor labore Lorem ad cupidatat reprehenderit exercitation pariatur officia ex adipisicing cupidatat exercitation. </ p > < p > Est labore cupidatat exercitation est laboris et tempor Lorem irure velit ea commodo sint officia. Ullamco exercitation cillum est fugiat do. Enim qui eu veniam nostrud tempor elit. Duis elit mollit ut reprehenderit sit adipisicing proident culpa veniam sint veniam consectetur fugiat Lorem. Sint dolor proident commodo proident non cupidatat labore. </ p > {!sticky && < button onClick = {scrollToBottom} > Click me to scroll to bottom </ button > } </ React.Fragment > ); }; export default () => ( < ScrollToBottom > < FunctionContext.Consumer > {({ scrollToBottom }) => ( < StateContext.Consumer > {({ sticky }) => < Content scrollToBottom = {scrollToBottom} sticky = {sticky} /> } </ StateContext.Consumer > )} </ FunctionContext.Consumer > </ ScrollToBottom > );

Observing scroll position

You can use useObserveScrollPosition to listen to scroll change.

const ScrollContent = () => { const observer = useCallback( ( { scrollTop } ) => { console .log(scrollTop); }, []); useObserveScrollPosition(observer); return < div > Hello, World! </ div > ; };

If you want to turn off the hook, in the render call, pass a falsy value, e.g. useObserveScrollPosition(false) .

Please note that the observer will called very frequently, it is recommended:

Only observe the scroll position when needed

Don't put too much logic inside the callback function

If logic is needed, consider deferring handling using setTimeout or similar functions

or similar functions Make sure the callback function passed on each render call is memoized appropriately, e.g. useCallback

For best practices on handling scroll event, please read this article.

Programmatically pausing scroll

This only works when mode prop is set to bottom (default).

You can pass a function to the scroller prop to customize how far the scrollable should animate/scroll (in pixel) when its content changed. The signature of the scroller function is:

scroller({ maxValue, minValue, offsetHeight, scrollHeight, scrollTop }) => number;

Argument Type Description maxValue number Maximum distance (in pixel) to scroll minValue number Minimum distance (in pixel) to scroll, see notes below offsetHeight number View height of the scrollable container scrollHeight number Total height of the content in the container, must be equal or greater than offsetHeight scrollTop number Current scroll position (in pixel)

Note: the scroller function will get called when the scrollable is sticky and the content size change. If the scrollable is not sticky, the function will not be called as animation is not needed.

When the scrollable is animating, if there are new contents added to the scrollable, the scroller function will get called again with minValue set to the current position. The minValue means how far the animation has already scrolled.

By default, the scroller function will returns Infinity . When new content is added, it will scroll all the way to the bottom.

You can return a different value (in number) to indicates how far you want to scroll when the content has changed. If you return 0 , the scrollable will stop scrolling for any new content. Returning any values less than maxValue will make the scrollable to lose its stickiness after animation. After the scrollable lose its stickiness, the scroller function will not be called again for any future content change, until the scrollable regains its stickiness.

Security

We support nonce-based Content Security Policy. To enable, the following directive is required:

Road map

Easier customization for "scroll to bottom" button

Easier customization for "scroll to bottom" button Debounce on showing "scroll to bottom" button

Debounce on showing "scroll to bottom" button Investigate using scroll for scrolling and polyfill IE11

Contributions

Like us? Star us.

Want to make it better? File us an issue.

Don't like something you see? Submit a pull request.