This package includes scripts and configuration used by Create React App. It's a fork from original react-scripts with template and configuration changes to give you the base for building dashboards very quickly.

Using this template

To create a new application myapp using this package:

npx create -react-app

npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher. To install on older versions:

npm install -g create -react-app create -react-app

Check the bootstrapped project README file for more instructions on how to work on it. If you want to check it before bootstrapping the project, check here.

What's included

The template bootstrapped by this scripts should give you the base for building highly customizable dashboards very quickly using FormerKit as the React UI component library.

It has the following scaffold:

Account area Login Signup Forgot Password

Logged area Charts example Forms example Table example



We also hand-picked some libraries and tools to build the foundation so that you don't have to. Here are the most important ones: