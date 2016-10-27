Use react like PropTypes for generic object validation.

Note: Due to changes in React, PropTypes can no longer be accessed externally without causing warnings. So, the dependency on React has been dropped allowing the same wonderful schema functionality to be provided but without the ugly warnings (many thanks to @eliot-akira).

Concept

React provides an extraordinarily concise yet powerful way of defining component API's via PropTypes. This module:

Makes it easy to re-use that system for generic validation of object structures decoupled from React UI components.

Provides an introspectable version of the PropTypes.

Getting Started

npm install react-schema

Validation

Validate an object against an API definition:

import schema, { PropTypes } from "react-schema" ; const mySchema = { isEnabled : PropTypes.bool.isRequired, width : PropTypes.numberOrString, }; const myData = { isEnabled : true , width : "10px" }; schema.validate(mySchema, myData);

Introspection

You can introspect details about each type:

import { PropTypes } from "react-schema" ; const myObject = PropTypes.shape({ isEnabled : PropTypes.bool }); myObject.$meta.type; myObject.$meta.args; const myEnum = PropTypes.oneOf([ 'one' , 'two' ]); myEnum.$meta.type; myEnum.$meta.args;

Defining your own custom PropTypes

If you need the introspection behavior on a custom type, you need to wrap it using createIntrospectableChecker :

const { PropTypes } = require ( 'react-schema' ); const createIntrospectableChecker = require ( 'react-schema/lib/utils/createIntrospectableChecker' ); const MyCustomPropType = function ( ) { }; const MyIntrospectableCustomPropType = createIntrospectableChecker(MyCustomPropType); PropTypes.MyCustomPropType = MyIntrospectableCustomPropType;

Here's how to register an analyzer for a certain propType:

const PropTypeAnalyzer = require ( 'react-schema/lib/PropTypeAnalyzer' ); PropTypeAnalyzer.defineAnalyzer( 'MyCustomPropType' , function ( args ) { return { type : 'whatever' , fields : args.map( function ( arg ) { return { type : 'literal' , value : arg }; }) } }); const schema = { someProp : PropTypes.MyCustomPropType([ 'foo' ]) }; console .log(PropTypeAnalyzer.generateAST(schema));

And here's how to register a custom formatter:

const PropTypeFormatter = require ( 'react-schema/lib/PropTypeFormatter' ); PropTypeFormatter.defineFormatter( 'MyCustomPropType' , function ( args ) { return `MyCustomProp: [ ${args.join( ', ' )} ]` ; }); const schema = PropTypes.MyCustomPropType([ 'foo' ]); console .log(PropTypeFormatter.format(schema));

toString

Property definitions created from the module wrapper provides expressive details about each type when converted to a string.

You can cast a PropType node to a descriptive string (provided it has a formatter defined) using the PropTypeFormatter :

import { PropTypes } from "react-schema" ; import { format } from "react-schema/lib/PropTypeFormatter" ; const myEnum = PropTypes.oneOf([ 'one' , 'two' ]); format(myEnum);

Additional Types

The complement the base PropTypes, the following commonly used definitions are available:

PropType.numberOrString

PropType.boolOrString

Test

npm test npm run tdd

Contributors

License: MIT