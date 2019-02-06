A React component wrapper that restricts scrolling capabilities of everything except for its children.

Wheel events, touchmove events, and key press events that affect page location (e.g. directional arrows, pageup/pagedown/spacebar) are all locked.

Demo

Check out the demo here!

Installation

npm install react-scroll-lock-component

or

yarn add react-scroll- lock -component

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ScrollLock from 'react-scroll-lock-component' ; export default () => ( < div > < ScrollLock > < div > {/* unlike normal scroll functionality, when the user scrolls this div and reaches the beginning or end nothing else on the page will scroll */} </ div > </ ScrollLock > < div > {/* scrolling outside of the scroll lock will remain normal */} </ div > </ div > );

optional props

Prop description default value enabled programatically enable or disable the scroll lock true className apply custom styles to the scroll lock component ''

Credits

Adapted from this old mixin

License

MIT