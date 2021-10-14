React container that will auto scroll to bottom or top if new content is added and viewport is at the bottom, similar to
tail -f. Otherwise, a "jump to bottom" button will be shown to allow user to quickly jump to bottom.
Try out the demo at https://compulim.github.io/react-scroll-to-bottom/.
scrollToBottom/
scrollToEnd/
scrollToStart/
scrollToTop now accept an option
{ behavior: 'auto' | 'smooth' }
smooth), to keep existing behavior
auto), to better align with HTML
DOMElement.scrollIntoView standard
{ behavior: 'smooth' } to keep existing behavior
react-scroll-to-bottom@2, we requires React 16.8.6 or above. This enable developers to use React Hooks to add features to the scroll view.
import { css } from 'emotion';
import ScrollToBottom from 'react-scroll-to-bottom';
const ROOT_CSS = css({
height: 600,
width: 400
});
export default props => (
<ScrollToBottom className={ROOT_CSS}>
<p>
Nostrud nisi duis veniam ex esse laboris consectetur officia et. Velit cillum est veniam culpa magna sit
exercitation excepteur consectetur ea proident. Minim pariatur nisi dolore Lorem ipsum adipisicing do. Ea
cupidatat Lorem sunt fugiat. Irure est sunt nostrud commodo sint.
</p>
<p>
Duis consectetur ad in fugiat et aliquip esse adipisicing occaecat et sunt ea occaecat ad. Tempor anim consequat
commodo veniam nostrud sunt deserunt adipisicing Lorem Lorem magna irure. Eu ut ipsum magna nulla sunt duis Lorem
officia pariatur. Nostrud nisi anim nostrud ea est do nostrud cupidatat occaecat dolor labore do anim. Laborum
quis veniam ipsum ullamco voluptate sit ea qui adipisicing aliqua sunt dolor nulla. Nulla consequat sunt qui amet.
Pariatur esse pariatur veniam non fugiat laboris eu nulla incididunt.
</p>
<p>
Laboris duis do consectetur aliquip non aliquip ad ad quis minim. Aute magna tempor occaecat magna fugiat culpa.
Commodo id eiusmod ea pariatur consequat fugiat minim est anim. Ipsum amet ipsum eu nisi. Exercitation minim amet
incididunt tempor do ut id in officia eu sit est. Dolor qui laboris laboris tempor sunt velit eiusmod non ipsum
exercitation ut sint ipsum officia.
</p>
</ScrollToBottom>
);
We use
glamorfor component styles. It is not required, but we don't support
styleprops for performance reason.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
checkInterval
number
|150
|Recurring interval of stickiness check, in milliseconds (minimum is 17 ms)
className
string
|Set the class name for the root element
debounce
number
17
|Set the debounce for tracking the
onScroll event
debug
bool
NODE_ENV === 'development'
|Show debug information in console
followButtonClassName
string
|Set the class name for the follow button
initialScrollBehavior
string
smooth
|Set the initial scroll behavior, either
"auto" (discrete scrolling) or
"smooth"
mode
string
"bottom"
|Set it to
"bottom" for scroll-to-bottom,
"top" for scroll-to-top
nonce
string
|Set the nonce for Content Security Policy
scroller
function
() => Infinity
|A function to determine how far should scroll when scroll is needed
scrollViewClassName
string
|Set the class name for the container element that house all
props.children
You can use React Hooks to perform various operations and signal state changes. The component which use the hook must stay under
<ScrollToBottom> or
<Composer>.
