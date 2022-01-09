openbase logo
rsi

react-scroll-into-view

by Dominik Bułaj
1.10.1 (see all)

Declarative way for scrolling into view (any) page element. Tiny React utility component.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React scroll-into-view

Build Status npm version bundlephobia code style: prettier

Fast & declarative way for scrolling to any element on page. Weights only ~1.3 kB minified + gzipped

Idea behind

While developing landing page we needed way to scroll page to focus on registration form. It was obvious we will use element.scrollIntoView we just need find nice way how to. This is just simple React element that provides declarative way to scroll to any element on page when it's clicked.

Demo

Check out that codesandbox example

Installation

yarn add react-scroll-into-view

or if you use npm:

npm i --save react-scroll-into-view

How to use

First import it

import ScrollIntoView from 'react-scroll-into-view'

Then use it

<ScrollIntoView selector="#footer">
  <button className="mdl-button mdl-js-button mdl-button--raised">
    Jump to bottom
  </button>
</ScrollIntoView>

<!-- somewhere down on our page we have our target element -->
<div id="footer">Scroll target element</div>

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
selectorStringRequired. Valid CSS Selector to element to which we want to scroll
smoothBooleantrueScroll behaviour; when true - transition animation will be smooth. Otherwise instant.
styleObject{}CSS styles passed to element
NOTE prior v1.4.0 default value was {display: 'inline'}
alignToTopBooleanfalseWhether top of the element should be aligned to the top of the visible area. Default: aligns to bottom of element
classNameStringOptional class name to be applied to element
onClickFunctionCallback fired on click
scrollOptionsObject{}Scroll options. See scrollIntoViewOptions on MDN docs. Only valid properties will be used.
Accepts props: behavior (values: auto or smooth) block (start, center, end, or nearest) inline (start, center, end, or nearest)

Changelog

Please check releases tab for full details

