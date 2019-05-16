A higher-order React component that assists in the asynchronous loading of third party JS libraries (eg. Stripe.js)
yarn add react-script-loader-hoc
or
npm install --save react-script-loader-hoc
Simple example of asynchronously loading the Stripe.js library. The
LoadIcon component will be rendered until the Stripe.js library loads asynchronously, at which point the
LoadIcon will be replaced by the
StripeProvider.
import React from 'react';
import ScriptLoader from 'react-script-loader-hoc';
import { StripeProvider, Elements } from 'react-stripe-elements';
import { LoadIcon, CheckoutForm } from '../components';
const StripePayment = ({ scriptsLoadedSuccessfully }) => {
if (!scriptsLoadedSuccessfully) return <LoadIcon />;
return (
<StripeProvider apiKey="pk_test_12345">
<Elements>
<CheckoutForm />
</Elements>
</StripeProvider>
);
};
export default ScriptLoader('https://js.stripe.com/v3/')(StripePayment);
ScriptLoader takes
n string arguments, each of which should be a URL of a javascript resource to load. The higher-order
ScriptLoader component will pass two boolean-valued props to the wrapped component:
scriptsLoaded
scriptsLoadedSuccessfully
scriptsLoaded will be
false until either all scripts load successfully or one or more of the scripts fail to load (eg. if a 404 occurs), at which point it will be
true.
scriptsLoadedSuccessfully will be
true if all scripts load successfully or
false if either an error occurs or if some scripts are still loading.
scriptsLoadedSuccessfully will always be
false while
scriptsLoaded is false.