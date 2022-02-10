openbase logo
rsp

react-scroll-parallax

by J Scott Smith
2.4.0 (see all)

🔮 React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements.

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.6K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Parallax

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

5Great Documentation

Readme

React Scroll Parallax

NPM Version Latest NPM Downloads Codecov

Test and Lint Storybook Storybook

React hooks and components to create parallax scroll effects for banners, images or any other DOM elements. Utilizes Parallax Controller to add vertical or horizontal scrolling based effects to elements. Optimized to reduce jank on scroll and works with SSR and SSG rendered React apps.

If you're coming from V2, here's a migration guide.

Install

With npm

npm install react-scroll-parallax

or yarn

yarn add react-scroll-parallax

Example

Create effects with a hook:

function Component() {
  const parallax = useParallax({
    speed: -10,
  });
  return <div ref={parallax.ref} />;
}

or with a component:

function Component() {
  return (
    <Parallax speed={-10}>
      <div />
    </Parallax>
  );
}

Getting Started

Read the documentation for setup and usage instructions.

Demos

Docs: Hooks

Docs: Components

100
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

It’s a react component which adds vertical and horizontal scrolling on your page and manipulates a DOM’s element position. The best feature I liked was it supports multiples images to be parallaxed at different rates within the same area. It also supports most browsers, since I’ve used this on Chrome and Firefox. The scrolling is pretty smooth and it comes with a well written documentation also.

0
jhuenupi
7 months ago
7 months ago
Great Documentation
WevertoGO
November 16, 2020
November 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Alexey Kotcov
November 19, 2020
November 19, 2020
Great Documentation
Luke Hoang
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020
Great Documentation

