openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-scroll

by Joachim
1.8.4 (see all)

React scroll component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

409K

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

102

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
kwing25

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

React Scroll

React component for animating vertical scrolling

Install

$ npm install react-scroll

Run

$ npm install
$ npm test
$ npm start

Examples

Checkout examples

Live example

Basic

Basic-Keydown

Container

With-hash

With-overflow

Code

$ npm start

Usage

// ES6 Imports
import * as Scroll from 'react-scroll';
import { Link, Button, Element, Events, animateScroll as scroll, scrollSpy, scroller } from 'react-scroll'

// Or Access Link,Element,etc as follows
let Link      = Scroll.Link;
let Button    = Scroll.Button;
let Element   = Scroll.Element;
let Events    = Scroll.Events;
let scroll    = Scroll.animateScroll;
let scrollSpy = Scroll.scrollSpy;

// ES5
var React  = require('react');
var Scroll = require('react-scroll');

var Link      = Scroll.Link;
var Button    = Scroll.Button;
var Element   = Scroll.Element;
var Events    = Scroll.Events;
var scroll    = Scroll.animateScroll;
var scrollSpy = Scroll.scrollSpy;

var Section = React.createClass({
  componentDidMount: function() {
    Events.scrollEvent.register('begin', function(to, element) {
      console.log('begin', arguments);
    });

    Events.scrollEvent.register('end', function(to, element) {
      console.log('end', arguments);
    });

    scrollSpy.update();
  },
  componentWillUnmount: function() {
    Events.scrollEvent.remove('begin');
    Events.scrollEvent.remove('end');
  },
  scrollToTop: function() {
    scroll.scrollToTop();
  },
  scrollToBottom: function() {
    scroll.scrollToBottom();
  },
  scrollTo: function() {
    scroll.scrollTo(100);
  },
  scrollMore: function() {
    scroll.scrollMore(100);
  },
  handleSetActive: function(to) {
    console.log(to);
  },
  render: function () {
    return (
      <div>
        <Link activeClass="active" to="test1" spy={true} smooth={true} offset={50} duration={500} onSetActive={this.handleSetActive}>
          Test 1
        </Link>
        <Link activeClass="active" to="test1" spy={true} smooth={true} offset={50} duration={500} delay={1000}>
          Test 2 (delay)
        </Link>
        <Link className="test6" to="anchor" spy={true} smooth={true} duration={500}>
          Test 6 (anchor)
        </Link>
        <Button activeClass="active" className="btn" type="submit" value="Test 2" to="test2" spy={true} smooth={true} offset={50} duration={500} >
          Test 2
        </Button>

        <Element name="test1" className="element">
          test 1
        </Element>

        <Element name="test2" className="element">
          test 2
        </Element>

        <div id="anchor" className="element">
          test 6 (anchor)
        </div>

        <Link to="firstInsideContainer" containerId="containerElement">
          Go to first element inside container
        </Link>

        <Link to="secondInsideContainer" containerId="containerElement">
          Go to second element inside container
        </Link>
        <div className="element" id="containerElement">
          <Element name="firstInsideContainer">
            first element inside container
          </Element>

          <Element name="secondInsideContainer">
            second element inside container
          </Element>
        </div>

        <a onClick={this.scrollToTop}>To the top!</a>
        <br/>
        <a onClick={this.scrollToBottom}>To the bottom!</a>
        <br/>
        <a onClick={this.scrollTo}>Scroll to 100px from the top</a>
        <br/>
        <a onClick={this.scrollMore}>Scroll 100px more from the current position!</a>
      </div>
    );
  }
});

React.render(
  <Section />,
  document.getElementById('example')
);

Props/Options

activeClass class applied when element is reached
to Target to scroll to
containerId Container to listen for scroll events and to perform scrolling in
spy Make Link selected when scroll is at its targets position
hashSpy Update hash based on spy, containerId has to be set to scroll a specific element
smooth Animate the scrolling
offset Scroll additional px ( like padding )
duration time of the scroll animation - can be a number or a function (`function (scrollDistanceInPx) { return duration; }`), that allows more granular control at run-time
delay Wait x milliseconds before scroll
isDynamic In case the distance has to be recalculated - if you have content that expands etc.
onSetActive Invoke whenever link is being set to active
onSetInactive Invoke whenever link is lose the active status
ignoreCancelEvents Ignores events which cancel animated scrolling
horizontal Whether to scroll vertically (`false`) or horizontally (`true`) - default: `false`
spyThrottle Time of the spy throttle - can be a number

Full example

<Link activeClass="active"
      to="target"
      spy={true}
      smooth={true}
      hashSpy={true}
      offset={50}
      duration={500}
      delay={1000}
      isDynamic={true}
      onSetActive={this.handleSetActive}
      onSetInactive={this.handleSetInactive}
      ignoreCancelEvents={false}
      spyThrottle={500}
>
  Your name
</Link>

Scroll Methods

Scroll To Top

var Scroll = require('react-scroll');
var scroll = Scroll.animateScroll;

scroll.scrollToTop(options);

Scroll To Bottom

var Scroll = require('react-scroll');
var scroll = Scroll.animateScroll;

scroll.scrollToBottom(options);

