A thin react component wrapper bundled with the fantastic scroll-into-view-if-needed ponyfill.

Install

yarn add react-scroll-into-view-if-needed

or

npm install react-scroll-into-view-if-needed --save

Usage

import ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded from 'react-scroll-into-view-if-needed' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < div style = {{ paddingTop: 2000 }}> < ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded > < div > Hello </ div > </ ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded > </ div > );

Props

Each prop is described in detail below, but for a quicker reference - check out the propTypes object in src.

options

Type: object Default: { behavior: 'smooth', scrollMode: 'if-needed' }

Full list of options are described here

<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded options={{ scrollMode : 'always' , }}> < div > Hello </ div > </ ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded >

active

Type: boolean Default: true

The active prop allows controll of when to scroll to the component. By default, it will attempt to scroll as soon as it is mounted, but you can set this prop to manually control when to trigger the scroll behavior from the parent component.

class Example extends React . PureComponent { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { active : false }; } handleScrollToggle = () => this .setState({ active : ! this .state.active }); render() { const { active } = this .state; return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.handleScrollToggle} > Scroll </ button > < div style = {{ paddingTop: 2000 }}> < ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded active = {active} > < div > Hello </ div > </ ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded > </ div > </ div > ); } }

elementType

Type: string Default: 'div'

Set the wrapper component type. For example, this could also be 'footer' , 'button' , etc... See the React createElement api.

<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded elementType= "span" > < div > Hello </ div > </ ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded >

className, id, etc

You can also pass normal element attributes like className to the component.

<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded elementType= "span" className={styles.something}> < div > Hello </ div > </ ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded >

Standalone Version

The standalone version does not come bundled with scroll-into-view-if-needed. Use this version if you'd like to maintain your own dependency, or if you're already using scroll-into-view-if-needed in other areas of your project.

ES version:

import ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded from 'react-scroll-into-view-if-needed/dist/es/standalone.js'

UMD version:

import ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded from 'react-scroll-into-view-if-needed/dist/umd/standalone.js'

Upgrading from v1