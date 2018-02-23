A component that confines scroll events to its immediate child. Great for dropdown menus etc.
yarn add react-scroll-captor
import ScrollCaptor from 'react-scroll-captor';
class GroovyThing extends Component {
atBottom = () => {
// user has scrolled to the bottom
}
render () {
return (
<ScrollCaptor onBottomArrive={this.atBottom}>
<ScrollableElement />
</ScrollCaptor>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
isEnabled
boolean
true
|Enable or disable the component.
onBottomArrive
function
|--
|Called when the user reaches the bottom of the scrollable element.
onBottomLeave
function
|--
|Called when the user leaves the bottom of the scrollable element.
onTopArrive
function
|--
|Called when the user reaches the top of the scrollable element.
onTopLeave
function
|--
|Called when the user leaves the top of the scrollable element.