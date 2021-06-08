A thin react component wrapper bundled with the fantastic scroll-into-view-if-needed ponyfill.
yarn add react-scroll-into-view-if-needed
or
npm install react-scroll-into-view-if-needed --save
import ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded from 'react-scroll-into-view-if-needed';
const MyComponent = () => (
<div style={{ paddingTop: 2000 }}>
<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded>
<div>Hello</div>
</ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded>
</div>
);
Each prop is described in detail below, but for a quicker reference - check out the propTypes object in src.
Type:
objectDefault:
{ behavior: 'smooth', scrollMode: 'if-needed' }
Full list of options are described here
<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded options={{
scrollMode: 'always',
}}>
<div>Hello</div>
</ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded>
Type:
booleanDefault:
true
The
active prop allows controll of when to scroll to the component. By default, it will attempt to scroll as soon as it is mounted, but you can set this prop to manually control when to trigger the scroll behavior from the parent component.
class Example extends React.PureComponent {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { active: false };
}
handleScrollToggle = () => this.setState({ active: !this.state.active });
render() {
const { active } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleScrollToggle}>Scroll</button>
<div style={{ paddingTop: 2000 }}>
<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded active={active}>
<div>Hello</div>
</ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
Type:
stringDefault:
'div'
Set the wrapper component type. For example, this could also be
'footer',
'button', etc... See the React createElement api.
<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded elementType="span">
<div>Hello</div>
</ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded>
You can also pass normal element attributes like
className to the component.
<ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded elementType="span" className={styles.something}>
<div>Hello</div>
</ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded>
The standalone version does not come bundled with scroll-into-view-if-needed. Use this version if you'd like to maintain your own dependency, or if you're already using scroll-into-view-if-needed in other areas of your project.
ES version:
import ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded from 'react-scroll-into-view-if-needed/dist/es/standalone.js'
UMD version:
import ScrollIntoViewIfNeeded from 'react-scroll-into-view-if-needed/dist/umd/standalone.js'
This project has been updated along with scroll-into-view-if-needed and accepts the same
options. Check out the migration guide over there!