A react <script> tag that supports universal rendering

Readme

react-script-tag

Features:

  • A React <script> tag that supports universal rendering
  • Client rendering correctly appends the script tag to the page
  • Supports client hydrate()
  • Works with react dev-tools
  • Supports onLoad and onError callbacks

If you've found this page, you may want to consider using react-html-metadata. It should simplify your use of metadata in React web applications.

Install

NPM
npm install --save react-script-tag
Yarn
yarn add react-script-tag

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ScriptTag from 'react-script-tag';

class Demo extends Component {

    render() {
        return (<ScriptTag isHydrating={true} type="text/javascript" src="some_script.js" />);
    }
}

API

All standard <script> attributes should be supported, including onLoad and onError callbacks.

isHydrating: boolean Must be true if the client is hydrate()ing the server render, otherwise false. Defaults to false.

Contribute

For questions or issues, please open an issue, and you're welcome to submit a PR for bug fixes and feature requests.

Before submitting a PR, ensure you run npm test to verify that your coe adheres to the configured lint rules and passes all tests. Be sure to include unit tests for any code changes or additions.

License

MIT

