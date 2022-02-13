A declarative solution to vertically navigate your React App

Why you should use it? 🤔

When you think about implementing a scrollTo functionality in a website the first thing it will your mind will be jQuery, using the following line of code:

$( '#target' ).scroll();

I won't deny that actually works, but the problem comes when you start working with frameworks based on component, like React.

Manage the navigation to another section and which section can be hard task without a state management library.

This library will help you to avoid thinking all the possible edges cases and focus on the final result, which is just provide an easy navigation inside your app.

Built with 🔧

Just React! Using the following API:

Context: using the of <Consumer /> and <Provider /> .

and . Ref: new createRef API

API Hooks: useScrollSection and useScrollSections to interact with the registered sections.

Installation

> npm install react-scroll-section > yarn add react-scroll-section

Usage

The library provides the following components:

ScrollingProvider : responsible to link Section and SectionLink and know which Section is selected.

: responsible to link and and know which is selected. Section : renders a <section /> tag that receives an ID and register itself in ScrollingProvider .

: renders a tag that receives an ID and register itself in . useScrollSection : React Hook given the id of the section returns if the section is selected and a callback to scroll to it.

: React Hook given the of the section returns if the section is and a callback to scroll to it. useScrollSection : returns an array of all the sections with id , selected and scrollTo .

Examples

Using SectionLink (Static Menu)

import React from 'react' ; import { ScrollingProvider, useScrollSection, Section, } from 'react-scroll-section' ; const StaticMenu = () => { const homeSection = useScrollSection( 'home' ); const aboutSection = useScrollSection( 'about' ); return ( < ul > < li onClick = {homeSection.onClick} selected = {homeSection.selected} > Home </ li > < li onClick = {aboutSection.onClick} selected = {aboutSection.selected} > About </ li > </ ul > ); }; const App = () => ( < ScrollingProvider > < StaticMenu /> < Section id = "home" > MY HOME </ Section > < Section id = "about" > ABOUT ME </ Section > </ ScrollingProvider > );

import React from 'react' ; import { ScrollingProvider, useScrollSections, Section, } from 'react-scroll-section' ; export const DynamicMenu = () => { const sections = useScrollSections(); return ( < ul > {sections.map(({ id, onClick, selected }) => ( < li key = {id} onClick = {onClick} selected = {selected} > {id.toUpperCase()} </ li > ))} </ ul > ); }; const App = () => ( < ScrollingProvider > < DynamicMenu /> < Section id = "home" > Home section </ Section > < Section id = "about" > About section </ Section > </ ScrollingProvider > );

Props

ScrollingProvider

Property Type Required Default Description debounceDelay number false 50 time to wait until the calculation of the current section scrollBehavior string false "smooth" scrolling style children ReactNode false null React component offset number false null Vertical offset the modifies the final scrolling position

Section

Property Type Required Default Description children ReactNode false null Section content id string true - Section ID

Contributing

Setup project

Running yarn install in the component's root directory will install everything you need for development.

Demo Development Server

yarn start : starts the development server with the component's demo app at http://localhost:3000.

Testing

yarn test : executes Cypress and run test. Remember to execute yarn start in order to have a successful result.

: executes Cypress and run test. Remember to execute in order to have a successful result. yarn test:open : opens Cypress interface which allows you to execute test individually and preview the order execution of the tests.

Building

yarn build : builds the library, this is necessary to be published to npm.

Contribute ❤️

I'm always open for suggestions and improvements, so don't hesitate to open an Issue or new Pull Request 😁

License 🔖

MIT.