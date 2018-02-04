<script> tag that supports universal rendering
hydrate()
onLoad and
onError callbacks
If you've found this page, you may want to consider using react-html-metadata. It should simplify your use of metadata in React web applications.
npm install --save react-script-tag
yarn add react-script-tag
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ScriptTag from 'react-script-tag';
class Demo extends Component {
render() {
return (<ScriptTag isHydrating={true} type="text/javascript" src="some_script.js" />);
}
}
All standard
<script> attributes should be supported, including
onLoad and
onError callbacks.
isHydrating:
boolean
Must be
true if the client is
hydrate()ing the server render, otherwise
false. Defaults to
false.
For questions or issues, please open an issue, and you're welcome to submit a PR for bug fixes and feature requests.
Before submitting a PR, ensure you run
npm test to verify that your coe adheres to the configured lint rules and passes all tests. Be sure to include unit tests for any code changes or additions.
MIT