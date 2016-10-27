Use react like PropTypes for generic object validation.
Note: Due to changes in React, PropTypes can no longer be accessed externally without causing warnings. So, the dependency on React has been dropped allowing the same wonderful schema functionality to be provided but without the ugly warnings (many thanks to @eliot-akira).
React provides an extraordinarily concise yet powerful way of defining component API's via PropTypes. This module:
npm install react-schema
Validate an object against an API definition:
import schema, { PropTypes } from "react-schema";
// An API schema.
const mySchema = {
isEnabled: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
width: PropTypes.numberOrString,
};
const myData = {
isEnabled: true,
width: "10px"
};
// Validate an object against the API.
schema.validate(mySchema, myData); // returns: { isValid: true }
You can introspect details about each type:
import { PropTypes } from "react-schema";
const myObject = PropTypes.shape({ isEnabled: PropTypes.bool });
myObject.$meta.type; // Equals: "shape"
myObject.$meta.args; // Equals: { isEnabled: PropTypes.bool }
const myEnum = PropTypes.oneOf(['one', 'two']);
myEnum.$meta.type; // Equals: "oneOf"
myEnum.$meta.args; // Equals: ['one', 'two']
If you need the introspection behavior on a custom type, you need to wrap it using
createIntrospectableChecker:
const { PropTypes } = require('react-schema');
const createIntrospectableChecker = require('react-schema/lib/utils/createIntrospectableChecker');
const MyCustomPropType = function() {
// ...
};
// First, we create an introspectable instance of it:
const MyIntrospectableCustomPropType = createIntrospectableChecker(MyCustomPropType);
// Now, we register it as a PropType:
PropTypes.MyCustomPropType = MyIntrospectableCustomPropType;
Here's how to register an analyzer for a certain propType:
const PropTypeAnalyzer = require('react-schema/lib/PropTypeAnalyzer');
// @args will be whatever the propType checker was instantiated with
PropTypeAnalyzer.defineAnalyzer('MyCustomPropType', function(args) {
return {
type: 'whatever',
fields: args.map(function(arg) {
return { type: 'literal', value: arg };
})
}
});
// Later on in your consumer code:
const schema = {
someProp: PropTypes.MyCustomPropType(['foo'])
};
console.log(PropTypeAnalyzer.generateAST(schema));
// => { type: 'whatever', fields: [{ type: 'literal', value: 'foo' }]}
And here's how to register a custom formatter:
const PropTypeFormatter = require('react-schema/lib/PropTypeFormatter');
// @args will be whatever the propType checker was instantiated with
PropTypeFormatter.defineFormatter('MyCustomPropType', function(args) {
return `MyCustomProp: [${args.join(', ')}]`;
});
// Later on in your consumer code:
const schema = PropTypes.MyCustomPropType(['foo']);
console.log(PropTypeFormatter.format(schema));
// => "MyCustomProp: [foo]"
Property definitions created from the module wrapper provides expressive details about each type when converted to a string.
You can cast a PropType node to a descriptive string (provided it has a formatter defined) using the
PropTypeFormatter:
import { PropTypes } from "react-schema";
import { format } from "react-schema/lib/PropTypeFormatter";
const myEnum = PropTypes.oneOf(['one', 'two']);
format(myEnum); // => "oneOf(one, two)"
The complement the base PropTypes, the following commonly used definitions are available:
PropType.numberOrString
PropType.boolOrString
# Run tests.
npm test
# Watch and re-run tests.
npm run tdd