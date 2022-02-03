openbase logo
rsh

react-scroll-horizontal

by Matt
1.6.6 (see all)

🖱 🔛 Scroll horizontally with the mouse wheel!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Scroll Horizontal

Scroll horizontally with the mousewheel!

NPM

demo 

npm install --save react-scroll-horizontal

How it Works

Feed <HorizontalScroll> one child, or many children. So long as they have a static width, this component will take care of the rest. Note: the width of the children must be greater than the width of the <HorizontalScroll>

Usage

npm i react-scroll-horizontal

  <HorizontalScroll
    pageLock      = { bool }
    reverseScroll = { bool }
    style         = { object }
    config        = {{ stiffness: int, damping: int }}
    className     = { string }
    animValues    = { int }
    >
     { children }
  </HorizontalScroll>

Props

  • pageLock - Adds a lock__ class to the HTML body
  • reverseScroll - Reverses the scroll direction
  • style - Pass a style object through to parent div
  • config - Passes a spring config object to React Motion
  • className - Classnames to pass into the component
  • animValues - Emulate scroll by passing a delta value

Gotchas

  • Child item(s) must be px/em/vw - no percentages (yet)
  • Flexbox weirdness in IE

Arbitrary Parent/Child Widths Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import HorizontalScroll from 'react-scroll-horizontal'

class ScrollingHorizontally extends Component {
  render() {
    const child   = { width: `30em`, height: `100%`}
    const parent  = { width: `60em`, height: `100%`}
    return (
      <div style={parent}>
        <HorizontalScroll>
            <div style={child} />
            <div style={child} />
            <div style={child} />
        </HorizontalScroll>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Full Width Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import HorizontalScroll from 'react-scroll-horizontal'

class ScrollingHorizontally extends Component {
  render() {
    const child = { width: `300em`, height: `100%`}
    return (
      <body>
        <HorizontalScroll>
          <div style={child} />
        </HorizontalScroll>
      </body>

    )
  }
}

Roadmap

  • Normalize mouse delta values (see: #1)
  • Implement tests ✨
  • Perf optimizations
  • Ability to swap out animation engines (maybe)

Contributing

Want to help out? Great!

Sites/Apps using React Scroll Horizontal

ieaseMusic

MIT © hew

