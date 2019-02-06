openbase logo
rsl

react-scroll-lock-component

by Teddy Ortega
1.2.0 (see all)

A React component that restricts scrolling capabilities of everything except for its children

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-scroll-lock-component

npm version Build Status

A React component wrapper that restricts scrolling capabilities of everything except for its children.

Wheel events, touchmove events, and key press events that affect page location (e.g. directional arrows, pageup/pagedown/spacebar) are all locked.

Demo

Check out the demo here!

Installation

npm install react-scroll-lock-component

or 

yarn add react-scroll-lock-component

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ScrollLock from 'react-scroll-lock-component';

export default () => (
    <div>
        <ScrollLock>
            <div> 
                {/*
                    unlike normal scroll functionality, when the user scrolls this
                    div and reaches the beginning or end nothing else on the page will scroll
                */}
            </div>
        </ScrollLock>
        <div>
            {/* scrolling outside of the scroll lock will remain normal */}
        </div>
    </div>
);

optional props

Propdescriptiondefault value
enabledprogramatically enable or disable the scroll locktrue
classNameapply custom styles to the scroll lock component''

Credits

Adapted from this old mixin

License

MIT

