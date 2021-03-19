openbase logo
react-scripts-former-kit-dashboard

by pagarme
2.4.0 (see all)

📊 A custom react-scripts for building highly-customizable dashboards using former-kit components

Popularity

Downloads/wk

456

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

66

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-scripts-former-kit-dashboard

This package includes scripts and configuration used by Create React App. It's a fork from original react-scripts with template and configuration changes to give you the base for building dashboards very quickly.

FormerKit Dashboard GIF walkthrough

Using this template

To create a new application myapp using this package:

npx create-react-app --scripts-version react-scripts-former-kit-dashboard myapp

npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher. To install on older versions:

npm install -g create-react-app
create-react-app --scripts-version react-scripts-former-kit-dashboard myapp

Check the bootstrapped project README file for more instructions on how to work on it. If you want to check it before bootstrapping the project, check here.

What's included

The template bootstrapped by this scripts should give you the base for building highly customizable dashboards very quickly using FormerKit as the React UI component library.

It has the following scaffold:

  • Account area
    • Login
    • Signup
    • Forgot Password
  • Logged area
    • Charts example
    • Forms example
    • Table example

We also hand-picked some libraries and tools to build the foundation so that you don't have to. Here are the most important ones:

