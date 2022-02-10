React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements. Utilizes Parallax Controller to add vertical or horizontal scrolling based effects to elements. Optimized to reduce jank on scroll and works with SSR and SSG rendered React apps.
If you're coming from V2, here's a migration guide.
With npm
npm install react-scroll-parallax
or yarn
yarn add react-scroll-parallax
Create effects with a hook:
function Component() {
const parallax = useParallax({
speed: -10,
});
return <div ref={parallax.ref} />;
}
or with a component:
function Component() {
return (
<Parallax speed={-10}>
<div />
</Parallax>
);
}
Read the documentation for setup and usage instructions.
It’s a react component which adds vertical and horizontal scrolling on your page and manipulates a DOM’s element position. The best feature I liked was it supports multiples images to be parallaxed at different rates within the same area. It also supports most browsers, since I’ve used this on Chrome and Firefox. The scrolling is pretty smooth and it comes with a well written documentation also.