|Category
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Function
|
useScrollTo
|
() => (scrollTop: number | '100%') => void
|Scroll panel to specified position
|Function
|
useScrollToBottom
|
() => () => void
|Scroll panel to bottom
|Function
|
useScrollToEnd
|
() => () => void
|Scroll panel to end (depends on
mode)
|Function
|
useScrollToStart
|
() => () => void
|Scroll panel to start (depends on
mode)
|Function
|
useScrollToTop
|
() => () => void
|Scroll panel to top
|Observer
|
useObserveScrollPosition
|
(observer: (({ scrollTop: number }) => void) | false) => void
|Observe scroll position change by passing a callback function
|State
|
useAnimating
|
() => [boolean]
|
true if the panel is animating scroll effect
|State
|
useAnimatingToEnd
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is animating scroll effect and towards the end (depends on
mode)
|State
|
useAtBottom
|
() => [boolean]
|
true if the panel is currently near bottom
|State
|
useAtEnd
|
() => [boolean]
|
true if the panel is currently near the end (depends on
mode)
|State
|
useAtStart
|
() => [boolean]
|
true if the panel is currently near the start (depends on
mode)
|State
|
useAtTop
|
() => [boolean]
|
true if the panel is currently near top
|State
|
useMode
|
() => [string]
|
"bottom" for scroll-to-bottom,
"top" for scroll-to-top
|State
|
useSticky
|
() => [boolean]
|
true if the panel is sticking to the end
Callback function passed to
useObserveScrollPositionwill be called rapidly during scrolling. To unsubscribe, pass a falsy value.
The following sample code will put a button inside the content view only if the view is not at the bottom. When the button is clicked, it will scroll the view to the bottom.
Note:
useScrollToBottomcan only be called inside components hosted under
<ScrollToBottom>.
import ScrollToBottom, { useScrollToBottom, useSticky } from 'react-scroll-to-bottom';
const Content = () => {
const scrollToBottom = useScrollToBottom();
const [sticky] = useSticky();
return (
<React.Fragment>
<p>
Labore commodo consectetur commodo et Lorem mollit voluptate velit adipisicing proident sit. Dolor consequat
nostrud aliquip ea anim enim. Culpa quis tempor et quis esse proident cupidatat reprehenderit laborum ullamco.
</p>
<p>
Incididunt labore nulla cupidatat occaecat elit esse occaecat culpa irure et nisi excepteur. Duis Lorem labore
consectetur nostrud et voluptate culpa consequat enim reprehenderit. Id voluptate occaecat anim consequat id ea
eiusmod laborum proident irure veniam esse. Aliquip nostrud culpa nostrud laborum cillum adipisicing dolore. Est
tempor labore Lorem ad cupidatat reprehenderit exercitation pariatur officia ex adipisicing cupidatat
exercitation.
</p>
<p>
Est labore cupidatat exercitation est laboris et tempor Lorem irure velit ea commodo sint officia. Ullamco
exercitation cillum est fugiat do. Enim qui eu veniam nostrud tempor elit. Duis elit mollit ut reprehenderit sit
adipisicing proident culpa veniam sint veniam consectetur fugiat Lorem. Sint dolor proident commodo proident non
cupidatat labore.
</p>
{!sticky && <button onClick={scrollToBottom}>Click me to scroll to bottom</button>}
</React.Fragment>
);
};
export default () => (
<ScrollToBottom>
<Content />
</ScrollToBottom>
);
Starting with React Hooks, we are deprecating the React Context. New functions may not be added to context.
We use 2 different contexts with different performance characteristics to provide better overall performance. Function context contains immutable functions. State context may change when the user scroll the panel.
This context contains functions used to manipulate the container. And will not update throughout the lifetime of the composer.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
scrollTo
|
(scrollTop: number | '100%') => void
|Scroll panel to specified position
|
scrollToBottom
|
() => void
|Scroll panel to bottom
|
scrollToEnd
|
() => void
|Scroll panel to end (depends on
mode)
|
scrollToStart
|
() => void
|Scroll panel to start (depends on
mode)
|
scrollToTop
|
() => void
|Scroll panel to top
This context contains state of the container.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|
animating
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is animating scroll effect
|
animatingToEnd
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is animating scroll effect and towards the end (depends on
mode)
|
atBottom
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is currently near bottom
|
atEnd
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is currently near the end (depends on
mode)
|
atStart
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is currently near the start (depends on
mode)
|
atTop
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is currently near top
|
mode
|
string
|
"bottom" for scroll-to-bottom,
"top" for scroll-to-top
|
sticky
|
boolean
|
true if the panel is sticking to the end
atEndand
stickyare slightly different. During scroll animation, the panel is not at the end yet, but it is still sticky.
