Demo 🍿

https://zzarcon.github.io/react-scroll-shadow

Install 🚀

$ yarn add react-scroll-shadow

Usage ⛏

Basic

import ScrollShadow from 'react-scroll-shadow'; <ScrollShadow> Content </ScrollShadow>

Custom

import ScrollShadow from 'react-scroll-shadow'; <ScrollShadow bottomShadowColors={{ active: 'red', inactive: 'white' }} topShadowColors={{ active: 'blue', inactive: 'white' }} shadowSize={2} > Content </ScrollShadow>

Api 📚

interface ShadowColors { inactive: string ; active: string ; } interface Props { height?: string ; bottomShadowColors?: ShadowColors; topShadowColors?: ShadowColors; shadowSize?: number ; }

See example/ for full example.