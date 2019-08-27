npm install react-screen-orientation --save
Also see the example.
@import "~react-screen-orientation/src/index";
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import DeviceOrientation, { Orientation } from 'react-screen-orientation'
class Example extends Component {
render () {
return (
<DeviceOrientation lockOrientation={'landscape'}>
{/* Will only be in DOM in landscape */}
<Orientation orientation='landscape' alwaysRender={false}>
<div>
<p>Only visible in landscape</p>
</div>
</Orientation>
{/* Will stay in DOM, but is only visible in portrait */}
<Orientation orientation='portrait'>
<div>
<p>Please rotate your device</p>
</div>
</Orientation>
</DeviceOrientation>
)
}
}
children —
Orientation
Required. You MUST supply children of type
Orientation. Each child will only be visible if it's
orientation prop matches the current screen orientation.
className —
String (
'')
Passes CSS classes to the underlying
div.
lockOrientation —
String or
Array (
undefined)
Try to lock the device using either The Screen Orientation API or
screen.lockOrientation.
Valid values are:
portrait-primary,
portrait-secondary,
landscape-primary,
landscape-secondary,
portrait,
landscape and
default. Multiple values are allowed.
onLockOrientation —
function (success) (
undefined)
Callback which will be called after trying to lock screen orientation using
lockOrientation.
onOrientationChange —
function (orientation, type, angle) (
undefined)
Will be called in
componentWillMount and when screen orientation changes are detected. Orientation changes are detected using The Screen Orientation API or
window.onorientationchange
window.screen.orientation.type is split into
orientation and
type parameters.
Parameters:
orientation —
portrait or
landscape
type —
primary or
secondary
angle —
0,
90,
180 or
270
alwaysRender —
boolean (
true)
Set this to
false to not render the component into the DOM if
orientation does not match the current screen orientation. This can be helpful if you need your component to re-render when screen orientation changes.
children
Any children will be passed to the DOM.
className —
String (
'')
Passes CSS classes to the underlying
div.
orientation —
String (
undefined)
Required Supply either
portrait or
landscape to indicate when the component should be visible.