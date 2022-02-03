React Scroll Horizontal

Scroll horizontally with the mousewheel!

demo

npm install --save react-scroll-horizontal

How it Works

Feed <HorizontalScroll> one child, or many children. So long as they have a static width, this component will take care of the rest. Note: the width of the children must be greater than the width of the <HorizontalScroll>

Usage

<HorizontalScroll pageLock = { bool } reverseScroll = { bool } style = { object } config = {{ stiffness : int, damping : int }} className = { string } animValues = { int } > { children } < /HorizontalScroll>

Props

pageLock - Adds a lock__ class to the HTML body

- Adds a class to the HTML body reverseScroll - Reverses the scroll direction

- Reverses the scroll direction style - Pass a style object through to parent div

- Pass a style object through to parent div config - Passes a spring config object to React Motion

- Passes a spring config object to React Motion className - Classnames to pass into the component

- Classnames to pass into the component animValues - Emulate scroll by passing a delta value

Gotchas

Child item(s) must be px/em/vw - no percentages (yet)

Flexbox weirdness in IE

Arbitrary Parent/Child Widths Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import HorizontalScroll from 'react-scroll-horizontal' class ScrollingHorizontally extends Component { render() { const child = { width : `30em` , height : `100%` } const parent = { width : `60em` , height : `100%` } return ( <div style={parent}> <HorizontalScroll> <div style={child} /> <div style={child} /> <div style={child} /> </HorizontalScroll> </div> ) } }

Full Width Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import HorizontalScroll from 'react-scroll-horizontal' class ScrollingHorizontally extends Component { render() { const child = { width : `300em` , height : `100%` } return ( < body > < HorizontalScroll > < div style = {child} /> </ HorizontalScroll > </ body > ) } }

Roadmap

Normalize mouse delta values (see: #1)

Implement tests ✨

Perf optimizations

Ability to swap out animation engines (maybe)

Contributing

Want to help out? Great!

Sites/Apps using React Scroll Horizontal

ieaseMusic

MIT © hew