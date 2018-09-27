Create React apps (with Typescript and antd) with no build configuration.

base on react-scripts-ts@2.17.0

Usage

create a new project with create-react-app

create -react-app myapp

Features

Include ts-import-plugin for importing components on demand.

import { Card } from 'antd' ; import Card from 'antd/lib/card' ; import Card from 'antd/lib/card/style/index.less' ;

You can rewire your webpack configurations without eject.

const { loaders } = require ( 'react-scripts-ts-antd' );

Support scss and less

use less-loader for less .

for . use precss for scss .

Turn on some options of compileOptions in tsconfig.json .

{ "allowSyntheticDefaultImports" : "true" , "experimentalDecorators" : "true" }

Tips

How to avoid importing styles twice

If you want to customize theme by overriding less variables like below.

@import "~antd/dist/antd.less" ; @primary-color: #000 ;

You have imported all styles and ts-import-plugin will import styles again. So you need to reset ts-loader options by modifying config-overrides.js to avoid importing styles twice.

const { getLoader } = require ( "react-app-rewired" ); const tsImportPluginFactory = require ( 'ts-import-plugin' ); module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { const tsloader = getLoader( config.module.rules, rule => String (rule.test) == String ( /\.(ts|tsx)$/ ) ); tsloader.options = { transpileOnly : true , getCustomTransformers : () => ({ before : [ tsImportPluginFactory([ { libraryName : 'antd' , libraryDirectory : 'lib' , }, { libraryName : 'antd-mobile' , libraryDirectory : 'lib' , } ]) ] }) } return config; };

antd package will be installed automatically.If you need antd-mobile , install it manually.

This package includes scripts and configuration used by Create React App.

Please refer to its documentation: