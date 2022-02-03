Scroll horizontally with the mousewheel!
npm install --save react-scroll-horizontal
Feed
<HorizontalScroll> one child, or many children.
So long as they have a static width, this component will
take care of the rest. Note: the width of the children must
be greater than the width of the
<HorizontalScroll>
npm i react-scroll-horizontal
<HorizontalScroll
pageLock = { bool }
reverseScroll = { bool }
style = { object }
config = {{ stiffness: int, damping: int }}
className = { string }
animValues = { int }
>
{ children }
</HorizontalScroll>
Props
pageLock - Adds a
lock__ class to the HTML body
reverseScroll - Reverses the scroll direction
style - Pass a style object through to parent div
config - Passes a spring config object to React Motion
className - Classnames to pass into the component
animValues - Emulate scroll by passing a delta value
Gotchas
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import HorizontalScroll from 'react-scroll-horizontal'
class ScrollingHorizontally extends Component {
render() {
const child = { width: `30em`, height: `100%`}
const parent = { width: `60em`, height: `100%`}
return (
<div style={parent}>
<HorizontalScroll>
<div style={child} />
<div style={child} />
<div style={child} />
</HorizontalScroll>
</div>
)
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import HorizontalScroll from 'react-scroll-horizontal'
class ScrollingHorizontally extends Component {
render() {
const child = { width: `300em`, height: `100%`}
return (
<body>
<HorizontalScroll>
<div style={child} />
</HorizontalScroll>
</body>
)
}
}
Want to help out? Great!
MIT © hew