Vibhu Gautam ● Noida ● 40 Rating s ● 41 Review s ●

3 months ago

It’s a react component which adds vertical and horizontal scrolling on your page and manipulates a DOM’s element position. The best feature I liked was it supports multiples images to be parallaxed at different rates within the same area. It also supports most browsers, since I’ve used this on Chrome and Firefox. The scrolling is pretty smooth and it comes with a well written documentation also.