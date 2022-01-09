React scroll-into-view

Fast & declarative way for scrolling to any element on page. Weights only ~1.3 kB minified + gzipped

Idea behind

While developing landing page we needed way to scroll page to focus on registration form. It was obvious we will use element.scrollIntoView we just need find nice way how to. This is just simple React element that provides declarative way to scroll to any element on page when it's clicked.

Demo

Check out that codesandbox example

Installation

yarn add react-scroll- into - view

or if you use npm:

npm i --save react-scroll-into-view

How to use

First import it

import ScrollIntoView from 'react-scroll-into-view'

Then use it

< ScrollIntoView selector = "#footer" > < button className = "mdl-button mdl-js-button mdl-button--raised" > Jump to bottom </ button > </ ScrollIntoView > < div id = "footer" > Scroll target element </ div >

Props

Name Type Default Description selector String Required. Valid CSS Selector to element to which we want to scroll smooth Boolean true Scroll behaviour; when true - transition animation will be smooth. Otherwise instant. style Object {} CSS styles passed to element

NOTE prior v1.4.0 default value was {display: 'inline'} alignToTop Boolean false Whether top of the element should be aligned to the top of the visible area. Default: aligns to bottom of element className String Optional class name to be applied to element onClick Function Callback fired on click scrollOptions Object {} Scroll options. See scrollIntoViewOptions on MDN docs. Only valid properties will be used.

Accepts props: behavior (values: auto or smooth ) block ( start , center , end , or nearest ) inline ( start , center , end , or nearest )

Changelog

Please check releases tab for full details