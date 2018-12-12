⛔ DEPRECATED ⛔

create-react-app now supports typescript natively - read the guide for adding typescript to existing projects.

For existing react-scripts-ts users who would like to upgrade, follow this guide.

I have chosen to archive this repository, if you need to contact me, i'm on twitter @willmonk.

Create React apps (with Typescript) with no build configuration.

Getting Started – How to create a new app.

User Guide – How to develop apps bootstrapped with react scripts ts.

Do you know react and want to try out typescript? Or do you know typescript and want to try out react? Get all the benefits from create-react-app but you use typescript! 🚀

Quick Overview

npx create-react-app my-app --scripts-version=react-scripts-ts cd my-app npm start yarn create react-app my-app --scripts-version=react-scripts-ts cd my-app yarn start

(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)

Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.

When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with npm run build .

Migration

In general, most upgrades won't require any migration steps to work, but if you experience problems after an upgrade, please file an issue, and we'll add it to the list of migration steps below.

From <2.16.0 to >=2.16.0

Since 2.16.0 , the template uses different tsconfig files for both development and production mode. For the latter, unfortunately, the path resolver is not smart enough to fall back to the basic tsconfig.json in case the expected tsconfig.prod.json is not present, so you have to create this file manually like shown here.

From <2.13.0 to >=2.13.0

Since 2.13.0 , typescript is listed as a peer dependency of react-scripts-ts . For projects generated with at least this version, the init script takes care of properly installing it as dev dependency to the generated projects. Older projects require manual installation, in case you have not already done that.

Using npm :

npm i -D typescript

Using yarn :

yarn add -D typescript

From <2.5.0 to >=2.5.0

Version 2.5.0 introduces a new config file for jest, that is necessary for the tests to run. If you were previously running a version older than v2.5.0 and upgraded to v2.5.0 or newer, you need to manually add the new file, or else you'll get an error similar to this when trying to run your tests:

Test suite failed to run { "messageText" : "Cannot read file 'C:\\[project]\\tsconfig.test.json': ENOENT: no such file or directory, open 'C:\\[project]\\tsconfig.test.json'." , "category" : 1 , "code" : 5012 }

To fix this, create a new file in the root of the project called tsconfig.test.json , and paste the content of this file into it. Everything should work now. For more info, please see this issue.

Changelog

Update migration instructions - @DorianGrey

tslint updates - @alexandrudanpop

Stop eslint includes - @aurerua

Resolve commited merge conflig - @AndrewKvalheim

Allow moduleNameMapper config override - @sebald

config override - @sebald Fix travis build - @DorianGrey

Allow using different tsconfig file for dev and build - @DorianGrey

Fix duplicated mjs entry in Jest config - @StevenLangbroek

Allow --watchAll to be set - @DorianGrey

Replace TSLint rules with presets - @nielsdB97

Update file-loader exclusion rules - @winstonewert

Fix Uglifyjs settings - @meandmax

Merge react-script 1.1.x - @wmonk

README fixes - @kaminskypavel

README fixes - @adambowles

Remove unused JS files - @DorianGrey

README fixes - @stephtr

Added the abillity to import js and jsx files with ts-loader - @GeeWee

Uglifyjs update for es6 support - @thetric

Remove tslint-loader from prod builds - @DorianGrey

Include typescript as devDependency in boilerplate - @ianschmitz

Document custom module formats - @joshtynjala

Fix tsconfig.json - @diabelb

Update typescript to 2.6.2

Upgrade to react-scripts@1.0.17

README updates - StefanSchoof

README updates - DorianGrey

Add support for fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin - johnnyreilly

2.9.0 - UNPUBLISHED

This included changes that were not published by the facebook upstream, so was unpublished.

Update typescript to 2.5.3 - @nicolaserny

Merge react-scripts@1.0.13 - @JohnNilsson

Fix git tempalte - @hktonylee

Provide migration docs - @JReinhold

Updated dependencies - @swengorschewski

Fix tslint config - @comerc

Merge react-scripts@1.0.10 - @wmonk

Update component template - @pelotom

Support dynamic imports - thanks @nicolaserny, @DorianGrey

Fix up tsconfig - thanks @js-n

Fix readme typo - thanks @adambowles

Move to ts-jest - thanks @DorianGrey

Upgrade typescript to 2.4 and ts-loader to 2.2.1 - thanks @frederickfogerty

Fix readme typo - thanks @wrongway4you

Fix typescript version to 2.3.x until 2.4 @types are fixed

All tsc to parse config (for extend ) - Thanks to @DorianGrey

) - Thanks to @DorianGrey Fix various jest issues - thanks to @zinserjan

Fix code coverage - thanks to @zinserjan

Upgrade to react-scripts@1.0.6

Update to tslint@5.2.0 - thanks to @mindjuice

- thanks to @mindjuice Fix test setup issue - thanks to @jonmpqts

Add source-map-loader - thanks to @Place1

- thanks to @Place1 Update to typescript@2.3.3 - thanks to @sjdweb

Fix issue with jest finding test files

Upgrade to react-scripts@1.x.x

Upgrade to typescript@2.3.2 - thanks to @patrick91

Add tests around react-scripts-ts - thanks to @migerh

Upgrade to typescript@2.2.2 - thanks to @jeremistadler

Fix regression where no @types were being installed on init

Merge facebookincubator/create-react-app@0.9.5 into react-scripts-ts

Merge facebookincubator/create-react-app@0.9.4 into react-scripts-ts

Merge facebookincubator/create-react-app@0.9.3 into react-scripts-ts

Merge facebookincubator/create-react-app@0.9.2 into react-scripts-ts

Merge facebookincubator/create-react-app@0.9.1 into react-scripts-ts

Merge facebookincubator/create-react-app@0.9.0 into react-scripts-ts

Add missing cli-highlight dependency

Print file names when running npm run build

Add support for setupTest.ts

Highlight source code when erroring in npm run build

Change mentions of eslint to tslint

Remove hidden character from tsconfig.json