Scroll To (position)

var Scroll = require('react-scroll');
var scroll = Scroll.animateScroll;

scroll.scrollTo(100, options);

Scroll To (Element)

animateScroll.scrollTo(positionInPixels, props = {});

var Scroll   = require('react-scroll');
var Element  = Scroll.Element;
var scroller = Scroll.scroller;

<Element name="myScrollToElement"></Element>

// Somewhere else, even another file
scroller.scrollTo('myScrollToElement', {
  duration: 1500,
  delay: 100,
  smooth: true,
  containerId: 'ContainerElementID',
  offset: 50, // Scrolls to element + 50 pixels down the page
  ...
})

Scroll More (px)

var Scroll = require('react-scroll');
var scroll = Scroll.animateScroll;

scroll.scrollMore(10, options);

Scroll events

begin - start of the scrolling

var Scroll = require('react-scroll');
var Events = Scroll.Events;

Events.scrollEvent.register('begin', function(to, element) {
  console.log('begin', to, element);
});

end - end of the scrolling/animation


Events.scrollEvent.register('end', function(to, element) {
  console.log('end', to, element);
});

Remove events

Events.scrollEvent.remove('begin');
Events.scrollEvent.remove('end');

Create your own Link/Element

Simply just pass your component to one of the high order components (Element/Scroll)

var React         = require('react');
var Scroll        = require('react-scroll');
var ScrollLink    = Scroll.ScrollLink;
var ScrollElement = Scroll.ScrollElement;

var Element = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return (
      <div {...this.props}  ref={(el) => { this.props.parentBindings.domNode = el; }}>
        {this.props.children}
      </div>
    );
  }
});

module.exports = ScrollElement(Element);

var Link = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return (
      <a {...this.props}>
        {this.props.children}
      </a>
    );
  }
});

module.exports = ScrollLink(Link);

Scroll Animations

Add a custom easing animation to the smooth option. This prop will accept a Boolean if you want the default, or any of the animations listed below

scroller.scrollTo('myScrollToElement', {
  duration: 1500,
  delay: 100,
  smooth: 'easeInOutQuint',
  containerId: 'ContainerElementID',
  ...
})

List of currently available animations:

linear
    - no easing, no acceleration.
easeInQuad
    - accelerating from zero velocity.
easeOutQuad
    - decelerating to zero velocity.
easeInOutQuad
    - acceleration until halfway, then deceleration.
easeInCubic
    - accelerating from zero velocity.
easeOutCubic
    - decelerating to zero velocity.
easeInOutCubic
    - acceleration until halfway, then deceleration.
easeInQuart
    - accelerating from zero velocity.
easeOutQuart
    - decelerating to zero velocity.
easeInOutQuart
    -  acceleration until halfway, then deceleration.
easeInQuint
    - accelerating from zero velocity.
easeOutQuint
    - decelerating to zero velocity.
easeInOutQuint
    - acceleration until halfway, then deceleration.

A good visual reference can be found at easings.net

Changelog

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kendra WingColorado, US48 Ratings21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Nice component and is easy to use in react projects. It is a nice addition to front-end projects and renders quickly. Good supporting documentation and examples (https://codesandbox.io/s/basic-6t84k).

0
Brendon GuedesSão Paulo, Brasil11 Ratings0 Reviews
Love programming. Frontend Developer SR at @whirlpoolcorporation. Student at @Rocketseat IT management student
7 months ago
Hein Ko Zin12 Ratings0 Reviews
while(alive): Eat, Sleep and Code...
8 months ago

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rhs
react-horizontal-scrolling-menuHorizontal scrolling menu component for React.
GitHub Stars
475
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
react-waypointA React component to execute a function whenever you scroll to an element.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ris
react-infinite-scroll-componentAn awesome Infinite Scroll component in react.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
400K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-list:scroll: A versatile infinite scroll React component.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
140K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 58 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-scroll examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-scroll examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-scroll by viewing and forking react-scroll example apps on CodeSandbox
How To Implement Smooth Scrolling in React | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com3 months agoHow To Implement Smooth Scrolling in React | DigitalOceanWhat is smooth scrolling? Instead of clicking on a button and being instantly taken to a different part of the (same) page, the user is navigated there via a scroll animation. It’s one of those subtle features on a site that makes an aesthetic difference.
Scroll to an element on click in React js
medium.com2 months agoScroll to an element on click in React jsToday we will learn how to scroll to a particular element by clicking on a certain element. This is beneficial if you are creating a single page application and where users click on a particular menu…
How to Make a Silky Smooth Scroll in React | Hacker Noon
hackernoon.com2 years agoHow to Make a Silky Smooth Scroll in React | Hacker NoonHave you ever been working on a project and wanted to scroll smoothly through your app?
Easy smooth scrolling in react
blog.avneesh.tech5 months agoEasy smooth scrolling in reactIn a single-page web application, you will probably have a navbar allowing the user to go to different sections of the page. So today we are going to see how to build that. Demo https://www.loom.com/share/1862dfd99f7249a59913db2c9dd62062 Setup Creat...