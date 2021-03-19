This package includes scripts and configuration used by Create React App. It's a fork from original
react-scripts with template and configuration changes to give you the base for building dashboards very quickly.
To create a new application
myapp using this package:
npx create-react-app --scripts-version react-scripts-former-kit-dashboard myapp
npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher. To install on older versions:
npm install -g create-react-app
create-react-app --scripts-version react-scripts-former-kit-dashboard myapp
Check the bootstrapped project README file for more instructions on how to work on it. If you want to check it before bootstrapping the project, check here.
The template bootstrapped by this scripts should give you the base for building highly customizable dashboards very quickly using FormerKit as the React UI component library.
It has the following scaffold:
We also hand-picked some libraries and tools to build the foundation so that you don't have to. Here are the most important ones: