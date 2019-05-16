openbase logo
sesilio
Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.8K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-script-loader-hoc

npm version license

A higher-order React component that assists in the asynchronous loading of third party JS libraries (eg. Stripe.js)

Installation

yarn add react-script-loader-hoc

or

npm install --save react-script-loader-hoc

Example usage with Stripe React Elements

Simple example of asynchronously loading the Stripe.js library. The LoadIcon component will be rendered until the Stripe.js library loads asynchronously, at which point the LoadIcon will be replaced by the StripeProvider.

  import React from 'react';
  import ScriptLoader from 'react-script-loader-hoc';
  import { StripeProvider, Elements } from 'react-stripe-elements';
  import { LoadIcon, CheckoutForm } from '../components';

  const StripePayment = ({ scriptsLoadedSuccessfully }) => {
    if (!scriptsLoadedSuccessfully) return <LoadIcon />;

    return (
      <StripeProvider apiKey="pk_test_12345">
        <Elements>
          <CheckoutForm />
        </Elements>
      </StripeProvider>
    );
  };

  export default ScriptLoader('https://js.stripe.com/v3/')(StripePayment);

API

ScriptLoader takes n string arguments, each of which should be a URL of a javascript resource to load. The higher-order ScriptLoader component will pass two boolean-valued props to the wrapped component:

  • scriptsLoaded
  • scriptsLoadedSuccessfully

scriptsLoaded will be false until either all scripts load successfully or one or more of the scripts fail to load (eg. if a 404 occurs), at which point it will be true. scriptsLoadedSuccessfully will be true if all scripts load successfully or false if either an error occurs or if some scripts are still loading. scriptsLoadedSuccessfully will always be false while scriptsLoaded is false.

