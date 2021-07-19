openbase logo
react-schemaorg

by google
2.0.0 (see all)

Type-checked Schema.org JSON-LD for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.1K

GitHub Stars

336

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-schemaorg

Easily insert valid Schema.org JSON-LD in your React apps.

This library provides <JsonLd> for plain React apps, and helmetJsonLdProp() for use with <Helmet>.

Uses schema-dts for Schema.org TypeScript definitions.

Note: This is not an officially supported Google product.

Usage

Install react-schemaorg and your desired version of schema-dts:

npm install schema-dts
npm install react-schemaorg

Plain React Usage

To insert a simple JSON-LD snippet:

import { Person } from "schema-dts";
import { JsonLd } from "react-schemaorg";

export function GraceHopper() {
  return (
    <JsonLd<Person>
      item={{
        "@context": "https://schema.org",
        "@type": "Person",
        name: "Grace Hopper",
        alternateName: "Grace Brewster Murray Hopper",
        alumniOf: {
          "@type": "CollegeOrUniversity",
          name: ["Yale University", "Vassar College"],
        },
        knowsAbout: ["Compilers", "Computer Science"],
      }}
    />
  );
}

Directly creating <script> tags (for next/head and elsewhere)

Certain <head> management libraries require <script> tags to be directly included, rather than wrapped in a component. This includes NextJS's next/head, and react-helmet. With these, we can use the jsonLdScriptProps export to do the same thing:

import { Person } from "schema-dts";
import { jsonLdScriptProps } from "react-schemaorg";
import Head from "next/head";

export default function MyPage() {
  return (
    <Head>
      <script
        {...jsonLdScriptProps<Person>({
          "@context": "https://schema.org",
          "@type": "Person",
          name: "Grace Hopper",
          alternateName: "Grace Brewster Murray Hopper",
          alumniOf: {
            "@type": "CollegeOrUniversity",
            name: ["Yale University", "Vassar College"],
          },
          knowsAbout: ["Compilers", "Computer Science"],
        })}
      />
    </Head>
  );
}

React Helmet Usage

To set JSON-LD in React Helmet, you need to pass it to the script={[...]} prop array in the Helmet component:

import { Person } from "schema-dts";
import { helmetJsonLdProp } from "react-schemaorg";
import { Helmet } from "react-helmet";

<Helmet
  script={[
    helmetJsonLdProp<Person>({
      "@context": "https://schema.org",
      "@type": "Person",
      name: "Grace Hopper",
      alternateName: "Grace Brewster Murray Hopper",
      alumniOf: {
        "@type": "CollegeOrUniversity",
        name: ["Yale University", "Vassar College"],
      },
      knowsAbout: ["Compilers", "Computer Science"],
    }),
  ]}
/>;

Developers

Use NPM to install dependencies:

npm install

Use tsc to build:

tsc

To contribute changes, see the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

