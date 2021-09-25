npm i react-schema-based-json-editor
import { JSONEditor } from "react-schema-based-json-editor";
or
<script src="./node_modules/react/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/react-schema-based-json-editor/dist/react-schema-based-json-editor.min.js"></script>
<JSONEditor schema={schema}
initialValue={initialValue}
updateValue={this.updateValue}
theme="bootstrap3"
icon="fontawesome4">
</JSONEditor>
the online demo: https://plantain-00.github.io/schema-based-json-editor/packages/react/demo
npm i vue-schema-based-json-editor
import { ArrayEditor, ObjectEditor, JSONEditor } from "vue-schema-based-json-editor";
app.component('array-editor', ArrayEditor)
app.component('object-editor', ObjectEditor)
app.component('json-editor', JSONEditor)
or
<script src="./node_modules/vue/dist/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/vue-schema-based-json-editor/dist/vue-schema-based-json-editor.min.js"></script>
<json-editor :schema="schema"
:initial-value="value"
@update-value="updateValue($event)"
theme="bootstrap3"
icon="fontawesome4">
</json-editor>
the online demo: https://plantain-00.github.io/schema-based-json-editor/packages/vue/demo
|name
|type
|description
|schema
|Schema
|the json schema object
|initialValue
|ValueType
|the initial json
|updateValue
|(value: ValueType or undefined, isValid: boolean) => void
|the function that is invoked when the json is edited in the editor
|theme
|string?
|support "bootstrap3" "bootstrap4" "bootstrap5" "antd3" "element-ui2" "iview2" "iview3" "blueprint1" "blueprint2" "blueprint3" for now
|icon
|string?
|support "bootstrap3" "fontawesome4" "fontawesome5" "antd3" "element-ui2" "iview2" "iview3" "bootstrap-icons" for now
|locale
|Locale?
|locale object
|readonly
|boolean?
|readonly
|dragula
|object?
|the
dragula library object if you want to reorder array by drag and drop
|markdownit
|object?
|the
markdown-it library object if you want to preview markdown
|hljs
|object?
|the
highlight.js library object if you want to highlight code
|forceHttps
|boolean?
|if true, the preview url of images will be
https:// rather than
http://
|disableCollapse
|boolean?
|if true, the collapse button will be hidden
|noSelect2
|boolean?
|if true, use
select rather than
select2-component
|minItemCountIfNeedFilter
|number?
|default
6(if item count >
6, filter is visible, otherwise hidden), so if
0, filter always visible, if
Infinity, filter always hidden
|monacoEditor
|object?
|the
monacoEditor library object if you want to edit code with it
You can find css classes like
schema-based-json-editor--*, you can set their styles to improve UI
The full list of the classes are in:
export const defaultTheme = {
card: 'schema-based-json-editor--card',
row: 'schema-based-json-editor--row',
errorRow: 'schema-based-json-editor--error-row',
input: 'schema-based-json-editor--input',
errorInput: 'schema-based-json-editor--error-input',
textarea: 'schema-based-json-editor--textarea',
errorTextarea: 'schema-based-json-editor--error-textarea',
checkbox: 'schema-based-json-editor--checkbox',
radiobox: 'schema-based-json-editor--radiobox',
button: 'schema-based-json-editor--button',
buttonGroup: 'schema-based-json-editor--button-group',
title: 'schema-based-json-editor--title',
description: 'schema-based-json-editor--description',
select: 'schema-based-json-editor--select'
}
You can also set
className in schema to get fine grained style control
import { themes, icons, locales } from 'schema-based-json-editor'
themes['new-theme-name'] = { ... }
icons['new-icon-name'] = { ... }
locales['new-locale-name'] = { ... }
the data structure of new themes / icons / locales are just like default ones:
export const bootstrap3Icon = {
isText: false,
collapse: 'glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down',
expand: 'glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right',
add: 'glyphicon glyphicon-plus',
delete: 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove'
}
export const defaultLocale = {
button: {
collapse: 'Collapse',
expand: 'Expand',
add: 'Add',
delete: 'Delete'
},
error: {
minLength: 'Value must be at least {0} characters long.',
maxLength: 'Value must be at most {0} characters long.',
pattern: "Value doesn't match the pattern {0}.",
minimum: 'Value must be >= {0}.',
maximum: 'Value must be <= {0}.',
largerThan: 'Value must be > {0}.',
smallerThan: 'Value must be < {0}.',
minItems: 'The length of the array must be >= {0}.',
uniqueItems: 'The item in {0} and {1} must not be same.',
multipleOf: 'Value must be multiple value of {0}.',
minProperties: 'Properties count must be >= {0}.',
maxProperties: 'Properties count must be <= {0}.'
},
info: {
notExists: 'not exists',
true: 'true',
false: 'false',
search: 'search'
},
markdownTipLocale: defaultMarkDownTipLocale,
fileUploaderLocale: defaultFileUploaderLocale
}
|field
|type
|description
|propertyOrder
|number?
|in a object, the property with smaller
propertyOrder will be closer to the top
|requiredWhen
|[string, '===' or 'in' or 'isUndefined', any]?
|in a object, the property is required when the condition is true, eg,
['name', '===', 'foo'] or
['name', 'in', ['foo', 'bar']] or
['name', 'isUndefined'], otherwise the property is hidden
|optionalWhen
|[string, '===' or 'in' or 'isUndefined', any]?
|in a object, the property is optional when the condition is true, eg,
['name', '===', 'foo'] or
['name', 'in', ['foo', 'bar']] or
['name', 'isUndefined'], otherwise the property is hidden
|collapsed
|boolean?
|if true, the object or array is collapsed by default
|enumTitles
|string[]?
|works with
enum field, are the titles of the enum
|className
|string?
|custom class name
|step
|number? or
'any'
|in a string, works with format
time, or in a number
|propertyName
|string?
|in a object, used as property name
https://github.com/plantain-00/schema-based-json-editor/tree/master/change_logs.md