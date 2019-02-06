A React component wrapper that restricts scrolling capabilities of everything except for its children.
Wheel events, touchmove events, and key press events that affect page location (e.g. directional arrows, pageup/pagedown/spacebar) are all locked.
Check out the demo here!
npm install react-scroll-lock-component
or
yarn add react-scroll-lock-component
import React from 'react';
import ScrollLock from 'react-scroll-lock-component';
export default () => (
<div>
<ScrollLock>
<div>
{/*
unlike normal scroll functionality, when the user scrolls this
div and reaches the beginning or end nothing else on the page will scroll
*/}
</div>
</ScrollLock>
<div>
{/* scrolling outside of the scroll lock will remain normal */}
</div>
</div>
);
|Prop
|description
|default value
|enabled
|programatically enable or disable the scroll lock
true
|className
|apply custom styles to the scroll lock component
''
Adapted from this old mixin
MIT