React component that reports the current scroll percentage of a element inside the viewport. Contains both a Hooks, render props and plain children implementation.
useScrollPercentage it's easier than
ever to monitor elements
Install using Yarn:
yarn add react-scroll-percentage
or NPM:
npm install react-scroll-percentage --save
⚠️ You also want to add the intersection-observer polyfill for full browser support. Check out adding the polyfill for details about how you can include it.
useScrollPercentage
const [ref, percentage] = useScrollPercentage(options)
Call the
useScrollPercentage hook, with the (optional) options you
need. It will return an array containing a
ref, the current scroll
percentage and the current
IntersectionObserverEntry.
Assign the
ref to the DOM element you want to monitor, and the hook will
report the status.
import React from 'react'
import { useScrollPercentage } from 'react-scroll-percentage'
const Component = () => {
const [ref, percentage] = useScrollPercentage({
/* Optional options */
threshold: 0,
})
return (
<div ref={ref}>
<h2>{`Percentage scrolled: ${percentage.toPrecision(2)}%.`}</h2>
</div>
)
}
To use the
<ScrollPercentage> component, you pass it a function. It will be
called whenever the user scrolls the viewport, with the new value of
percentage. In addition to the
percentage, children also receives a
ref
that should be set on the containing DOM element.
If you need it, you can also access the
IntersectionObserverEntry
on
entry, giving you access to all the details about the current intersection
state.
import { ScrollPercentage } from 'react-scroll-percentage'
const Component = () => (
<ScrollPercentage>
{({ percentage, ref, entry }) => (
<div ref={ref}>
<h2>{`Percentage scrolled: ${percentage.toPrecision(2)}%.`}</h2>
</div>
)}
</ScrollPercentage>
)
export default Component
You can pass any element to the
<ScrollPercentage />, and it will handle
creating the wrapping DOM element. Add a handler to the
onChange method, and
control the state in your own component. Any extra props you add the
<ScrollPercentage /> will be passed to the HTML element, allowing you set the
className,
style, etc.
import { ScrollPercentage } from 'react-scroll-percentage'
const Component = () => (
<ScrollPercentage
as="div"
onChange={(percentage, entry) => console.log('Percentage:', percentage)}
>
<h2>Plain children are always rendered. Use onChange to monitor state.</h2>
</ScrollPercentage>
)
export default Component
⚠️ When rendering a plain child, make sure you keep your HTML output semantic. Change the
asto match the context, and add a
classNameto style the
<ScrollPercentage />. The component does not support Ref Forwarding, so if you need a
refto the HTML element, use the Render Props version instead.
Provide these as props on the
<ScrollPercentage /> component and as the
options argument for the hooks.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|root
|Element
|window
|false
|The Element that is used as the viewport for checking visibility of the target. Defaults to the browser viewport (
window) if not specified or if null.
|rootMargin
|string
|'0px'
|false
|Margin around the root. Can have values similar to the CSS margin property, e.g. "10px 20px 30px 40px" (top, right, bottom, left).
|threshold
|number
|0
|false
|Number between 0 and 1 indicating the percentage that should be visible before triggering.
|triggerOnce
|boolean
|false
|false
|Only trigger this method once
The
<ScrollPercentage /> component also accepts the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|as
string
|'div'
|false
|Render the wrapping element as this element. Defaults to
div.
|children
({ref, percentage, entry}) => React.ReactNode,
ReactNode
|true
|Children expects a function that receives an object containing the
percentage boolean and a
ref that should be assigned to the element root. Alternatively pass a plain child, to have the
<InView /> deal with the wrapping element. You will also get the
IntersectionObserverEntry as `entry, giving you more details.
|onChange
(percentage, entry) => void
|false
|Call this function whenever the in view state changes. It will receive the
percentage value, alongside the current
IntersectionObserverEntry.
Intersection Observer is the API is used to determine if an element is inside the viewport or not. Browser support is pretty good - With Safari adding support in 12.1, all major browsers now support Intersection Observers natively.
You can import the polyfill directly or use a service like polyfill.io to add it when needed.
yarn add intersection-observer
Then import it in your app:
import 'intersection-observer'
If you are using Webpack (or similar) you could use dynamic imports, to load the Polyfill only if needed. A basic implementation could look something like this:
/**
* Do feature detection, to figure out which polyfills needs to be imported.
**/
async function loadPolyfills() {
if (typeof window.IntersectionObserver === 'undefined') {
await import('intersection-observer')
}
}