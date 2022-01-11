React hook to dynamically load an external script and know when its loaded
// with npm
npm install react-script-hook
// with yarn
yarn add react-script-hook
import React from 'react';
import { StripeProvider } from 'react-stripe-elements';
import useScript from 'react-script-hook';
import MyCheckout from './my-checkout';
function App() {
const [loading, error] = useScript({ src: 'https://js.stripe.com/v3/' });
if (loading) return <h3>Loading Stripe API...</h3>;
if (error) return <h3>Failed to load Stripe API: {error.message}</h3>;
return (
<StripeProvider apiKey="pk_test_6pRNASCoBOKtIshFeQd4XMUh">
<MyCheckout />
</StripeProvider>
);
}
export default App;
useScript({
src: 'https://js.stripe.com/v3/',
onload: () => console.log('Script loaded!'),
});
The hook automatically handles when the script was already loaded (or started
loading) from another instance of the hook. So you can safely add identical
useScript hooks to multiple components that depend on the same external
script, and they will properly block on the loading of only one copy.
If you're in an environment where the script may have already been loaded in
some other way (not from this hook), pass an
checkForExisting flag of
true.
In this case, the hook will ensure the script is placed on the page only once
by querying for script tags with the same
src. Useful for SSR or SPAs with
client-side routing.
const [loading, error] = useScript({
src: 'https://js.stripe.com/v3/',
checkForExisting: true,
});
If you want to conditionally call a script you can do so by setting the src value to either the script or null. Note that the script is not removed if the src is set to null after it was previously set to a value causing the script to be appended.
const [loading, error] = useScript({
/** Only append stripeJS script when shouldLoadStripe is true */
src: shouldLoadStripe ? 'https://js.stripe.com/v3/' : null,
});