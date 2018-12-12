create-react-app now supports typescript natively - read the guide for adding typescript to existing projects.
For existing
react-scripts-ts users who would like to upgrade, follow this guide.
I have chosen to archive this repository, if you need to contact me, i'm on twitter @willmonk.
react-scripts-ts
Create React apps (with Typescript) with no build configuration.
Do you know react and want to try out typescript? Or do you know typescript and want to try out react? Get all the benefits from
create-react-app but you use typescript! 🚀
npx create-react-app my-app --scripts-version=react-scripts-ts
cd my-app
npm start
# or with yarn
yarn create react-app my-app --scripts-version=react-scripts-ts
cd my-app
yarn start
(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)
Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with
npm run build.
In general, most upgrades won't require any migration steps to work, but if you experience problems after an upgrade, please file an issue, and we'll add it to the list of migration steps below.
<2.16.0 to
>=2.16.0
Since
2.16.0, the template uses different
tsconfig files for both development and production mode. For the latter, unfortunately, the path resolver is not smart enough to fall back to the basic
tsconfig.json in case the expected
tsconfig.prod.json is not present, so you have to create this file manually like shown here.
<2.13.0 to
>=2.13.0
Since
2.13.0,
typescript is listed as a peer dependency of
react-scripts-ts. For projects generated with at least this version, the init script takes care of properly installing it as dev dependency to the generated projects. Older projects require manual installation, in case you have not already done that.
Using
npm:
npm i -D typescript
Using
yarn:
yarn add -D typescript
<2.5.0 to
>=2.5.0
Version
2.5.0 introduces a new config file for jest, that is necessary for the tests to run. If you were previously running a version older than
v2.5.0 and upgraded to
v2.5.0 or newer, you need to manually add the new file, or else you'll get an error similar to this when trying to run your tests:
Test suite failed to run
{
"messageText": "Cannot read file 'C:\\[project]\\tsconfig.test.json': ENOENT: no such file or directory, open 'C:\\[project]\\tsconfig.test.json'.",
"category": 1,
"code": 5012
}
To fix this, create a new file in the root of the project called
tsconfig.test.json, and paste the content of this file into it. Everything should work now. For more info, please see this issue.
moduleNameMapper config override - @sebald
--watchAll to be set - @DorianGrey
react-scripts@1.0.17
This included changes that were not published by the facebook upstream, so was unpublished.
typescript version to 2.3.x until 2.4 @types are fixed
extend) - Thanks to @DorianGrey
react-scripts@1.0.6
tslint@5.2.0 - thanks to @mindjuice
source-map-loader - thanks to @Place1
typescript@2.3.3 - thanks to @sjdweb
react-scripts@1.x.x
@types were being installed on init
cli-highlight dependency
npm run build
setupTest.ts
npm run build
eslint to
tslint
tsconfig.json
typescriptTransform.js when running
npm run eject