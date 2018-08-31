openbase logo
rsc

react-scripts-cssmodules

by Ro Savage
1.1.50 (see all)

Enable CSS Modules for Create-React-App using the official CRA api

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

39

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-scripts-cssmodules

Adds CSS Modules to Create React App.

How to use

Either create a new project using create-react-app my-app --scripts-version react-scripts-cssmodules or within your existing project uninstall react-scripts and install react-scripts-cssmodules.

Using CSS and CSS Modules

To import as regular css, do the same as in CRA. import mystyles.css To import as css modules, rename the file to [name].module.css and the use as normal css modules.

Example

Button.module.css

.button {
  padding: 20px;
}

another-stylesheet.css

.button {
  color: green;
}

Button.js

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import './another-stylesheet.css'; // Import regular stylesheet
import styles from './Button.module.css'; // Import css modules stylesheet as styles

class Button extends Component {
  render() {
    // You can use them as regular CSS styles
    return <div className={styles.button} />;
  }
}

exported HTML

No clashes from other .button classnames

<div class="src__Button-module___button"></div>

Versioning

This package is 10:1 with Create React App. E.g. v1.1.50 of this package is the same as and interchanable with v1.1.5 of Create React App.

Any additional numbers are fixes for this app only. E.g. v1.1.51 is v1.1.5 of React App with a fix only for cssmodules.

See this CRA Issue for more details, or for a more indepth guide check out this article.

