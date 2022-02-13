When you think about implementing a
scrollTo functionality in a website the first thing it will your mind will be jQuery, using the following line of code:
$('#target').scroll();
I won't deny that actually works, but the problem comes when you start working with frameworks based on component, like React.
Manage the navigation to another section and which section can be hard task without a state management library.
This library will help you to avoid thinking all the possible edges cases and focus on the final result, which is just provide an easy navigation inside your app.
Just React! Using the following API:
<Consumer /> and
<Provider />.
createRef API
useScrollSection and
useScrollSections to interact with the registered sections.
# npm
> npm install react-scroll-section
# yarn
> yarn add react-scroll-section
The library provides the following components:
ScrollingProvider: responsible to link
Section and
SectionLink and know which
Section is selected.
Section: renders a
<section /> tag that receives an ID and register itself in
ScrollingProvider.
useScrollSection: React Hook given the
id of the section returns if the section is
selected and a callback to scroll to it.
useScrollSection: returns an array of all the
sections with
id,
selected and
scrollTo.
SectionLink (Static Menu)
import React from 'react';
import {
ScrollingProvider,
useScrollSection,
Section,
} from 'react-scroll-section';
const StaticMenu = () => {
const homeSection = useScrollSection('home');
const aboutSection = useScrollSection('about');
return (
<ul>
<li onClick={homeSection.onClick} selected={homeSection.selected}>
Home
</li>
<li onClick={aboutSection.onClick} selected={aboutSection.selected}>
About
</li>
</ul>
);
};
const App = () => (
<ScrollingProvider>
<StaticMenu />
<Section id="home">MY HOME</Section>
<Section id="about">ABOUT ME</Section>
</ScrollingProvider>
);
SectionLinks (Dynamic Menu)
import React from 'react';
import {
ScrollingProvider,
useScrollSections,
Section,
} from 'react-scroll-section';
export const DynamicMenu = () => {
const sections = useScrollSections();
return (
<ul>
{sections.map(({ id, onClick, selected }) => (
<li key={id} onClick={onClick} selected={selected}>
{id.toUpperCase()}
</li>
))}
</ul>
);
};
const App = () => (
<ScrollingProvider>
<DynamicMenu />
<Section id="home">Home section</Section>
<Section id="about">About section</Section>
</ScrollingProvider>
);
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
debounceDelay
number
|false
|50
|time to wait until the calculation of the current section
scrollBehavior
string
|false
|"smooth"
|scrolling style
children
ReactNode
|false
|null
|React component
offset
number
|false
|null
|Vertical offset the modifies the final scrolling position
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|false
|null
|Section content
id
string
|true
|-
|Section ID
yarn install in the component's root directory will install everything you need for development.
yarn start: starts the development server with the component's demo app at http://localhost:3000.
yarn test: executes Cypress and run test. Remember to execute
yarn start in order to have a successful result.
yarn test:open: opens Cypress interface which allows you to execute test individually and preview the order execution of the tests.
yarn build: builds the library, this is necessary to be published to npm.
I'm always open for suggestions and improvements, so don't hesitate to open an Issue or new Pull Request 😁
MIT.