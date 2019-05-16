A higher-order React component that assists in the asynchronous loading of third party JS libraries (eg. Stripe.js)

Installation

yarn add react-script-loader-hoc

or

npm install --save react-script-loader-hoc

Example usage with Stripe React Elements

Simple example of asynchronously loading the Stripe.js library. The LoadIcon component will be rendered until the Stripe.js library loads asynchronously, at which point the LoadIcon will be replaced by the StripeProvider .

import React from 'react' ; import ScriptLoader from 'react-script-loader-hoc' ; import { StripeProvider, Elements } from 'react-stripe-elements' ; import { LoadIcon, CheckoutForm } from '../components' ; const StripePayment = ( { scriptsLoadedSuccessfully } ) => { if (!scriptsLoadedSuccessfully) return < LoadIcon /> ; return ( < StripeProvider apiKey = "pk_test_12345" > < Elements > < CheckoutForm /> </ Elements > </ StripeProvider > ); }; export default ScriptLoader('https://js.stripe.com/v3/')(StripePayment);

API

ScriptLoader takes n string arguments, each of which should be a URL of a javascript resource to load. The higher-order ScriptLoader component will pass two boolean-valued props to the wrapped component:

scriptsLoaded

scriptsLoadedSuccessfully