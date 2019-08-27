openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-screen-orientation

by zeroseven
0.0.4 (see all)

Display React Components based on screen orientation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-screen-orientation

Installation

npm install react-screen-orientation --save

Usage

Also see the example.

@import "~react-screen-orientation/src/index";

import React, {Component} from 'react'

import DeviceOrientation, { Orientation } from 'react-screen-orientation'

class Example extends Component {

  render () {
    return (
      <DeviceOrientation lockOrientation={'landscape'}>
        {/* Will only be in DOM in landscape */}
        <Orientation orientation='landscape' alwaysRender={false}>
          <div>
            <p>Only visible in landscape</p>
          </div>
        </Orientation>
        {/* Will stay in DOM, but is only visible in portrait */}
        <Orientation orientation='portrait'>
          <div>
            <p>Please rotate your device</p>
          </div>
        </Orientation>
      </DeviceOrientation>
    )
  }
}

Documentation

DeviceOrientation

childrenOrientation

Required. You MUST supply children of type Orientation. Each child will only be visible if it's orientation prop matches the current screen orientation.

classNameString ('')

Passes CSS classes to the underlying div.

lockOrientationString or Array (undefined)

Try to lock the device using either The Screen Orientation API or screen.lockOrientation.

Valid values are: portrait-primary, portrait-secondary, landscape-primary, landscape-secondary, portrait, landscape and default. Multiple values are allowed.

onLockOrientationfunction (success) (undefined)

Callback which will be called after trying to lock screen orientation using lockOrientation.

onOrientationChangefunction (orientation, type, angle) (undefined)

Will be called in componentWillMount and when screen orientation changes are detected. Orientation changes are detected using The Screen Orientation API or window.onorientationchange

window.screen.orientation.type is split into orientation and type parameters.

Parameters:

  • orientationportrait or landscape
  • typeprimary or secondary
  • angle0, 90, 180 or 270

Orientation

alwaysRenderboolean (true)

Set this to false to not render the component into the DOM if orientation does not match the current screen orientation. This can be helpful if you need your component to re-render when screen orientation changes.

children

Any children will be passed to the DOM.

classNameString ('')

Passes CSS classes to the underlying div.

orientationString (undefined)

Required Supply either portrait or landscape to indicate when the component should be visible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial