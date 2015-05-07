openbase logo
rsc

react-scroll-components

by Jeroen Coumans
0.2.2 (see all)

A set of components that react to page scrolling

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-scroll-components

A set of components and mixins that react to page scrolling

ScrollListenerMixin

This mixin provides the following states:

  • scrollTop, which represents the documents' current scroll position
  • isScrolling, wether the user is currently scrolling the document

You can pass the following methods to your React class:

  • onPageScroll: fired when the document is scrolling. This function gets the current scroll position passed as argument.
  • onPageScrollEnd: fired when the document's scroll position hasn't changed for 300 milliseconds. This function also gets the current scroll position passed as argument. If you want to change the timeout, override your components' endScrollTimeout

ScrollBlocker

A very simple component that allows you to block any mouse events during scrolling.

Example

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
    mixins: [ScrollListenerMixin],
    render: function () {
        return (
            <ScrollBlocker active={this.state.isScrolling}>
                The current scroll position is {this.state.scrollTop}.<br />
                The document is currently {this.state.isScrolling ? '' : 'not'} scrolling.
            </ScrollBlocker>
        )
    }
})

