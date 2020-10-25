A mobile-friendly when2meet-style grid-based schedule selector built with styled components and date-fns.
yarn add react-schedule-selector styled-components
import ScheduleSelector from 'react-schedule-selector'
class App extends React.Component {
state = { schedule = [] }
handleChange = newSchedule => {
this.setState({ schedule: newSchedule })
}
render() {
return (
<ScheduleSelector
selection={this.state.schedule}
numDays={5}
minTime={8}
maxTime={22}
hourlyChunks={2}
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
)
}
}
<ScheduleSelector />
ScheduleSelector is a controlled component that can be used easily with the default settings. Just provide a controlled value for
selection and include an
onChange handler and you're good to go. Further customization can be done using the props outlined below.
To customize the UI, you can either:
renderDateCell render prop to handle rendering yourself.
Props
selection
type:
Array<Date>
description: List of dates that should be filled in on the grid (reflect the start time of each cell).
required: yes
selectionScheme
type:
'square' |
'linear'
description: The behavior for selection when dragging.
square selects a square with the start and end cells at opposite corners.
linear selects all the cells that are chronologically between the start and end cells.
required: no
default value:
'square'
onChange
type:
(Array<Date>) => void
description: Called when selected availability is changed. The new list of selected dates is passed in as the first parameter.
required: yes
startDate
type:
Date
description: The date on which the grid should start (time portion is ignored, specify start time via
minTime)
required: no
default value: today
numDays
type:
number
description: The number of days to show, starting from today
required: no
default value:
7
hourlyChunks
type:
number
description: How many chunks to divide each hour into (e.g.
2 divides the hour into half-hour steps,
4 into 15-minute steps)
required: no
default value:
1
minTime
type:
number
description: The minimum hour to show (0-23)
required: no
default value:
9
maxTime
type:
number
description: The maximum hour to show (0-23)
required: no
default value:
23
dateFormat
type:
string
description: The date format to be used for the column headers
required: no
default value:
'M/D'
timeFormat
type:
string
description: The time format to be used for the row labels
required: no
default value:
'ha'
margin (removed in v3.0, use
columnGap and
rowGap instead)
type:
number
description: The margin between grid cells (in pixels)
required: no
default value:
3
columnGap
type:
string
description: The gap between grid columns, specified using any valid CSS units
required: no
default value:
'4 px'
rowGap
type:
string
description: The gap between grid rows, specified using any valid CSS units
required: no
default value:
'4 px'
unselectedColor
type:
string
description: The color of an unselected cell
required: no
default value:
'rgba(89, 154, 242, 1)'
selectedColor
type:
string
description: The color of an unselected cell
required: no
default value:
'rgba(162, 198, 248, 1)'
hoveredColor
type:
string
description: The color of a hovered cell
required: no
default value:
'#dbedff'
renderDateCell
type:
(datetime: Date, selected: boolean, refSetter: (dateCell: HTMLElement | null) => void) => React.Node
description: A render prop function that accepts the time this cell is representing and whether the cell is selected or not and should return a React element. It is your responsibility to apply the
refSetter as a ref to the component you render -- neglecting to do so will cause the component to not work properly for touch devices. If you choose to use this custom render function, the color props above have no effect.
required: no
renderTimeLabel
type:
(time: Date) => React.Node
description: A render prop function that accepts the time a given row is representing and should return a React element.
required: no
renderDateLabel
type:
(date: Date) => React.Node
description: A render prop function that accepts the time a given row is representing and should return a React element.
required: no