The following sample code will put a button inside the content view only if the view is not at the bottom. When the button is clicked, it will scroll the view to the bottom.
import ScrollToBottom from 'react-scroll-to-bottom';
const Content = ({ scrollToBottom, sticky }) => {
return (
<React.Fragment>
<p>
Labore commodo consectetur commodo et Lorem mollit voluptate velit adipisicing proident sit. Dolor consequat
nostrud aliquip ea anim enim. Culpa quis tempor et quis esse proident cupidatat reprehenderit laborum ullamco.
</p>
<p>
Incididunt labore nulla cupidatat occaecat elit esse occaecat culpa irure et nisi excepteur. Duis Lorem labore
consectetur nostrud et voluptate culpa consequat enim reprehenderit. Id voluptate occaecat anim consequat id ea
eiusmod laborum proident irure veniam esse. Aliquip nostrud culpa nostrud laborum cillum adipisicing dolore. Est
tempor labore Lorem ad cupidatat reprehenderit exercitation pariatur officia ex adipisicing cupidatat
exercitation.
</p>
<p>
Est labore cupidatat exercitation est laboris et tempor Lorem irure velit ea commodo sint officia. Ullamco
exercitation cillum est fugiat do. Enim qui eu veniam nostrud tempor elit. Duis elit mollit ut reprehenderit sit
adipisicing proident culpa veniam sint veniam consectetur fugiat Lorem. Sint dolor proident commodo proident non
cupidatat labore.
</p>
{!sticky && <button onClick={scrollToBottom}>Click me to scroll to bottom</button>}
</React.Fragment>
);
};
export default () => (
<ScrollToBottom>
<FunctionContext.Consumer>
{({ scrollToBottom }) => (
<StateContext.Consumer>
{({ sticky }) => <Content scrollToBottom={scrollToBottom} sticky={sticky} />}
</StateContext.Consumer>
)}
</FunctionContext.Consumer>
</ScrollToBottom>
);
You can use
useObserveScrollPosition to listen to scroll change.
// This is the content rendered inside the scrollable container
const ScrollContent = () => {
const observer = useCallback(({ scrollTop }) => {
console.log(scrollTop);
}, []);
useObserveScrollPosition(observer);
return <div>Hello, World!</div>;
};
If you want to turn off the hook, in the render call, pass a falsy value, e.g.
useObserveScrollPosition(false).
Please note that the observer will called very frequently, it is recommended:
setTimeout or similar functions
useCallback
For best practices on handling
scroll event, please read this article.
This only works when
modeprop is set to
bottom(default).
You can pass a function to the
scroller prop to customize how far the scrollable should animate/scroll (in pixel) when its content changed. The signature of the scroller function is:
scroller({ maxValue, minValue, offsetHeight, scrollHeight, scrollTop }) => number;
|Argument
|Type
|Description
maxValue
number
|Maximum distance (in pixel) to scroll
minValue
number
|Minimum distance (in pixel) to scroll, see notes below
offsetHeight
number
|View height of the scrollable container
scrollHeight
number
|Total height of the content in the container, must be equal or greater than
offsetHeight
scrollTop
number
|Current scroll position (in pixel)
Note: the
scroller function will get called when the scrollable is sticky and the content size change. If the scrollable is not sticky, the function will not be called as animation is not needed.
When the scrollable is animating, if there are new contents added to the scrollable, the
scroller function will get called again with
minValue set to the current position. The
minValue means how far the animation has already scrolled.
By default, the
scroller function will returns
Infinity. When new content is added, it will scroll all the way to the bottom.
You can return a different value (in number) to indicates how far you want to scroll when the content has changed. If you return
0, the scrollable will stop scrolling for any new content. Returning any values less than
maxValue will make the scrollable to lose its stickiness after animation. After the scrollable lose its stickiness, the
scroller function will not be called again for any future content change, until the scrollable regains its stickiness.
We support nonce-based Content Security Policy. To enable, the following directive is required:
scroll for scrolling and polyfill IE11
