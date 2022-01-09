Fast & declarative way for scrolling to any element on page. Weights only ~1.3 kB minified + gzipped
While developing landing page we needed way to scroll page to focus on registration form. It was obvious we will use element.scrollIntoView we just need find nice way how to. This is just simple React element that provides declarative way to scroll to any element on page when it's clicked.
Check out that codesandbox example
yarn add react-scroll-into-view
or if you use npm:
npm i --save react-scroll-into-view
First import it
import ScrollIntoView from 'react-scroll-into-view'
Then use it
<ScrollIntoView selector="#footer">
<button className="mdl-button mdl-js-button mdl-button--raised">
Jump to bottom
</button>
</ScrollIntoView>
<!-- somewhere down on our page we have our target element -->
<div id="footer">Scroll target element</div>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|selector
|String
|Required. Valid CSS Selector to element to which we want to scroll
|smooth
|Boolean
|true
|Scroll behaviour; when true - transition animation will be smooth. Otherwise instant.
|style
|Object
|{}
|CSS styles passed to element
NOTE prior v1.4.0 default value was
{display: 'inline'}
|alignToTop
|Boolean
|false
|Whether top of the element should be aligned to the top of the visible area. Default: aligns to bottom of element
|className
|String
|Optional class name to be applied to element
|onClick
|Function
|Callback fired on click
|scrollOptions
|Object
|{}
|Scroll options. See
scrollIntoViewOptions on MDN docs. Only valid properties will be used.
Accepts props:
behavior (values:
auto or
smooth)
block (
start,
center,
end, or
nearest)
inline (
start,
center,
end, or
nearest)
Please check releases tab for full details